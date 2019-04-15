CannaTech Conference Series: Dr. Haleli Sharir, Principal Scientist At Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

We sat down with Dr. Sharir to discuss the science driving medical innovation, the stigma of cannabis and what Cannabics's goals are.

We interviewed Dr. Sharir at the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv, where she spoke about personalizing cannabinoid treatment.

By Rena Sherbill

Jonathan Liss and I covered the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv that ran from April 1 to 2. We talked with a wide variety of attendees and presenters - from executives and scientists to venture capitalists, money managers, marketers and journalists. We'll be releasing more of these interviews as separate podcasts, as part of our CannaTech Conference Series. So, look for those in the coming days and weeks.

I was very happy to sit down on Day 1 of the conference with Dr. Haleli Sharir, Principal Scientist at Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX), after she had given a talk on personalizing cannabinoid treatment. Noam Permont, VP of business development, joined us as well to make sure no company secrets were divulged that shouldn't be.

Dr. Sharir received her PhD degree in Cell Biology and was one of the first to test the assignment of GPR55 as a third cannabinoid receptor. At Cannabics, she has implemented AI and drug screening tools to create cannabinoid based therapies for cancer. Dr. Sharir talked with me about the stigma of cannabis, the science driving innovation and the goals of Cannabics going forward.

After discussing the science of Cannabics with Dr. Sharir, I was able to interview Eyal Barad, CEO and co-founder of Cannabics, to discuss more of the business side. We'll be releasing that interview later this week.

Topics covered:

2:00 - What brought Dr. Sharir to Cannabics; the GPR55 as a third cannabinoid receptor; drug discovery

4:40 - What therapies and innovation Cannabics is developing (that they can tell us about); the anti-tumor effect of cannabis. The interest in personalized medicine and emphasis on data driven research

6:20 - Cannabics's recent joint venture with Wize Pharma; how this furthers Cannabics's own therapeutic tools

7:35 - The benefits of having research and development in Israel. Getting rid of the stigma of being a Schedule 1 drug

9:46 - The background of scientists and senior management at Cannabics and how much the medical side is driving innovation

11:00 - Cannabics's end goals - approved diagnostic tools and further research

11:45 - Does legalization drive medical innovation or is it the other way around? The power of education

14:50 - Medical innovation, botanical extracts and CBD oil, GW Pharmaceuticals paving the way and FDA approval

If you have feedback or questions, you can email us at Rena+canpod@seekingalpha.com.