Continental Gold: Approaching The Finish Line

It seems like Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) has overcome some serious obstacles and it is slowly approaching the finish line. In this case, the finish line is the start of gold production at its Buritica mine that is projected for H1 2020. According to the company, as of March 26, the project was 56% complete, with underground development approximately 11% ahead of schedule. This news came less than two weeks after Continental Gold announced that it was able to secure a $175 million financing package to fill the project financing gap that has arisen.

The financing package consists of a 5-year and 2-month unsecured convertible debenture of $75 million (convertible at C$3 per share) and a $100 million gold and silver stream. A better part of the debenture ($50 million) was acquired by Newmont Mining (NEM), Continental Gold's major shareholder (Newmont owns 19.9% of Continental Gold). The stream was acquired by Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda. According to the streaming agreement, Triple Flag will get 2.1% of gold and 100% of silver produced at Buritica, at ongoing payments equal to 10% of gold spot price and 5% of silver spot price. The gold stream may be repurchased on or before December 31, 2021, for $80 million.

The best point of the financing package is that it provides Continental Gold's management several options to minimize its negative long-term impacts on the company. The stream can be repurchased by the end of 2021. If everything goes well, by that time, the mine should be in full production for more than a year, providing enough cash flow to enable the repurchase. Also the convertible debenture can be eliminated before it matures and causes share dilution. The debenture should mature in May of 2024, however:

The Company has the option to redeem all, but not less than all, of the Debentures, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount then outstanding, plus all accrued and unpaid interest, if the closing price of the Shares on the TSX is at least 130% of the Conversion Price for each of the 20 trading days before a notice of redemption is delivered to the holders.

It means that if the share price remains above C$3.9 for 20 consecutive days, Continental Gold can redeem the convertible debenture. The share price stands at C$2.86 now, however, I don't doubt that it will surpass the C$3.9 level easily after the mine is up and running.

According to the latest corporate presentation, the Buritica project should be able to produce 254,000 toz gold per year on average (although it should approach the 300,000 toz level over the first years of production), at an AISC of $600/toz, over the initial 14-year mine life. It means that at a gold price of $1,300/toz, and a more conservative AISC of $700/toz gold, the average annual cash flow should be more than $150 million. It shows that barring any production delays or other issues, the probability of repurchasing the gold stream is pretty high.

Reflecting Continental Gold's Colombia-related country risk by attributing it a very conservative price to free cash flow ratio of 5, the market value of the company should be around $750 million once the mine is up and running (calculating with an annual cash flow of $150 million). Given the current share count of 188.8 million, the share price should climb to $4. It equals to C$5.35 at the current exchange rate. As can be seen, even at some very conservative assumptions, the C$3.9 threshold should be reached quite easily.

Source: Continental Gold

What is important, the above-mentioned price estimate may turn out to be too conservative. The current reserves contain 3.71 million toz gold and 10.72 million toz silver (table above). However, the measured, indicated and inferred resources contain 11.34 million toz gold and 47.2 million toz silver. And the mineralized system is still open in several directions. Moreover, numerous additional exploration targets have been identified (map below) in a close proximity to the Yaragua-Veta Sur mineralized system. There is a high probability that a notable volume of gold ounces will be added to the current reserve estimate, prolonging the mine life and/or enabling the mine expansion.

Source: Continental Gold

The markets reacted positively on the recent developments. Continental Gold's share price bounced from the early 2019 lows near $1.4 and after a steep growth, it managed to settle in the $2.1-2.3 area. However, near-term development seems to be a little less optimistic. The share price seems to be forming a double top formation, moreover, there is a gap in the $1.95-2.1 area. If the share price returns back to fill the gap, it will also complete the double top formation which may lead to a further decline. The next support level is in the $1.8 area. In other words, although the mid- to long-term prospects of the company look good and the $4 price target seems to be quite conservative, there is a relatively high probability of a near-term share price weakness and possibly also of a decline to the $1.8 level. Especially if the gold price falls notably below its current $1,300/toz level.

Conclusion

Continental Gold's Buritica project is very interesting especially for its size and for its high-grade nature. The main issue is its location in Colombia, which brings some additional political and security risks. These risks weigh on Continental's share price and it is possible to expect that they will weigh on it also in the foreseeable future. The good news is that the project seems to be on track for first gold production in H1 2020, moreover, also the financing question has been resolved lately.

The extensive exploration activities continue and a conservative estimate shows that if there are no more negative surprises and the gold price stays at least at its current levels around $1,300/toz, Continental Gold's share price may double quite easily. However, the technical picture shows an increased probability of a near-term dip to $1.8 per share, which may mean a good chance to add some more shares to the portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGOOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.