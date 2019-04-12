Why I'm Not Sold On The Anadarko-Chevron Deal

It is also fairly priced with very little opportunity for further upside.

This acquisition looks like one that is highly likely to close.

The big news of the day is Chevron (CVX) moving to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC). Pre-market it looks like Chevron is down 3% and Anadarko is up 33%. The market seems to be setting the spread at 4.5%. This looks like a fair spread, and I don't see an immediate opportunity here. In this article, I'll explain why I'm not a buyer on 4.5%, but admit I could be in the future if it were to widen.

Pros

The companies expect cost synergies of $1 billion and capital spending reductions of $1 billion within a year. That's not bad, and cost synergies are the best.

Chevron thinks the deal is accretive to free cash flow and earnings per share at $60 Brent. This isn't super important, but if it weren't accretive, that would be a negative.

Chevron plans to divest $15 to $20 billion of assets in the next four years to reduce debt and return cash to shareholders. Not super important to the closing, but it may help to keep financiers happy.

There will be a breakup fee to be disclosed in the presentation to follow shortly.

The transaction got rubberstamped by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

Chevron CEO Michael Wirth will be Chairman and CEO. So far a pretty good CEO who made no large dumb acquisitions before.

Cons

Anadarko's shareholders will receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron and $16.25 in cash for each Anadarko share. That means you have to hedge out the equity portion which adds some costs.

Chevron will also assume estimated net debt of $15 billion (at this time not clear whether financing is in place yet).

Data by YCharts

The acquisition is subject to Anadarko's shareholder approval. But given the shareholder base and premium, there isn't too much resistance to be expected:

Source: Morningstar data

Anadarko's share price history does give rise to some concern. It has traded above the deal price at various points, and Chevron is acquiring it at an opportunistic moment in time. Brent prices have recovered, but energy equities are still lagging:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The deal spread at 4.5% seems fair. The downside to the unaffected Anadarko price is about 24%. It looks like a deal with a high probability to close. But it will likely be near the end of '19 before it closes. Usually, I wouldn't expect too much regulatory risk, but with the concentration in the Permian, some concerns may surface there. I just don't see immediate value here. Mainly because the spread is only 4.5%. It's fine to own this, but just not great. I prefer to try and hold investments that aren't as fairly priced.

One additional factor that keeps me away is the unlikelihood of another major coming over the top here. There are so many opportunities in the E&P space it seems entirely unreasonable to start a bidding war of these particular assets. You can buy entire companies at bottom prices left and right. That means there isn't much upside from the spread and therefore I'd like it to be a little wider.

Perhaps it will get more interesting as the year progresses and the spread remains around this level. If the spread moves out to 5.5-6%, it gets interesting enough that I envision buying some.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events like the Chevron/Anadarko deal. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.