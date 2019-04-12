Bed Bath & Beyond: Not Worth The Risk

Sales and margins were both down in what continues to be a devastating slowing trend for the company.

There we are again. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) just reported its most recent financial results. In this case, Q4 of fiscal year 2018 (ending March 2, 2019). The numbers are interesting because of a few reasons. First and foremost, investors are hoping to get some numbers that might hint at a sustainable recovery. The second reason is based on Bed Bath & Beyond being a large retailer that is highly connected to housing thanks to the products it sells. This could give us some clues about the housing market or maybe even explain why the company is behaving the way it is.

Source: Bed, Bath & Beyond

It's Getting Ugly

Let's settle one thing first. Bed Bath & Beyond did not start its recovery in Q4 of fiscal year 2018. Adjusted EPS did beat expectations with EPS coming in at $1.20 versus expectations of $1.11. This is the second consecutive time that EPS is not coming in below expectations. However, that's where the fun ends. EPS was down 19% compared to the previous year quarter when EPS fell 20% to $1.48.

Source: Estimize

Over the past few years, the company did not have a single quarter with positive adjusted EPS...

Unfortunately, Q4 did not see any sales growth either. Net sales declined by 11% to $3.31 billion which is below expectations of $3.33 billion. It is the first time sales are down since Q2 of fiscal year 2017. Between that quarter and the most recent Q4, sales growth has been close to 0% in almost every quarter.

Source: Estimize

Comps declined 1.4% which includes strong growth from customer-facing digital channels. I should also mention that it is not entirely fair to say that sales went from almost zero growth to an 11% contraction. This contraction is one of the results of Q4 having one less selling week and the effects from several actions to support profitability instead of near-term sales growth.

Adding to that, gross margins declined from 35.9% in Q4 of 2017 to 34.7% in the most recent quarter. Operating margins declined almost 3 points from 9.1% to 6.4%. Gross margins were largely the result of lower merchandise margins and an increase in coupon expenses.

The graph below pretty much sums up what is going wrong. Note that this graph does not yet include Q4 of 2018 which is no problem. What matters is that operating margins are down since 2012 with sales growth starting to peak. This means that rising sales growth is no longer able to somewhat offset falling margins. At least now if this trend continues. This increases the pressure even more to take measures that enhance profitability.

Data by YCharts

This brings me to the question:

What's Next?

Bed Bath & Beyond is focusing on a transformation plan to drive four key objectives. The company wants to focus on mid and long-term revenue growth from portfolio strategy alignment across product assortment, customer experience and customer engagement. Essentially, what this means is that the company wants to focus on the best-selling products and deliver the best possible customer experience possible.

The second point is gross margin improvements by changing the assortment mix to drive better margin categories. This includes changing the coupon strategy.

Point three is the near term and ongoing improvement of SG&A. This includes improvements regarding the in-store labor model, marketing efficiencies as well as the reduction in occupancy expenses relating to ongoing store lease negotiations.

Point four is the focus on sustaining world-class operational support by continuing to invest in human capital, data and analytics and process improvements.

So essentially, what we are dealing with is a plan to avoid being dragged down further by the indicators in the graph I just showed you. It's not just a fight to keep sales growth positive, but also a plan to finally end the downtrend of margins.

Personally, I am not able to tell you if this plan is going to work out in the long term. Simply because I don't have the information a person like the CEO has. What I do know is that this plan might be a lot more challenging than expected. Why? Because housing is not doing too well. Leading housing indicators like NAHB housing market sentiment and building permits have rolled over as you can see below.

And yes, I do know that Bed Bath & Beyond is not a homebuilder. The company is just very dependent on a strong consumer that likes to improve the situation at home. Whether it is by buying a set of towels or some furniture for the nursery.

This brings me to the next indicator. Leading indicators like NAHB housing sentiment and building permits have correctly predicted what would happen to home furnishing retail sales. Sales of home furnishing stores are down more than 2% in February which is the worst decline since the recession. It does not mean that a recession is imminent, but it sure is no good news for Bed Bath & Beyond which won't be able to show surprising sales growth numbers in such an environment.

All this negativity is the reason why the stock continues to be down this much while the valuation continues to be what some might consider to be 'cheap'. The current P/E ratio is at 8.4 with the forward P/E ratio at 10.8. This does not at all indicate that the stock is a good buy. It only shows that expectations are very low. It also does not mean that you should go short. The stock is up roughly 70% since the start of this year after an ugly sell-off to $10 at the end of 2018.

Source: FINVIZ

Takeaway

Bed Bath & Beyond might be one of the most dangerous stocks on the market. I am not talking bankruptcy but the many ways investors can lose money trading this stock. One way of going short is because of the company's many problems. Sales are peaking, margins are still down and plans to turn this around are facing a slowing housing market and weaker overall retail sales. Even if this bear case unfolds, you are still prone to massive mid-term rallies like the one we just witnessed prior to earnings. If you go long because you trust management to turn this ship around, you might buy after a massive rally with a lot of downside risk.

I think it is best to avoid this stock entirely. The risk/reward for a long position is terrible and have to say that the post-earnings sell-off is completely justified. The turnaround plan might take much longer than planned if economic conditions don't improve anytime soon.

I am just really looking forward to the next earnings release to see if things did change indeed. I am afraid we are going to get some more bad news, but I hope management is able to deliver a big surprise.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.