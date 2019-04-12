Tufin Software Technologies: Interesting Security IPO

While break-even is arriving, growth is slowing down, and expectations have increased, making me having a neutral stance for now.

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) is an Israeli company with an interesting approach to corporate security, a vision shared with shareholders who bought into the initial public offering as shares have seen a very impressive first-day opening-day gain.

The promise of the company is that of secular growth, relative reasonable sales multiples (even after accounting for the first-day gain), as well as the fact that the company is close to breaking even. Disappointing is the slowdown in the pace of growth, although 20% year-on-year growth rates are still quite compelling, but not compelling enough for me to chase shares higher at $20 currently.

The Company

Tufin presents itself as a security policy company based in Israel. The company claims to be a pioneer in policy-centric approach to both IT and security operations. The company transforms the security aspect of the business by visualising, defining, and enforcing a unified security policy across complex IT networks, both on and off premise.

These solutions are enjoying solid demand as the company has 2,000 customers across the globe, including 15% of the Global 2000 companies. Unlike some other approaches to security, Tufin focuses heavily on security policies which act as the foundation behind its services, complemented by automation of network changes, focus on data and an "open" network approach.

Developments are certainly favoring the demand for the services offered by Tufin, including both an increase in the frequency and complexity of cyber attacks, more complicated networks, rapid pace of application development and roll-outs, high regulatory scrutiny, and ever lower effectiveness of legacy solutions.

The Offering & Valuation

Tufin aimed to sell 7.7 million shares in a range of $12-14 per share, as solid demand prompted the company and its underwriters to set the offering price at the high end of the range. Demand for the offering has been very strong as the first-day jump has pushed up the share price to $20 per share.

With 32.5 million shares outstanding, that implies that the business is valued at around $650 million. Including gross proceeds of $108 million and existing net cash holdings of $15 million, operating assets are valued at around $535 million.

The company is demonstrating quite a sizeable revenue amount in relation to this valuation. Revenues came in just shy of $65 million in 2017 on which the company reported a modest operating loss of $2 million. Sales grew by nearly 32% to $85 million in 2018 as operating losses were flat. That suggests that the company trades at 6.3 times sales, despite the essentially break-even results, solid growth, and this, while the opening day jump has already been priced in, of course.

In the fourth quarter, the company has seen growth slow down to 20%, with revenues amounting to $29.2 million as this has seasonally been a stronger quarter in which the company has been profitable (as was the case in Q4 of 2017). Nonetheless, growth is slowing down a bit on a percentage basis, which is a bit concerning as sales grew by +30% in the first nine months of 2018. On the positive side, the valuation is not that stretched, of course.

What Now?

There are quite a few things going for Tufin, including the solid growth (although coming down quite a bit), the reasonable sales multiples, the fact that the company is essentially breaking even, and potential for M&A in the sector, with Symantec (SYMC) and Cisco (CSCO), among others being on the hunt for nice add-ons. Note that the company's solutions are integrated with some of its platform partners, including Cisco, as well as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), F5 Networks (FFIV), Check Point Software Solutions (CHKP), Juniper Networks (JNPR) and VMWare (VMW), among others.

The downside might be the fact that the company is based in Israel, which makes some investors cautious given the political risks, yet in terms of the operations, this is really a global business, with more than 50% of sales coming from Americas and the vast majority of the remainder of sales generated in the EMEA region.

Weighing it all together, I am concluding to watch Tufin from the sidelines. Relative sales multiples, (despite the opening-day gains) and close to break-even results are big positives. My concerns relate to the slowdown in the sales growth as well as the momentum seen in pricing already, although I would be willing to start buying in the mid-teens, based on the growth/valuation aspect of the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.