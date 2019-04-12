Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) CEO Scott Mahoney on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 11, 2019 4:00 PM ET

Scott Mahoney - CEO

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

On the call today we'll be hearing from Taronis CEO Scott Mahoney, who will give an overview of Taronis activities in 2018, as well as their plans for 2019 and beyond.

Before we began, let me take a moment to note that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could - that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. Listeners are cautioned to not place under reliance on forward-looking information as no assurances can be given as to the future results, levels of activity or achievements.

With that as the way, let me turn the conference over to Scott Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer.

Scott Mahoney

Thank you, Matt and thank you to all of those listening to this call today. In my discussion I'll provide you with a brief summary of our 2018 business objectives and what we accomplished during the year.

But before doing that, let me first remind you of our initial focus when we began the year, Taronis Technologies is an environmental technology company and pursuant to that premise our objective in 2018 was generate growth by executing on three fronts, driving revenue growth, gaining traction in Europe and expanding our technology initiatives. We accomplished each of these objectives with varying degrees of success.

Let's first look back beyond 2018. In 2017 we took steps that positioned our metal cutting fuel products to be on par with acetylene from a production perspective. As a result, we knew we could use our proprietary product to market and take major clients away from the dominant industry incumbents.

We knew this because we had the science to support our project - product as environmentally cleaner, safer to operate and significantly faster to use. These benefits combined to offer a compelling economic benefit to the end user.

As a result, our primary goal heading into 2018 was to aggressively expand the addressable market for our MagneGas metal cutting fuel product. We deployed an aggressive acquisition program late in 2017 and executed on the plan in 2018 to support a broader growth strategy based on the following core initiatives.

Established in the company as a top five independent industrial gas business in the two largest industrial gas markets in the US, to generate sufficient customer interest to support our new production facilities in East Texas, northern and southern California. Leverage our proprietary and patent technology to grow our market position at least $100 million in approximately 5 years. Establish a clear operational vision to further grow each market to at least $100 million each with an approximate 10 years, to increase the company's revenue base, to create a clear and imminent path to cash flow positive operations and self-funded growth.

Expand the company's access to capital and leverage a platform of financial scale and stability to fund international expansion over time and to fund further R&D for renewable fuel products and launch a scalable water decontamination business.

We targeted the two biggest markets in the industry in the US, Texas and California. For expansion through acquisition with the recognition that pursuing organic growth in these markets would have taken many, many years and excessive amounts of dilutive capital.

For those of you that have followed our story you probably know that we enjoyed tremendous success in Florida for several years. But we soon realized that our addressable market that was limited due to the lack of heavy industry, resulting in our decision to focus on Texas and California as new markets.

We were very fortunate that we identified almost 50 potential target acquisitions in these two markets. We then carefully selected nine to pursue for a variety of reasons. All of these businesses were profitable. All had great growth prospects. All had experienced teams that are willing to become part of something much bigger.

We completed six acquisitions during 2018 and three more in early 2019. These moves transformed our company, revenues increased from $3.7 million in 2017 to what is now a $24 million annual run rate operation.

We took a company losing more than $1 million per month with no clear path to profitability and we have transformed it into a stable cash flowing business today. We are now poised to turn into an EBITDA positive generating company with strong growth prospects and a plan to grow our business in the US and in international markets in 2019 and beyond.

We still hold true to the foundations of our corporate roots and that we are a technology company at heart. We continue to innovate in a portfolio of new fuel applications. We are committed to developing a next generation gas technology that could eventually provide a competitive alternative to natural gas and other similar products.

We believe that we are making excellent progress in our water decontamination applications. We will provide a meaningful update on all these fronts and more throughout the remainder of this call.

With all that said, and now that we are at a place where proactive acquisition strategy may no longer rule, it's important to recognize that there are significant challenges to organically growing our business.

The industrial gas and welding market in the United States is built around supply chain simplicity. Simply put, clients want a one-stop shop solution. If we sell our MagneGas product as a standalone product they demand that we offer hundreds of other goods they needed every day and they expect us to deliver the entire product offering.

In addition to supply chain logistical issues, another challenge is the infrastructure required to support large customers. Daily customer support requires retail and warehouse capabilities, forklifts, delivery vehicles, tens of thousands of gas cylinders and industrial gas fill plant capabilities.

You also need experienced sales, delivery, retail and logistics teams. Without this the greatest product offering in our industry does not sell itself and does not get to the customer on a daily basis.

We believe we now have a strong platform for continued accelerated growth. We see our U.S. business model having the organic growth potential to generate 20% plus sustained annual sales growth for the foreseeable future.

While we expect to have a greatly reduced reliance on acquisitions going forward, we will still selectively evaluate opportunities to round at our geographic footprint within our core areas of operations.

With this combined plan, we believe we can grow our organic U.S. model to in excess of $50 million to $65 million in annual sales over the next three to five years and with some very select acquisitions we could increase that revenue run rate to as much as $100 million in annual sales within five years. This would make us one of the five largest independent industrial gas companies in the U.S. and extremely well positioned for long-term growth.

We will also be very focused on using our proprietary MagneGas products to achieve much of this growth. We're very focused on expanding our production capabilities into Texas in the second quarter of this year and into California in the first quarter of 2020.

With local MagneGas production capabilities, we will be able to greatly improve our profitability. We believe replacing all acetylene sales with MagneGas sales could improve our EBITDA margins 200 to 350 basis points in the current year and more in coming years.

I'd like to shift to our financial summary. Overall, our growth strategy in 2018 was a clear success. Our primary focus for the year was to grow our sales through acquisition. We accomplished this with scale. We increased revenues from $3.7 million in 2017 to $9.7 million in 2018. This alone represents 162% annual growth in sales, but it does not tell the full story.

In the fourth quarter, our company achieved $1.1 million in average monthly sales. This would equate to an annualized sales figure of $13.2 million, which would have been 250% larger than our 2017 reported sales. This was a clear success.

Next, we scaled our gross income, increasing our gross profits from $1.5 million in 2017 to $3.6 million in 2018. However, this again does not tell the full story. Due to acquisition accounting requirements, we were not permitted to report an additional $0.5 million in gross income that we benefited from as pure cash flow to our business.

When this is factored into our equation, our gross income improved from 40.4% in 2017 to 42.4% in 2018. This is the highest statistic for our business in corporate history.

Our operating expenses during 2018 changed dramatically, as we scaled our employment base, the scope of our operations and our overall cost structure. As a result, year-over-year cost comparisons in absolute dollar terms are confusing and challenging at best.

Our employment base increased from 35 employees at the end of 2017 to approximately 100 at the end of 2019, an approximately 140 today. We increased our retail locations from 3 in Florida to 21 in four states. All of these statistics greatly distort year-over-year comparisons.

With that said, our operating expenses increased from $12.5 million in 2017 to $18.5 million in 2018. Our financial table outlining our 2018 operations is available on our website and during this call.

This table summarizes our quarterly financial performance for 2018. With this said, we think it's extremely important that investors focus on the improvement of our financial statistics throughout 2018. This is important to evaluate how our expenses and our profitability improved throughout the year.

We began 2018 with $1.1 million and recognized debt. Our gross margin of 35.3% and operating expenses of $3.3 million in the first quarter. Our operating expenses alone were 2.83 times our sales. Our cash flow from operations, which excludes non-cash distortions to our expenses and profitability was a loss that was 2.04 times our total sales for the first quarter.

In comparison, in the fourth quarter our reported sales were $3 million. Our gross income was 40.7% and our operating expenses were $6.1 million. Operating expenses decreased more than a third to 206% of sales and more importantly cash flow from operations was 97% of sales, less than half the rate of cash burn as the beginning of the year.

It is this last stick [ph] that should serve as a strong indication of how far our team has come in one year. In the fourth quarter we closed the gap [ph] substantially in terms of cash flow generation and profitability and this trend is expected to continue in 2019.

As we look forward into the current year, we made it very clear in recent earnings calls and press releases that we need our annual sales to be in the $22 million to $24 million range in order to fully turn into a cash flow stable enterprise.

Through three recent combined transactions, we have achieved this objective in early first quarter 2019. As a result, fourth quarter improvements, coupled with further growth through acquisition, organic growth, now has our company on a path to financial stability.

Long term, we see gross margins of approximately 50%, especially as we're able to convert a settling sales to MagneGas metal cutting fuel products. The profitability of selling our proprietary products is expected to have a significant impact on profitability of the U.S. operations.

As we scale internationally, this trend could continue as proprietary products have three to four times the operating profit margins of our traditional U.S. commoditized sales mix. Overall, we believe our traditional U.S. model can achieve operating margins in the 12% to 14%. And as MagneGas becomes a larger component of total sales both domestically and internationally, our operating margins can improve to approximately 20% over the next three to five years.

Next, I'd like to turn to our 2019 U.S. outlook. Transition to outlook for 2019, it is important to comment on why we took steps we did in the first quarter. As the 2018 financials demonstrate, we made excellent progress during the year. But our business model still required significant growth to become a self-sufficient business.

We carefully evaluated the option of trying to organically grow to fill a $10 million revenue gap to profitability or make the acquisitions needed to finish the business transformation immediately.

Based on the results of 2018, we felt it was clear that the acquisitions at hand would provide significant operating synergies and compelling platform for growth. We estimated two acquisitions in Texas could have as much as a $200,000 impact on monthly profitability. We estimate that the Los Angeles acquisitions could have at least a $100,000 impact on monthly profitability. These as well as two or three other specific operational changes in Florida have our company on a path to financial stability early this year.

We also believe these acquisitions have us on a path to accelerating growth. Based on pro forma sales from the combined acquisitions, we are tracking towards $2.1 million in monthly sales and growing. We added several major new clients in San Diego, including the city itself due to our strong marketing efforts.

We acquired our San Diego operations and grew sales more than 50% in less than one year. We believe we can double or even triple our business in this market in the next 18 to 24 months.

Similarly in Los Angeles, we acquired our newest operations from the same ownership group that previously ran the San Diego company we acquired early in 2018. After more than a month of operations, we see the potential to turn what is currently a $5 million business in Los Angeles into a $12 million to $15 million business in the next two to three years. The opportunity is massive and it's unique.

In East Texas, our legacy Green Arc operations are having the highest same-store sales results in corporate history. Our Paris, Texas branch is poised to double in 2019 alone. Our Sulphur [ph] Springs branch added 31 new clients in one day in February. We have been solicited by sales teams to expand into Dallas and Houston through organic growth where they would join our teams and help us launch brand new markets. These are excellent markets to be in run by world-class management and we're looking to use our game changing products to open doors and deliver superior growth.

Next, I want to shift to our international outlook. As I mentioned earlier, we identified international market expansion as a core growth area for us. So let me spend a few minutes providing some insight into what we're doing here.

In Europe, we're in dialogue with several potential clients that would serve as critical anchor clients for our renewable metal cutting fuel product. In fact, we just came back from spending an entire week with the Port of Amsterdam and we will be providing a meaningful update in the near term. We are working closely with the Port of Amsterdam in particular to finalize a production location in the port in the current year.

We're also working closely with an engineering firm in Germany to clear all the regulatory process for production, transportation and sale of our MagneGas product across the entire European Union by the end of this year. We believe we could be fully operational and then up to 10 ports in Europe in less than three years if we're able to clear the regulatory process as expected.

If we are successful in this process, we will be fully able to control a lean and efficient growth model in Europe, marketing specifically our MagneGas product, extremely high margins, much higher than what we see in the US. Given that we'll be operating without the requisite staffing cost models, we see here this is a scalable model that will be highly profitable without excessive investment.

We are currently working to clear customs and deliver sample gas to one of the largest steel producers in the world, the largest ship re-builder in Europe and a wide range of other potential clients. The demand is there and we want to serve it at scale.

In the Middle East, we've conducted demonstrations for two of the largest steel fabrication companies in the region. Our demonstrations were extremely successful. In fact, we demonstrated the ability to cut three inch steel plate 75% faster than they could normally achieve using HGX, which is a propylene product.

We're scheduled to conduct similar demonstrations in the United Arab Emirates in the coming weeks and are working towards a showcase partnership with a technology incubator based in Abu Dhabi.

Our goal is to secure sufficient contractual demand for our product in this region to begin the mobilization process to launch operations in the region most likely based in Abu Dhabi to serve customers located in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

These prospective clients recognize the potential economic advantage of our products. They also believe the water conservation benefits of our production process will enable an expedited regulatory approval process within their respective governments. With this as a competitive advantage, we're pressing to launch our operation in that region as quickly as practically possible.

Next, let's shift our eyes to our technology outlook. From a technology perspective, we're advancing our capabilities on several fronts. First, our existing gasification process. We're in the final stages of the transitioning to medical grade waste ethanol as our primary feedstock.

We recently announced that we've successfully completed an initial contract with Catalent, which is one of the largest gel cap manufacturers in the world and they produce substantial amounts of waste ethanol that we will be shifting to using as our primary feedstock for making our MagneGas product.

This will enable us to reduce our production costs by 20% to 25% and has the potential to reduce it much more as we continue to scale our reliance on this product for our feedstock.

We're also in the process of implementing reconfigured compressor designs that would further reduce our production costs by up to 25% per cubic foot. With these two simple improvements, we expect to be able to gain significant pricing power relative to acetylene and we'll be on par with propane in terms of pure cost per cubic foot to produce by the end of this year.

We're also working closely with The Welding Institute in Cambridge in the UK on the modeling materials design for our fourth generation gasification unit. We believe this unit has the potential to further reduce our cost per cubic foot of gas produced by up to 80% to 85% as compared to our current model.

This would also enable us to gasify solids like biomass and plastics. We believe that if we're successful in the introduction of this technology we will be - we could be launching micro grid power generation units in as little as three to five years, at the minimum it will give our company the extreme pricing power advantage over acetylene and propane based products and it was to dominate the global metal cutting fuel industry. Given that this is a $5 billion global industry today that oust [ph] opportunity alone is compelling.

Lastly, we're advancing our water decontamination technology. We continue to leverage the USDA grants, to gather critical data on our ability to sterilize pathogens, breakdown pharmaceutical wastes and capture trace precious metals trapped in agricultural waste.

We recently completed a comprehensive set of acute remediation study with an associate professor from Florida State University and we are working with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to be included on their emerging technologies approved vendor list.

We believe we're the only known technology that kill cyanobacteria, reduces the resulting toxins to non-detectable levels and reduces the bacteria's food source by up to 50% thus preventing future toxic blue green algae blooms from occurring.

In North Carolina, we've identified a location for the launch for our agricultural sterilization pilot program. The county and local officials we are engaged with have been extremely supportive and helpful. We are poised to launch a service there that could not only improve the environmental quality in North Carolina, but can produce many of the health risks associated with the hog industry in that state today.

In summary, we transformed our company in 2018 and even more so early in 2019. With all this said, we are far from satisfied. We believe that there is a significant disconnect between the value of our common stock and the value of our business. We are extremely focused on systematically exploring a wide range of ideas to correct this.

We believe there are a number of corporate actions that if initiated could improve our ability to convey value to our shareholders and we will dutifully explore all options. We are very excited about the progress that has been made. We are confident in our outlook for 2019 and we are optimistic that this will translate into a direct benefit to our shareholders.

I will now turn the call back over to the operator to open the line for a few questions.

Unidentified Analyst

You have a first question here. What is the company's plan to maintain their listing status?

Scott Mahoney

Okay. I think we might as well get this one clearly out of the way because it's probably one of the biggest questions shareholders have asked us for the last month or so. Let's just be very clear, at this point in time we're not planning to complete a reverse split.

We value our NASDAQ listing quite a bit. NASDAQ is a premier listing. It's important part of our business model. But we also believe there are a number of ways through which we can improve our shareholder value.

In addition, if we were ever to contemplate a reverse split, we would require shareholder consent and every single shareholder of our company would be asked to vote. We have not taken any steps to do so and we are not planning to do so unless the majority of our shareholders make it crystal clear this is something they would like to see that take place and that has not happened at this time. Therefore there are no steps at this time to initiate a reverse split.

Unidentified Analyst

Now the question here is what other corporate actions could the company take to address the share price?

Scott Mahoney

Okay. Something that we are - we're amazed about is the disconnect between what we believe is our retail fuel business and the current share price of our common stock. We have been solicited from time-to-time by much larger businesses that watch what we're doing, they're interested in our company, they're interested in our assets and we have a clear feeling based upon what we know to be true that our retail business has some sort of evaluation of some between say $65 million and $75 million.

That is a significant disconnect between our market capitalization and the intrinsic value the assets that we control and have aggregated and are managing well through a smart acquisition strategy over the last 18 months.

To be clear, it's extremely rare to find a $10 million independent gas distributor in either Texas or California. This year scarcely the businesses that we've assembled makes our business model very, very valuable and we believe there are a number of ways to unlock the wide [ph] business.

For example, while we're not looking to sell the business outright, we've received interests from various parties [ph] in the past. We've said thank you, we're busy building a bigger company and stay tuned.

In addition, things like a spin-off of our fuel business could make a lot of sense at some point as this would let our existing shareholders participate in the value of that business, whilst also participating in the value of our water business.

These are some ideas. They're good examples of the kind of things we brainstorm on every day. And we're going to continue to seriously explore such activities in the near term and in the long-term.

Unidentified Analyst

Another question that was submitted, what is the expectation for acquisitions?

Scott Mahoney

It’s a good question. Our initial goal for acquisitions Phase 1 was to achieve a scaled basis that would create a financially stable business, to have access to the best markets in the United States and develop a clear path enabling us to grow thereafter. All of that has been accomplished.

\

At this point, there are still a handful of attractive markets for us to consider. Couple of examples might be the Bay Area and the Reno Carson City region Fresno and California and Houston and Dallas specifically in Texas. However, we'd like to try and slow the pace of acquisitions dramatically. Let our share price benefit from several quarters of strong financial performance to help the market establish a much higher value for our business.

We also believe that we are very close to being able to use lower cost debt to help fund our growth, as well as to make future acquisitions. We have no debt today. We have a very clean balance sheet and for a company of our size that's very unique and it gives us options to grow, keys [ph] cash flows, debt and other compensation to fund growth and not be solely reliant on issuing equity to grow. And we expect that this way of funding growth could provide a superior value to shareholders in the long-term.

Unidentified Analyst

Another question I was submitted here. What is the outlook for growth in 2019 and 2020?

Scott Mahoney

Okay. This is where I get really excited. We have very high hopes for 2019 and beyond. We are pushing internally to achieve at a minimum at $25 million level of sales in 2019 and to fund all of our operations without having to raise equity. This means we have – we’ll use our free cash flows to fund aggressive marketing and expansion. We're not planning to issue dividends foreseeable future, but rather to reinvest for accelerated growth at all times.

Additionally, we will pursue opportunities outside the United States. We believe that Amsterdam and Abu Dhabi are excellent examples of the potential to unlock additional value for shareholders.

We're also in discussions with the major shipbuilder who has nine locations all across Europe, any one of which could be a very significant opportunity for us outside of Amsterdam.

We spoke earlier in the call about the two steel fabricators that we've had and talks with and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we see those as having significant potential as well. In fact, several of these prospective customers were in talks with overseas could easily consume more of our MagneGas product annually than we sell to all of our U.S. combustor - customers combined.

This is not to take away from our current consumption levels in the United States, but to help people understand the scalability and simplicity of the growth that we could enjoy overseas. The potential is there and we can meet the demand while making significant profits.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Another question here is what is the path to profitability?

Scott Mahoney

Okay. This is another question we get asked repeatedly. We are much, much closer to profitability today than the markets think. We're basically a cash flow neutral operation today. We could easily be profitable if we chose to scale back our international growth efforts, our U.S. expansion and the research and development related to water decontamination.

However, we believe all of these activities are providing solid long-term growth prospects and we believe we owe it to shareholders to invest their capital as widely as possible to achieve the maximum potential.

The most important takeaway I can offer here is that we no longer feel we need to raise equity capital out of desperation. We have no pressing acquisitions. Our balance sheet is sound. We have no debt and our businesses are running very efficiently. At this point, we're only looking to selectively grow our business with additional capital raises when it delivers superior long-term shareholder value and growth.

Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Most of my questions have been asked. Could you – Scott, can you give us what the share count is currently?

Scott Mahoney

I believe when the K comes out shortly, it'll be pretty close to $24.5 million, $25 million. That's a pretty good number, give or take a couple hundred thousand shares. So I think if you look at sort of the capital markets transaction that was done in February people could quickly see that we had about 22 million shares outstanding. And after recent transactions we really minimized equity dilution thereafter and that’s something we’re pretty [indiscernible] about.

Amit Dayal

So and just along those lines you said you still open to acquisitions, but there are no pressing acquisitions on your sort of plate at this point? And how should we think about any new acquisition that you might undertake this year are you not looking to close anything this year, you’ve just focusing on trying to grow some of these businesses and integrating them this year?

Scott Mahoney

I think - I think I'd look at it in two ways. So the first thing. So we have two or three very specific things that we can do that will substantially improve the cash flows of the existing businesses. One example that investors have heard about for several months is the fill plant capabilities and forward.

We turn that on, we're hopeful to turn that on probably the first week of May. That's going to improve cash flows by almost $100,000 a month. It’s a big impact on our business. It's an extremely cost effective way to really enhance profitability quickly.

We've got a couple other things like that we're doing, most importantly, moving our production for the new customer demand in Texas and California for our MagneGas product. We need to have gas production facilities in the local market. When we do that every dollar of MagneGas we sell generates as much as $0.50 in profit. When you ship it from Florida, almost all of your profit gets eaten up in transportation.

So to me it's very logical to get our gas production capabilities in the markets where the majority of our potential customers are. And doing that will cost very, very little. It's primarily just man hours, resources and retrofitting and upgrading equipment that's already on-hand and then physically getting it permitted in the state for operations.

So Texas is already permitted. We plan and turn it - on turning that on at the end of Q2. We have a comprehensive marketing plan ready there and then we're doing the same thing in Florida by year end.

To answer your question with acquisitions. So certainly we don't necessarily go telling everybody, is when we started this acquisition process we had 50 transactions we looked at. We high graded the very best, based upon the market opportunity, the stability of the existing customer base, operations, cultural set with our existing team, the ability to integrate them smoothly.

We've closed on every transaction we really wanted to do. At this point there's probably 8 to 10 very high quality transactions we could consider doing, but we're being extremely selective. We want to give our shareholders an opportunity to see substantial appreciation of the value of our greatest most precious commodity which is our common stock currency.

We want to be able to use that long-term to incentivize people, to become part of our team without constantly issuing raising more capital and in order for us to enhance the value of that we need to let the stock heal, improve in value and ultimately be a more effective form of consideration.

The other key thing that people need to understand is we now prudently have access to debt capital. We've proven we can manage these businesses. We've proven we can grow these businesses. We've proven that our technology makes a difference in a business that barely grows in other people's hands.

And so our goal is to try to grow our revenue long-term between 20% and 30% annualized. And a healthy portion of that will come from organic growth and we'll augment it selectively with acquisitions.

So I would say long-term, we're probably looking at no more than two or three acquisitions a year. They're going to be done primarily with cash on hand, cash flow, a little bit of debt and hopefully at some point beyond to let these people take a little bit of equity as currency to close the transactions with less and less reliance on issuing new equity out into the public hands.

Amit Dayal

It makes sense. And then just, you know, in that context, you're moving to the slots generation MagneGas fuelled, you know, these new production facilities are going to be this new fuel or how should we think about like, you know, the implementation and bringing the fourth generation to the market here in the U.S. and then internationally is this same sort of suppliers going to be able to meet your needs abroad? Just how is all of this going to play out?

Scott Mahoney

Okay. So it’s a great question. So lot of people don't really fully appreciate how simple it is once you do the testing to show that you can make the exact same metal cutting fuel, that the heating properties, to flame temperature, the chemical stability, once you've done the science to show that you could take ethanol and put it through the machine instead of butanol you could switch and you could switch right back. So it's basically interchangeable concept at that point.

So we've done all the groundwork. We spent over a year with Catalent, doing all the science, testing to make sure that we could for our end consumers at MagneGas that for them it would be completely seamless. They'd have the exact same properties they want and we could store it safely, transported safely, use it safely and it would be the exact same. So we did all that groundwork before we came to deal with Catalent.

Now the beautiful thing about the Catalent opportunity is they produce a mass amount of ethanol. But similarly there are many, many people out there that produce lots of ethanol and need to get rid of it. I'll give you a really clear example.

Last week we're in Amsterdam and we are looking at picking out a location because we have customers that want us in that port to buy our MagneGas now. We also worked with the very top of the port sustainability organization. They basically have matchmakers [ph] and would like to introduce us to Heineken. And the reason being is Heineken produces a zero alcohol beer in the port of Amsterdam.

How do they do that? They take the ethanol which is the actual alcoholic element. They take it out of the beer and that's a waste product. So in that port we present it to the very top of the Port Administration. They love the fact that we could take something that is literally a waste stream in the port and turn it into something that has significant economic value and is environmentally responsible and is a safer product and works better.

So that whole closed loop concept works beautifully in Amsterdam. They loved the business model. So for us transitioning to ethanol seamless when it comes to the end customer, seamless when it comes to use existing equipment and the beauty of it is it reduces our cost of production by anywhere between 20% and 50% depending on how much ethanol we get and what deal we cut.

We've been extremely concerned about the cost estimates and have guided that we'll reduce our costs by 20% to 25%, but there are some areas where it has a much bigger impact on our business model. And we're excited to use that competitive edge to take customers away from others.

Amit Dayal

So what's the timeframe Scott for transitioning all of these questions to the fourth generation field and then seeing the margin improvements in our financials, like - will this happen in 12 months, 6 months, like how long are you happening?

Scott Mahoney

So we're already in the process to switching to ethanol right now. So this is something that - I'll give you a simple example. You look back two years ago, we were using soybean oil. We spent a year sciencing [ph] up ethanol, made the switch, it cut our cost to production in half, and customers never even knew what happened. The only people who really knew what happened were the guys who had to physically maintain and clean and service the units every day because their lives got easier. It took them a fraction of the time to make some amount of gas as it used to. And for us the benefit was it got cheaper and cheaper and cheaper.

The reason why that never really translated to something that the shareholders could see on paper is because at that time our gas sales levels were so low because all you're doing is meeting an addressable market in Florida that no one could know the difference.

The difference is today as we start to aggressively switch out several million dollars worth of acetylene and we go from having a gross margin of say 20% to 60%. That's hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit. And that's the whole point of kind of doing the acquisitions is you assemble a massive portfolio people who already use the alternate product.

Now you layer in local production, right up against where the customer needs and wants it, and you do it in conjunction with a whole new level of cost advantage with the ethanol deal we do with Catalent, and now you've got power to actually go out show them demonstrations where they fall in love with the efficacy of the product and when there's any hesitation you've got pricing power acetylene [ph] can match and you buy that…

Amit Dayal

So we should sequentially see margin improvements taking place over the course of the year?

Scott Mahoney

Over the course of this year yes, you'll see a difference. And you know, we also get a lot of people asking about MagneGas and sales. One of the things that we learned was if we started telling people dollar terms, the Airgas is the world will use that data against us.

So what we will do is begin sharing with people our production statistics by quarter. And so we're compiling our Q1 data now. We'll be releasing that by the end of April. And people should begin to expect that what we will do is as we start rolling out more and more production facilities they will see that our production capacity is scaling and then our output is scaling.

What that should tell analysts like yourself is that we only have adjusting time demand model. We don't stock our gas substantially above what the customer demand is. So for really listening the key is as you see us disclosed ramping production, that's because we are ramping demand.

Amit Dayal

So from a production point of view, you'll have to build multiple facilities in these Texas, California geographies?

Scott Mahoney

No, the beauty of it is we have seven fully functional units today. Three of them are mobile. So we have permanent facilities in Florida. We have permanent fleets already up and operational in Texas. We have three mobile units. One of them we want to put in Sacramento.

We already have the space. We can turn it all on with very limited spend $50,000 to get it up and running ready. It's mostly site preparation. We can do the same thing in Amsterdam, in Abu Dhabi. Each of those mobile units has the ability to produce upwards of 7500 cylinders of gas at $100 a cylinder.

So that doesn't seem like much, but when you're producing a $0.25 million worth of gas a month off for one shift you could double it, it could be $0.5 million worth of gas sales a month at 60% EBITDA margins that matters and that's the potential we're trying to orchestrate is extremely mobile, cost effective roll out of our gas production across the U.S. and then in very precise locations overseas.

Amit Dayal

So you'll be sharing data on broaden capacity et cetera, once you combine everything and make it available in April?

Scott Mahoney

Yeah. Right now one shift off our existing equipment we could sell several million dollars worth of our gas a year, two shifts which is very viable and worth of $5 million to get [ph] capacity here and we can basically move it wherever we need it.

So as that large shipbuilder in Europe pulls us into various ports we can take that mobile unit that we want to put in Amsterdam. Once we know that we can justify based upon demand, locating a permanent facility that's scaled and can produce 10 to 15 times the mobile unit, implement that, move the mobile unit to the next most viable location and just basically that mobile unit becomes the marines [ph] staging from beachhead to beachhead to beachhead helping us build our market with almost no cost to get up and running.

Amit Dayal

And that's all I have, Scott. Thank you so much.

Scott Mahoney

Thanks, Amit. Good questions.

Jim McCrery from Sheridan Capital

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, thanks. Good afternoon. Scott, I just have one question. Given all the initiatives that you have in front of you, I'm just wondering how you're set from a human resource standpoint to accomplish everything that you set out to accomplish?

Scott Mahoney

Okay. That's a great question. I think one of the things that we - we try to help people understand is the benefits of these acquisition is we build a much deeper team. You know, when we set out to do this 18 months ago we had two people with a combined 50 years of experience, managing industrial gas operations, not counting are R&D team that manages gas production.

So we had an extremely thin team with almost no depth. Today we've added - we've gone from 30 employees to almost 150. And we have the management team that’s running the industrial gas and welding supply business. We've added 300 years of management experience.

We've got some people that in these markets are some of the most experienced, well-connected people in the industry. And I have a very, very simple management style. If they can't fit in a post its now delegated. So each of the people on our team have complete clarity as to what their daily responsibilities are. We divide up really, really cleanly.

And there's really three people really driving the international growth. It lets the retail world run itself and do an excellent job of growing, everything else is really well delegated and we don't really feel like we need to staff up meaningfully at this point. And when we look at the overseas model, we're very specific looking at ways to partner to keep our business extremely lean.

I'll give you a really simple example. In Amsterdam we met with the largest distributor of gas products in the Netherlands. They have a very unique business model and that they service multiple gas sales companies. So they service Linde, they service others in the local market. And their sole job is to move gas from the production to the end customer.

So we met with them and they are extremely excited about the idea because we'll be neighbors in the port, right next door to each other and we could basically focus on making gas and selling it and they would handle every other aspect of our business model, other than marketing and overseeing quality control of production.

Soup to nuts about the best business model we could possibly hope for and that would let us potentially generate millions of dollars in revenue in Amsterdam on a team of less than five. And what's equally exciting, they understand what we're producing and they have thousands of customers that buy acetylene that are their customers. And they would love the opportunity to basically represent us and convince their customers to switch to our product.

That's part of the reason why we've high-graded Amsterdam is just an enormous amount of synergies and a really economically dense country that basically generates between $50 million and $75 million a year in acetylene sales. And there's an opportunity for us to take every dollar of those business if we're smart about it.

So I think we can stay lean. I think if we partner wisely we can grow and we can do it profitably.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Scott Mahoney

Thanks, Jim.

I'd like to turn the floor back to Mr. Mahoney for any closing comments.

Scott Mahoney

Well, I really hope that all of those who attended this call today and those who happened to listen to it afterwards come with the sense that the hard work and heavy lifting is hopefully largely behind us. We've taken our medicine. We've built a business that now has scalability, path to profitability and has a lot of exciting growth prospects. We didn't do this to become the world's biggest welding supply business. We did this to become the world's dominant provider of the cleanest safe with metal cutting fuel on earth and then 10 or 20 other fuel products coming in the future. And we really hope that today's call is a message of enthusiasm and excitement for what's coming in 2019 and beyond. And we hope you stay tuned. Thank you, all.