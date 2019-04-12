EnscoRowan: Time For A Thorough Analysis

During the past two and a half years, my trading/investing strategy has been focusing almost primarily on trading the short term, and it is valid for the rest of 2019.

Ordinary shares of the combined company went through a 4:1 stock split, resulting in approximately 197 million ordinary shares outstanding.

Contract backlog estimated is ~$3.1 billion as of April 11, 2019 (including ESV and Rowan starting 1Q'19). Total debt is now $7.7 billion and total cash of $1.631 billion.

One crucial element to consider is that EnscoRowan will have satisfying liquidity through 2020 and it is vital because I believe the business will experience its toughest headwinds in 2019-2020.

Ensco PLC - Semi-submersible Ensco 5005

Investment Thesis

The London-based Ensco PLC (ESV) is one of my long-term investments in the offshore drilling industry with the mighty Transocean (RIG). These two solid offshore drillers are the most representative of this struggling industry which is in the process of a significant turnaround.

Note: Ensco plc has changed its name to Ensco Rowan plc (EnscoRowan) at closing on 04/11/2019, whereas the combined entity will continue trading under the ticker symbol ESV on the New York Stock Exchange.

As I said in a precedent article, the primary difference between the two companies is that while Transocean is concentrating exclusively on the UDW and deepwater; EnscoRowan has a more diversified approach and uses a significant jack-up fleet which represents a large part of its revenues.

This particular characteristic is getting strengthened by the merger of Ensco with Rowan called EnscoRowan.

Furthermore, the alliance with Rowan, which is linked with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) in a 50/50 JV called ARO Drilling, makes a lot of business sense for both companies.

Source: ESVRDC Presentation

The combined company will have one of the largest, youngest, most diversified and most technologically-advanced rig fleets in the offshore drilling industry. EnscoRowan will have the world's largest jack-up fleet with 54 jack-ups and the second largest floater fleet with 28 floaters, enhancing its ability to work in all water depths and in all geographic markets. The company will also have a broader and stronger customer base, including a long term relationship with Rowan's joint-venture partner Saudi Aramco (A1 stable), that will place EnscoRowan in a strong competitive position during the expected recovery phase of the offshore drilling industry.

According to Moody's on April 11, 2019.

This consolidation phase which began about three years ago in the offshore drilling sector is a logical solution to the various problems faced by the offshore drilling industry which continues to struggle with no real end in sight, yet.

The idea is that by creating fewer but bigger players, the rig oversupply that seems uncontrollable will be easier to curtail. Furthermore, daily rates could eventually rise faster due to a significant contraction of potential "rivals" in the field, softening the competition to allow a rate uptrend.

Daily rates are now far too low, and profit margins have been reduced so profoundly that it is alarming for the long-term prospect of this industry.

Daily rate variations since 2002 seem to indicate a stabilization since 2018:

Source ESV presentation

The fundamental issue is the strength of the recovery going forward, and its nature (permanent or temporary), which is affecting the financial health of the sector.

It seems that 2018 was a low point in the cycle, but it remains to be seen if an increase expected in Offshore exploration CapEx will be sufficient.

Source: ESVROWAN Presentation

I own EnscoRowan stock as a long-term holding, and it represents my second most substantial investment in this offshore drilling sector. I keep hoping despite having some doubts as we speak.

However, during the past two and a half years, my trading/investing strategy has been focusing almost primarily on the short term. Thus, I have allocated about 50% of my long-term position to take advantage of short-term fluctuations, and it has been beneficial. I recommend this trading approach for 2019.

Fleet status and analysis: April 11, 2019

Note: In general, I indicate the fleet status details in my articles, but I will not be able to do it with EnscoRowan due to the considerable size of the fleet. If you need more details about the fleet status, please click ESV fleet status 04/11/2019.

Fleet composition Drillships SemiSubs Jack-ups Others DW SemiSub Total ESV 12 12 34 2 60 RDC 4 0 20 0 24 ARO Drilling (including new builds) 0 0 25 0 25 TOTAL 16 12 79 2 109

Graphs, analysis:

Contract backlog estimated is ~$3.1 billion as of April 11, 2019 (including ESV and Rowan starting 1Q'19). Details evaluated by Fun Trading are indicated below:

Note: Contract backlog is only indicative and has been estimated by Fun Trading despite a lack of day rate information and the nature of the relation between ESVRDC and Aro Drilling. Use with caution.

Backlog remaining for 2019 is about $1.56 Billion. The most important segment is the Jack-ups with ~$1.8 Billion in contract backlog. The Jack-ups' segment is even more important now with the Rowan merger. The details are indicated below:

Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 37.4% of the total contract Backlog while the Jack-ups' portion is 57.7%.

Debt and liquidity analysis

Source: ESVRDC Presentation

The new company will have $1.631 billion in Total Cash and total debt of ~$7.7 billion. The new company has a net debt of about $6.1 billion now with about ~1.1 billion of maturities to 2024.

The combined company revenues in 4Q'18 were below $600 million.

Moody's downgrades Ensco's CFR to B3, affirms Rowan's Caa1 notes, on merger completion

On April 11, 2019, Moody's downgraded about $6.6 billion in EnscoRowan rated debt with a negative outlook.

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Ensco plc's (Ensco) Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3, and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1. Ensco's NP commercial paper rating was confirmed. The rating outlook was changed to negative.

One crucial element which has been the reason for the downgrade is that:

However, day rates and global rig utilization will likely remain weak through 2020. Absent any significant rebound in customer demand or market day rates, Moody's expects the combined entity's debt/EBITDA ratio to stay above 20x at least through early 2020. EnscoRowan's B3 CFR reflects its extremely high financial leverage, significant projected negative cash flow generation in 2019 and elevated re-contracting risks in a weak global offshore contract drilling market. The business combination significantly improves EnscoRowan's business risk profile, fleet quality, and re-contracting prospects; however, leverage metrics for the combined entity will remain highly elevated due to a slow industry recovery through 2020.

Conclusion and technical analysis

The new entity EnscoRowan is now one-day-old as I write this conclusion. It is not the time to celebrate but to stay focused on surviving.

One crucial element to consider is that EnscoRowan will have satisfying liquidity through 2020 and it is vital because I believe the business will experience its toughest headwinds within this bottoming period. The new company is expected to generate negative free cash flow in 2019 and probably the first half of 2020.

With total cash of $1.631 billion and $2.3 billion in borrowing capacity, it provides some peace of mind to long-term shareholders who ought to be wary about the near-term future and how the stock will perform.

Note: Ordinary shares of the combined company went through a 4:1 stock split, resulting in approximately 197 million ordinary shares outstanding.

Technical Analysis

Source: Stockcharts with Fun Trading simple TA.

ESV is forming a slight descending wedge pattern with line resistance at about ~$16.50 (I recommend taking about 20% of profit at this level assuming the price of oil starting to plateau) and line support at $15.50 (I recommend adding cautiously at this level unless oil prices begin to drop again). It is crucial to trade ESV in correlation with oil prices, especially when it comes to the downside.

However, a falling or descending wedge pattern is considered as bullish short or midterm. It implies that the stock price may eventually cross line resistance (breakout) and re-test the next resistance at $17.20.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.