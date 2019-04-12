Aphria: 3 Big Things To Watch For

Before the market opens on April 15th, the management team at Aphria (APHA) will be sharing with investors, as well as market watchers, what the company’s financial results were during the third quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year. This press release, perhaps more important than any other, will give investors a true glimpse into the first full quarter of recreational cannabis use throughout Canada because the quarter ended on February 28th of this year.

This means that in the second quarter, only about half of the three months included recreational cannabis sales, creating a distorted image for shareholders. Now, with the first real test upon us, market watchers and investors alike should keep a close eye on three very important things for Aphria, because these will be the items that determine how well the business is doing in this fast-growing, but highly-competitive market.

Sales should explode higher

For the third quarter, it’s essentially guaranteed that revenue for Aphria will be significantly higher than it has ever been. What this number will look like is anybody’s guess, but even with only half a quarter of recreational cannabis being legal, the second quarter posted strong results compared to the first quarter. During that time frame, net revenue (revenue less excise taxes) came in at C$21.67 million. This was more than two and a half times the C$8.50 million the company generated in the first quarter of its current fiscal year.

Strong sales growth was really only driven by one thing: higher demand for cannabis and related products. In the second quarter, the company sold 3,408.9kg of production, nearly double the 1,778.2kg generated a quarter earlier. One very important metric investors will need to look at here will be the price per gram equivalent, as well as the sales mix, because these figures will be instrumental in figuring out how Aphria is doing and how the industry is faring. After all, weak sales prices compared to peers may mean a poor competitive position, but as industry capacity expands, it’ll be important to see if that capacity results in excess that may push prices down even if Aphria is in a strong competitive position.

On the sales front, so long as Aphria can achieve the kind of scale that it has pledged, by the end of this calendar year, the firm should be capable of harvesting around 255,000kg worth of product on an annualized basis. It’s worth noting, though, that not all of the company’s sales growth will come from cannabis. Earlier this year, for instance, management closed the purchase of CC Pharma, a distributor of pharmaceutical products throughout Germany and other parts of Europe. Prior to the sale, it was revealed that CC Pharma had generated revenue of 262 million Euros but EBITDA of just 10.5 million Euros.

This allowed the company to acquire the business for just 18.92 million Euros in cash up front, plus contingency payments of up to 23.5 million Euros. In all, CC Pharma serves more than 13,000 locations throughout Europe, and some synergies will involve the sale of 1,200kg of medical cannabis from Canada and Denmark into Germany.

Expect fresh losses

At first glance, Aphria’s financial statements actually look quite appealing. During the second quarter, the business generated a net profit of C$54.77 million, up from the C$6.46 million a quarter earlier, but this profit was actually due to one-time gains that are unlikely to repeat themselves. More likely than not, the business will actually generate net losses, perhaps larger than ever seen before.

For evidence of this, we need only look at Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow. EBITDA in the latest quarter came out to -C$9.53 million compared to a gain of C$1.57 million, while operating cash flow was -C$16.17 million compared to C$0.42 million in the first quarter of its current fiscal year. In part, the net losses I anticipated will be tied toward the company’s aggressive growth strategy, which undoubtedly will require real investment from the firm. However, one thing I noticed is that, from the first quarter of this year to the second, cash costs of cannabis rose from C$1.30 per gram to C$1.76, while total costs grew from C$1.83 per gram to C$2.60 per gram.

Cash will be very important

Right now, a number of competitors in this space have either raised significant cash to use toward future growth, or they have found other, more innovative ways to expand. Either way, everything boils down to how much money any one firm has to reach into the right markets, establish a sizable presence, and grow. At the end of its last quarter, Aphria held C$152.1 million in cash on hand, plus it had another C$32.7 million in marketable securities.

At this time, Aphria is doing well at establishing its presence in Germany, plus the acquisition of CC Pharma should make it easier for the company to expand elsewhere in Europe, but cash can go fast and it will be interesting to see how much cash the company still has on hand. Eventually, the prospect of major deals, like what we have seen with other competitors in the space, will become ever more attractive. Yes, dilution will be the end result in most of those scenarios, if not all of them, but the growth generated by an early-stage firm capitalizing on a major space should be worth that.

Takeaway

At this moment, the picture facing Aphria is interesting. In February, the board came out with a committee report aimed at exonerating the business amid claims from outsiders that the firm was essentially a shell of a company. Now that those concerns appear to be behind us (at least for now), it’s show time to see what the company can really do. Both sales growth and the firm’s bottom line will give us some indication of how things are going today, while cash on hand will give an indication as to what kind of energy the company has that it can use to fuel future growth. If all goes well, the upside for shareholders could be attractive, but if management shows anything less than strong metrics, the pain could be very real and lasting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.