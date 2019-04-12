Get Ready For Earnings Season (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

Today's Top Stories: Get ready for earnings season; strategic energy combination; and Tesla now offering Model 3 leases.

If you are interested in listening to Wall Street Breakfast to start your day, look for us in the following places:

The Wall Street Breakfast podcast version will be posted by 8:00 am ET each morning. You can read the full Wall Street Breakfast here.

Have any feedback? Let us know below.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.