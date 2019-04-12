Callon Petroleum's Asset Sale Was An Excellent Move

April 8th was a big day for shareholders of Callon Petroleum (CPE). Management announced, after the market closed, a significant asset divestiture of some of the firm's Midland Basin assets. This move will effectively reduce the company's leverage, involves non-core assets, and will allow it to unload a rather expensive monkey off of its back. In all, while the full impact of the transaction will not be known until management releases updated guidance, this maneuver by the firm, though not necessary, will help to improve its balance sheet and serve to refocus its efforts on its remaining core assets. On the whole, investors should see this development as positive for the business and value accretive.

A look at the sale

According to a press release issued by the management team at Callon, the company has struck a deal whereby it will sell, to an unnamed party, some non-core assets located in the southern portion of the Midland Basin (assets that management states are in its Ranger operating area). The agreement involves an initial cash payment to the business of $260 million, but there are contingency payments included that kick in with oil trading at $60 WTI. In all, these contingency payments could be worth up to another $60 million, potentially valuing the sale at $320 million.

Specific details regarding the impact this sale will have on Callon are unknown and will only be available, according to management, in updated guidance figures that will be provided following the closing of the sale. That said, investors should expect some negative impact on production and cash flows. After all, while the assets in question were called non-core by management, they were still responsible for producing 4,000 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day in output, or about 1.46 million boe per year. Of this, only 52% (or about 0.76 million barrels) was in the form of oil compared to nearly 80% for the rest of Callon's assets on a weighted-average basis.

In all, based on the data provided, the sale will include 9,850 net acres located in the Wolfcamp area, with the company having a 66% working interest in the properties, and there are over 80 producing horizontal wells that were drilled since 2012 and 70 locations that management highlighted as generating an IRR (internal rate of return) of 25% or higher at strip pricing. What appears to make these particular assets non-core in management's eyes is the amount of oil extracted from them. Between 2016 and 2018, management has placed a greater emphasis on oil than on natural gas and NGLs, with oil output rising from 76.8% of the Midland Basin's output to 77.7%, while the total company saw oil rise from 76.8% of total output to 78.6%.

Also, separate from this transaction, management stated that during the first quarter of this year, it engaged in a strategic trade to expand its Howard County assets. This was done in exchange for some other Midland County properties. Following the transaction, the company's total asset base rose 167 acres (on a net basis), plus it was able to take away $14 million in cash from the transaction.

This will help the company

It's impossible to know at this time what the full impact of this sale will be on Callon, but my overall assessment is that it will be a positive move. Given how little of the output is oil in nature, margins for the rest of the company will likely improve, even as cash flow takes some hit. In all, though, this could be mitigated, depending on how management intends to use the proceeds from the sale. After all, in its press release regarding the sale, the company said that it will use the cash from these moves to redeem its preferred stock.

This, in particular, is an incredibly wise move. With $72.95 million in preferred stock outstanding, the 10% annual payment on it results in cash outflows of $7.295 million each year. Though this does nothing for the company's leverage because it's not classified as debt, the 10% rate on cash is incredibly high, especially for a firm with as little leverage as Callon. I applaud this move, but I worry management might squander the rest of the cash toward paying down low-interest debt.

You see, according to the firm, it has $200 million outstanding in a revolving credit facility that matures in 2023, but it also has $600 million in 6.125% senior notes outstanding that come due in 2024 and another $400 million in 6.375% senior notes outstanding that come due in 2026. In all, this translates to $1.20 billion in debt, and without factoring in these recent transactions, the company has $16.05 million in cash on hand. Given the long maturities of its senior notes, I find it unlikely that the company will make a bid to redeem those in any way, so management, in referring to its deleveraging efforts, was probably talking about its revolving credit facility. This would be fine if rates were high, but the weighted-average interest rate on the debt, as it was last reported, was only 3.62%. Allocating the capital, instead, toward additional capex and/or to acquiring other assets might be more logical in the long run.

In this environment, I have generally been a fan of companies paying off debt when they can, but, frankly, I see no reason to feel that way regarding Callon. In my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I have performed two deep-dives into the company. One was on the business's cash flows and valuation, while the second covered a cash flow sensitivity analysis. In the cash flow sensitivity analysis, I calculated that if oil averages about $65 per barrel this year, while natural gas averages $3 per Mcf, that EBITDA would be $707 million, while operating cash flow would total $638 million. On an EBITDA basis, this implies a leverage ratio, without factoring in this asset sale, of 1.67. Next year, with the same pricing environment, my model suggests EBITDA will be $813 million, while operating cash flow will be $745 million, with the former translating to a leverage ratio of just 1.46.

As I already mentioned, we won't know until new guidance comes out what the financial picture will be, but it's safe to assume that leverage will drop further, perhaps by a decent margin. Any number under 2 should be considered quite attractive in this environment, so Callon doesn't really need to cut debt, but even if it does pay of low interest debt, as suboptimal as it would be, it would still be value accretive for shareholders in the end.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Callon is quite attractive if you ask me. In all, the business is already one of the lower-risk prospects for investors to consider, and this asset sale will make that even more true unless revised guidance suggests a big drop in EBITDA as a result (though this is unlikely). Due to all of this, uncertainty does exist following this transaction, but investors would be wise to view the sale and at least the subsequent preferred stock redemption, as net positives for the firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.