Time To Buy LyondellBasell

This company warrants not only your attention but your money, given future growth prospects and current dividend yield.

I don't usually cover companies that have emerged from chapter 11 - but I believe that LyondellBasell (LYB) warrants exclusion from this policy. In this article, I'll show you why. I'll spend some time presenting this industrial/chemical giant, looking into the company's recent results and their business. I'll compare it to other businesses worldwide before delving into the valuation portion of the company.

Given that I'm writing the article, you may expect that I consider there to be an investment opportunity for you to look at. DGI investors aren't usually known for frequenting commodity corporations such as this one, but I believe you could make an exception for this company - much as I have.

One step at a time, let's get going.

LyondellBasell - A history of Chemicals

The company was founded back in 1953 when two chemists working for the company (They weren't named Lyondell and Basell) discovered a better method for making the petrochemicals polypropylene and polyethylene what they are today. If you don't know your basic chemistry, products ranging from automobile parts, water pipes, toys to surgical gowns are manufactured in part, or completely from these chemicals.

The company has, since then discovered other products such as PO/TBA (used in bedding, furniture, carpeting, and car seats). TBA also includes oxyfuels which are an important part of high octane gasoline, synthetic rubber and lubricants.

LyondellBasell is split into the following business segments.

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

Intermediates & Derivatives

Advanced Polymer Solutions

Refining

Technology

(Source: 2017 Investor day presentation)

As shown in the infographic above, the company is world-leading in several areas, and amongst the top 5 in most. Competitors for this company are corporations like BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), SABIC (not investable/no SA ticker) and DowDupont (DWDP), to name a few.

The company employs ~13000 people and has an international footprint, with more than half of company employees being located outside of the USA. Manufacturing is located in all continents across the world, and the company has joint ventures in Asia, Europe and the Middle East (Source).

Company management lead by CEO and Chairman Bob Patel has ~30 years of experience in the petrochemical industry. Between the 6 members, this team has a collected ~200 years of experience in the industry, which I believe represents one of the most experienced and capable teams in this business sector.

The company boasts some of the industry's best safety processes and the smallest rates of incidents, making it a comparatively safe place to work. It also boasts 95%+ reliability rates for its manufacturing processes (Source).

Most efficient - lowest cost

(Source: 2017 Investor day presentation)

In addition, the company shows some of the highest employee EBIT and lowest costs, a result of almost a decade worth of cost-efficiency measures. Since the company's emergence from chapter 11 approximately 10 years ago, LyondellBasell has a history of some impressive EPS CAGR numbers, increasing the key metric by 16.3% compared to the 2.3 % of its peers, and the 5.1% CAGR of the S&P 500 during the same time period of 2011-2016 (Source). In short, the company is running rather well.

Excellent shareholder returns & dividend policy

(Source: 2017 Investor day presentation)

In addition to returning significantly more to shareholders than competitors, the company has an overall competitive dividend policy and history since the return from bankruptcy. You'll find nine payout raises since 2011. The payout ratio for the dividend is below 40% in terms of EPS and has only recently risen slightly above 40% in terms of company FCF. EPS growth during the past 8 years is more or less constant and quite obvious, despite the firm operating in such a cyclical industry. The company also boasts excellent RoI, RoIC and has some competitive margins for a company in this business sector.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Recent Financial performance

The company's performance during 2018 continued to be quite acceptable in terms of historical results and considering the overall macro. Apart from "soft"/humane measurements such as industrial safety (where the company boasted 0.18 accidents per 200 000 hours, as opposed to 0.60 industry standard), the company also makes some strides in terms of profit development.

One must remember the volatility characterizing several key markets in 2018, meaning results for the year for a petrochemical/polymer company like LYB needs to be put into context. Macroeconomic factors and maintenance/reliability events affected EBITDA during 2018 and the weakness in automotive as well as the volatility of the oil prices affected the company.

Despite this, LyondellBasell churned out an EPS of $12.01, lowering only by $0.22, with an EBITDA of $6867M for the full year. (Source) Most areas within the company continued to perform well and while we can see expected drops in certain areas related to macroeconomic developments, several others even grew in terms of EBITDA.

(Source: FY18/4Q18 presentation)

(Source: FY18/4Q18 presentation)

The company is also active in terms of M&A. During 2018, LyondellBasell purchased A. Schulman, a leading provider of polymers for a price of $2.25B. The company expects $150M in annual cost savings due to synergy effects with this transaction. This purchase will double the polymer business, while at the same time reducing the dependency on singular markets that have previously been characteristic for LyondellBasell (Such as automotive). This deal has already been accepted/received regulatory approval.

The company has two primary priorities, as can be seen above in terms of what's being done with company capital/cash. First and foremost, the company needs to provide maintenance CapEx. The second priority is the dividend. As we can see above, the company has been opportunistically buying back shares for several years, increasing stockholder value.

The company debt position isn't that alarming despite these buybacks, and it is currently well below the 2.5X Net Debt/EBITDA preference, at a 1.86X for the year. The company has a BBB+ investment-grade S&P rating (Source).

2019 looking acceptable, despite market cyclicality

The company guides for acceptable results for 2019, despite a cyclical market trend and continued macroeconomic uncertainties/headwinds. There are planned maintenances in the Europe/Asia segment, which are no doubt going to impact margins and volumes, as well as a slight margin decline in Intermediates & Derivatives due to softer demand.

At the same time, however, the company is taking measures to ensure continued profitability and EBITDA growth.

(Source: FY18/4Q18 presentation)

So, I believe that the company will continue to deliver acceptable results for the years despite uncertainties.

Let's go through some challenges and negatives for this company (apart from 2019 market headwinds/cyclicality).

But...Didn't LyondellBasell go Bankrupt?

Yes, it did.

In 2009, LyondellBasell Industries filed for Bankruptcy. Plants closed, thousands of workers lost their jobs, and shareholders were pretty much wiped out. Lawsuits followed, and it was not a fun time to be in (understatement of the year).

The company emerged from bankruptcy protection in 2010 after turning down a takeover offer from Reliance Industries (Source), instead wanting to pursue its own restructuring plan to emerge from Chapter 11, which they did after a 16-month period.

The company had managed to raise $3.25B worth of debt as well as $2.8B through a rights offering, issuing $564M in shares as part of a company reorganization. LyondellBasell Industries N.V, the parent company, is incorporated in the Netherlands.

Nothing that the company has done, or will ever do in the future, will change the fact that less than 11 years ago, the company did in fact file for bankruptcy. It destroyed shareholders, employee lives and great company history.

The petrochemical industry is highly macro-dependent

Nothing can change the fact that LyondellBasell operates in a sensitive business segment. The health of the global economy is directly correlating to how well a company such as LyondellBasell does.

(Source: Google Finance)

The current stock price represents, I believe, concerns over just how this company is going to perform during these market shifts, not to mention their sensitivity to the cyclical prices oil and natural gas, which previously have benefited greatly from the USA shale boom.

This company does extremely well when the price of oil is very high globally, as it can capitalize on the then-relevant selling prices in company exports. If at the same time the price of natural gas is low, or at least proportionally lower than oil, the company can combine this export profit with production savings on the home market.

We all know (or those of us who follow oil prices do), that the price of crude has plummeted from a high of $85 per barrel, while the price of natural gas over this period has been volatile.

(Source: OilCrudePrice.com)

In fact, this chart goes a long way to explaining why the stock lost some of its value during the latter part of 2018, but has recently been shifting back and forth and is now picking up. The price of Natural gas/MMBTU has dropped to levels of below $3.00/Million British Thermal Units, enabling LYB to produce cheaper once more, and the price of Brent Crude is once again climbing up from December lows of almost $50/Barrel.

So, these things show a bit of explanation as to how this company is affected by the price volatility in some of their base resources - and this needs to be taken into consideration.

Competition is waking up

For the past few years, demand growth has outpaced capacity growth in terms of company products. However, LyondellBasell themselves expect this to reverse and for the capacity growth to outpace the demand growth during 2018-2020 before reversing again in 2021-2023. (Source)

In short, the market is reacting to more than Brent crude prices and natural gas price volatility. It's reacting to a changing landscape that LyondellBasell could capitalize on for at least the past 6 years, due to their high capacity compared to other companies in the same segment.

This capacity growth and reversion of the demand in relation to total production capacity is expected to impact company earnings, driving them lower than we've seen them before.

However, positives are too many to discount

Let's begin with the most obvious concern here - the previous bankruptcy. The bankruptcy can be looked at in relation to today's situation for LyondellBasell. While anyone who says a previous bankruptcy doesn't matter is (in my opinion) wrong, there are some reasons to give this company the benefit of the doubt here.

The reason? The turnaround performed by the newly-created company. The management team which I previously mentioned with a collective ~200 years of Petrochemical experience, has done an amazing turnaround, reducing company debt to today's levels.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

They trimmed costs and methodically built on then-existing operations in Texas to take advantage of the shale drilling boom which provided LYB with excellent supplies of cheap natural gas. The profits have grown into the billions every single year, and they haven't sat idly by. Instead, the company is continuing to build plants to produce thinner and stronger plastics to serve not only the American but a growing Asian market as well. The Houston area alone employs 5000 out of 13 000 LyondellBasell employees.

In short, management took advantage of an excellent opportunity, and they've ridden this to the point that the company once more can be considered reliable and profitable. It is my view that we're looking at one of the most effective and profitable Petrochemical companies in the entire world.

I also believe you can give them the benefit of the doubt in terms of the bankruptcy because this isn't some half-baked growth story where the company has become merely "acceptable" following the bankruptcy.

LyondellBasell thrives. Management has learned from the financial crisis, using an extremely conservative balance sheet management to keep the company not only afloat, but awash with cash and well within safety parameters.

Industry-leading margins thanks to national advantages, and poised to grow further

The company enjoys industry-leading profit margins (almost twice as much as the average segment margin) thanks to the rich supplies of natural gas and oil in the US. This industry is poised for growth in the coming decades, due to ever-increasing demands of plastics and polymers in Asia and India. Many of these nations, such as large parts of India, are still in the process of modernizing and are, as such, poised to grow.

LyondellBasell reports that the world requires 50 large-scale PE-plants, simply to meet the projected demands of 2021. This is also when the company believes that the capacity growth will once again reverse and be overtaken by the demand growth for their products.

The fact is, foreign producers cannot truly ever (at least not conceivably today) compete with American manufacturers. The plentiful supply of cheap natural gas found within the continental US isn't found elsewhere today, at least not anywhere with a similarly-positioned industry in place to capitalize on these benefits.

The American Chemistry council expects plastic exports to more than double until 2030, growing to $123B a year. LyondellBasell is, barring something truly jarring, going to be one of the major players in this market.

LyondellBasell is one of the best-run petrochemical companies in existence today

Conservative financial practices combined with opportunistic stock buybacks, dividend increases, and national advantages make this company, in my opinion, the most interesting name in this industry.

(Source: 2017 Investor day presentation)

The company focus and prioritization can be seen above, and though I have spoken to this earlier in the article, I want to drive this point home with a hammer. The company's priorities are not only set straight - they've consistently executed them for almost 10 years at this time.

(Source: 2017 Investor day presentation)

The incremental Ethylene capacity growth will quickly, in 1-3 years time, likely be gobbled up by the increasing demands from China and India, and even if the company's earnings decline during this time, the low payout ratio of below 50% makes the dividend safe. Demand could halve during these coming years, and the dividend would still not be at risk.

The company is eyeing Brazil

In addition to these arguments, LyondellBasell isn't sitting on their hands but is eyeing Brazilian company Braskem. This giant has a market cap that's not far south of LYB's own $30B. While such a deal could strain this petrochemical giant, its focus on maintaining credit rating would likely mean some creative purchasing here - perhaps not the entire company for instance (Unlikely anyway, since it's owned by a construction business as well as the state-run Petrobras).

Braskem ownership, even partial ownership, would add to LyondellBasell's already considerable exposure to emerging markets. While this is not without risks, there are upsides to such a deal.

However, at this time there are no definite answers here. It may happen - it may not. It's a possibility at this stage, and proof that the company isn't being passive but is instead trying to grow further.

Valuation

So, all of these things, what should you be willing to pay for this company?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Now, because the company has been reformed, we need to look at it through the lens of their new organization and today's position. This means that our available history for the company is rather limited. The chart above tells us a few things. Firstly, LyondellBasell trades at a historical discount. The market applies a natural low valuation to the stock. Secondly, the price is currently below that line.

Why does the market value the stock in such a fashion? Well, I'd argue a few factors, but the largest of them are, I believe, company history of bankruptcy and being active in the commodity/chemicals market.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I'd like you to take a look at the graph above, showing the reformed LyondellBasell and how they've gone in terms of meeting or beating analyst forecasts. The company has had a strong history of beating or meeting forecast every year since its emergence from chapter 11, which can only be classified as "strong overall performance".

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In addition, even when looking at the company through the lens of their current historical discount, the potential for annual returns is rather acceptable. Keep in mind, this is looking in relation to said discount - the company's valuation has been as high as a blended P/E of ~12, which would open up for annual returns of ~22%. However, to be fair and give you the most conservative picture possible, I want to show you standard valuations the market has previously determined to be "fair" for this corporation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

It's also important to note that even with the stock price drop, LYB has outperformed the S&P500 by quite a margin - catching this stock at an appealing price is, I believe, an attractive proposition given all of these indications and future potential.

Wrapping up

Combine sector-leading management with 200 years worth of collective experience, a strong (albeit short) history of dividend growth, the most efficient company in the market space (of commodity chemicals) and an appealing entry point to build a position, and I believe you have LyondellBasell at current valuations.

The company has an excellent sheet, and I believe has shown that it won't fall back into danger even with a recession/downturn in the future. Combine this with a safe payout ratio and a yield of ~4.5%, and there's, in my opinion, very little that can go wrong here.

The commodity/chemicals space is not exactly home to us DGI investors. Finding a company we like and want to own here is tough. I believe LyondellBasell qualifies - and more.

My recommendation

As of this article, I'm issuing a 'BUY' for LyondellBasell at these levels of ~$91/share. A valuation of P/E ~8 is something I consider appealing, and I recommend you purchase more should it fall to P/E ~7. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I recommend that you limit your position size, especially now following ex-div, and try to buy smaller "bites" to see if the stock price will move.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

