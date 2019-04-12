British American Tobacco Is An Attractive Tool For Income Generation

Brexit, lawsuits, and regulatory drama have kept shares on sale despite a run higher since December. There is a margin of safety present that offers potential capital gains.

With the stock market within reach of all-time highs, it can be difficult for investors with a desire for income streams to find viable investment options. Yields from 10-year US Treasuries are just 2.50%, less than the historical average inflation rate (3.22%). Meanwhile, many dividend-paying stocks have risen in this market, resulting in suppressed dividend yields. Fortunately, there are some options still available to income investors. While shares of tobacco stock British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) have risen from 52-week lows, the stock remains suppressed, as the sector deals with regulatory concerns in the US, and other negative headlines. British American Tobacco offers investors a strong 6.33% dividend yield that is well funded and has a history of growth behind it. The stock's valuation remains attractive, giving investors a margin of safety from potential downside in the share price that would cause capital losses. When you consider all factors, BTI is a fine option for investors looking to bring some income streams to their portfolio.

While US investors are more familiar with BTI's competitors Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM) - owners of leading brand Marlboro - British American Tobacco owns a number of top cigarette brands by market share.

Source: British American Tobacco

And unlike Altria and Philip Morris that operate within geographic confines (Altria serves the US, and Philip Morris serves internationally), British American Tobacco is a truly global operation - especially after its 2017 deal to acquire the rest of Reynolds for $49 billion. In addition to cigarettes, the company also sells various brands of cigarette alternatives including chewing tobacco, electronic cigarettes, and heated tobacco products. As a virtual consolidation of notable brands outside of Marlboro, British American Tobacco possesses "staying power" within an industry with regulatory and social trends working against it, even though it doesn't own the market leading brand.

Strong Income Generator

Yields can be tough to find in today's market. The current dividend yield that British American Tobacco offers is quite attractive. Its current yield of 6.33% bests not only Altria and Philip Morris, but it also more than doubles the yield offered by 10-year US Treasuries.

Source: YCharts

As a business that operates out of the UK, many investors such as those in the US trade the ADR shares. The dividend is paid out in pence, which means that the net payment received by US investors can be impacted by FX rates. This is why British American Tobacco won't show up on most dividend growth screens. However, the UK entity has been steadily increasing its payout each year. Investors should keep in mind that although the payout may shift some from year to year, there is long-term growth. Over the past 13 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 12% on a constant-currency basis. This is strong growth considering the 6.33% starting yield that investors receive.

Source: British American Tobacco

Dividend Is Well Funded

Tobacco companies often exhibit a high dividend payout ratio because the asset-light nature of the business gives tobacco companies large cash streams to distribute to investors. For example, Altria distributes approximately 66% of its cash flows to shareholders in the form of dividends. Philip Morris pays 85% of its cash flow out as dividends. Despite having the highest yield of the group, the payout ratio is extremely manageable. Its current dividend of 203 pence totals an annual total expenditure for the company of approximately £4.6 billion. Based on FY2018 FCF of £ 7.68 billion, this is a cash payout ratio of just 60%. This gives British American Tobacco plenty of financial flexibility to continue paying down debt from the Reynolds deal, as well as continue growing the dividend at a modest rate.

Valuation Provides A Margin Of Safety

What's very interesting about BTI is that even though the stock price has made a nice move higher in recent months, there is still value to be had.

Source: YCharts

The company earned 297 pence per share for the full fiscal year. Based on FX rates, that is approximately 3.89 per share in USD. Because ADR shares are issued by British American Tobacco at a 1:1 ratio, the resulting earnings multiple on ADR shares is just 10.4X earnings. With a median PE ratio of 17.4X over the past decade, shares are still undervalued by 40% in regards to historical data.

There are a lot of macro-level headwinds influencing the stock such as regulatory battles in the US and a lawsuit in Canada. In addition, drama surrounding "Brexit" will continue to cast uncertainty on companies trading out of Europe. While the stock could head lower from here on negative developments, the height at which shares have already fallen from has us inclined to believe that there is more room to the upside than downside, especially considering the discount to historical valuations.

Wrapping Up

British American Tobacco can satisfy multiple investor motives. For those seeking a strong income stream, the dividend offers a high yield that is well funded by cash flows, and the company remains well positioned in a controversial but high-margin and battle-tested industry. Those looking for capital gains as well can also admire a stock that is significantly below its historical earnings multiple. The headlines and regulatory hurdles can cause anxiety at times, but big tobacco has consistently found a way to carry forward over the years.

Author's Note: Based in the United Kingdom, British American Tobacco's dividend payment may be subject to withholding taxes, depending on your resident country's tax law. Please consult your tax professional to determine how your investments may be effected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.