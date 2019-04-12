Dollarama: Lack Of Near-Term Catalysts

It will continue to be a challenge to grow SSSG and SSTG due to a slowdown in the Canadian economy and a tough retail environment.

Investment Thesis

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) (TSX: DOL) delivered low single-digit same-store sales growth and negative same-store traffic growth in Q4 F2019. Looking forward, we believe it will continue to be a challenge to accelerate its SSSG and SSTG due to a slowdown in the Canadian economy. In addition, the competitive retail environment will make it tough to grow its same-store traffic. The company has increased its dividend every year since 2012 and has a low payout ratio of 14%. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. We think investors should wait on the sidelines.

Source: YCharts

Q4 2019 Highlights: Stagnating Same-Store Sales Growth

Dollarama delivered an okay Q4 F2019. While its top and bottom lines grew by nearly double digits, its same-store sales growth rate only increased slightly by 2.6% year over year (see chart below). It appears that low single-digit SSSG is now a new norm for Dollarama. Its same-store traffic sales declined by 0.4% year over year. As can be seen from the chart below, Q4 F2019 was the fourth consecutive quarter of SSTG decline.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Near-term catalysts are limited

Canada’s economy is heading for a slowdown in 2019

Canada's economy ended 2018 on a weak note due to weakness in the energy sector. As a result, its 2018 real GDP growth rate was only 1.8%. Looking forward, the Canadian economy is heading for a slowdown in 2019 as well. In fact, Canada's GDP growth rate is expected to only grow by 1.5% in 2019. In the meantime, Canadian household debt level has become quite elevated in the past 10 years. Below is a chart that shows the Canadian household debt-to-income ratio since 1999. As can be seen from the chart below, the average Canadian household debt to income ratio has now reached 173.8%. This is the highest level we have seen in several decades.

Source: RBC Economics

Since mid-2017, Bank of Canada has also raised its overnight interest rate 5 times. As a result, the debt service ratio (debt service payments as a percentage of household disposable income) has increased significantly. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian debt service ratio of 14.5% is the highest we have seen since 2007. This means that Canadians have less money to spend now than a few years ago. In the meantime, wage growth remains lackluster. Therefore, we believe that it will remain a challenge for Dollarama to increase its SSSG in 2019.

Source: RBC Economics

The challenge of growing store traffic

Q4 F2019 was the fourth consecutive quarter of same-store traffic decline. Looking forward, it will continue to be a challenge to grow store traffic due to macroeconomic headwinds we discussed earlier. In addition, the competitive retail environment has made it difficult to grow its store traffic. Management has continued its strategy of creating different price points (e.g. keeping some C$1 item in store) in order to attract different customers. However, the result is yet to be seen. Even if its price point strategy results in higher store traffic, it is still a challenge to maintain its gross margin because C$1 items are lower-margin items. For readers' information, gross margin in Q4 F2019 declined by 100 basis points to 40.4% from 41.4% in Q4 F2018.

Store cannibalization remains an issue

Dollarama opened 65 net new stores in its F2019. This number is equivalent to the net new store openings in F2018. The company expects to open 60 to 70 net new stores in F2020. Although we view this as ambitious and should contribute to its total revenue growth, there are many places where there are several Dollarama stores within several hundred meters away from each other. We think this is also another reason why the company is facing the challenge of growing same-store traffic.

Investors shouldn’t be too pessimistic though

Double-digit EPS growth still expected

Despite low single-digit SSSG in F2019, the company actually delivered nearly double-digit top and bottom line growth rates. In fact, revenue and EPS grew by 10.2% and 9.7% in F2019 respectively thanks to low single-digit SSSG and net 65 new store openings. Looking forward, management expects its SSSG to be in the range of 2.5% to 3.5%. The company also expects to add 60 to 70 net new stores in F2020. If these assumptions hold true (see table below), we think Dollarama can easily achieve low double-digit top and bottom line growth.

Source: Q4 F2019 Press Release

Valuation: Fairly valued

Dollarama currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 21.48x. This is significantly lower than its valuation back in H1 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, its forward P/E ratio was above 30x back in H1 2018. Since Dollarama’s SSSG has decelerated considerably, we do not think it deserves a valuation over 30x. In fact, the current valuation appears to be fair.

Data by YCharts

Dividend

As the chart below shows, Dollarama has increased its dividend every year since it started paying its dividend back in 2011. In fact, the company recently announced to increase its dividend by 10%. It will be paying a quarterly dividend of C$0.044 per share. The company’s dividend payout ratio is only about 13.4% of its free cash flow in the past 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Risks and challenges

Dollarama faces several risks. These risks include (1) foreign exchange risk as most of its products are imported from overseas, (2) competition from e-commerce retailers and other retailers, (3) rising minimum wages, and (4) adverse weather condition such as the ice storm in April 2019 that negatively impacted its same-store sales and same-store traffics.

Investor takeaway

Dollarama continues to struggle to accelerate its SSSG and SSTG in the past quarter. Looking forward, challenging macroeconomic conditions coupled with competition will continue to make it a challenge to reaccelerate SSSG and SSTG. The company is currently fairly valued. Investors may want to wait on the sidelines until better visibility.

