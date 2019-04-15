Is The Illiquidity Premium A Myth?

Not only have they failed to earn a premium, they actually paid one and significantly underperformed publicly-traded counterparts while taking more risk.

It's time to recognize that private real estate investors have failed to earn an illiquidity premium over the past many decades.

Real estate investors intuitively believe that private investment in properties offer better returns than publicly-traded stocks to compensate them for tying up their money in illiquid assets.

We argue otherwise.

The logic is rather simple: Since investing in illiquid assets is riskier and much more difficult, there should be a risk premium to compensate investors for taking on the higher challenge.

Illiquid markets involve:

High transaction costs: Buying a simple property may cost up to 10% in diverse fees on day 1. This is 10% that is lost regardless of how the investment then performs. Moreover, once you decide to sell, you are once again impacted by high transaction costs.

Information opacity: Accessing timely and accurate information on private investments is more challenging and expensive.

Accessing timely and accurate information on private investments is more challenging and expensive. Difficulty to transact: Due to the large lot size of every transaction, it's much more complex and time consuming to find a party to transact with.

Therefore, in an efficient marketplace, you would expect to earn a higher return from an illiquid asset as compared to a liquid one, all else held equal. Institutional investors but also smaller individual investors have heavily invested in private real estate investments on this exact premise.

Yet, to their surprise, publicly-traded real estate investments, or REITs, have significantly outperformed the majority of private real estate investors over the past 30 years.

From 1992 until 2017, REITs returned more than 11% per year. In comparison, private equity real estate investments returned just 7% on average, or a ~4% annual underperformance. In other words, if you had a million dollars 25 years ago and invested it in REITs rather than in private equity real estate, you would have nearly two and half times more today.

REITs: Higher Returns and Lower Risk

Even more interesting is that REITs crushed private investors while taking less risk:

Private real estate investors commonly use up to 60%-80% leverage, as compared to just 30% for REITs on average. They are very concentrated investments, as compared to REITs which are better diversified. Private real estate investors must sign in on loans, often with personal liability, whereas REIT investors are protected from personal liability. The average quality of the properties owned by REITs is greater than that owned by private investors. It's much more work intensive with constant worries about tenant problems, leaking roofs, broken toilets, and so on.

If the main reason why people invest in real estate is to generate higher returns than REITs, they appear to have failed at doing so, despite taking significantly higher risk.

This is proof that the illiquidity premium does NOT exist in the real estate market. Opposite of that, we make the argument that private real estate investors are paying a premium for the illiquidity. It sounds ridiculous, I know, but consider the following price to NAV chart:

Since 2016, REITs have traded at a discount to the underlying value of the properties less debt (or NAV). Therefore, private real estate investors have been paying a premium (relative to shares of REITs) in order to be illiquid.

Why pay a premium for illiquidity?

I believe that investors have an excessively high appetite for private real estate for the wrong reasons because they still misunderstand REITs from top to bottom. The two biggest misconceptions that are driving excessive demand for private real estate vs. REITs are that:

REITs are supposedly much more volatile than private real estate. REITs are not real estate, they are stocks.

Let us debunk these two misconceptions:

Misconception No. 1: REITs are more volatile because they trade like stocks

Real estate investors commonly argue that REITs are stocks and therefore they must be much more volatile. It's easy to say that private real estate is not volatile if you never receive a quote on your property.

A direct and fair comparison of volatility is not possible as the valuation methodologies between REITs and real estate differ materially. That said, we find evidence that private real estate is even more volatile than REITs when adjusting for the leverage effect and accounting for differences in valuation methodologies.

The below table compares the volatility of private real estate indexes to REITs and makes a series of adjustments to make the metrics more comparable:

It demonstrates that there are three reasons why investors often make the mistake of thinking that REITs are more volatile than private real estate.

First, they compare levered REIT returns to unlevered private returns.

Secondly, they do not consider the differences between transaction-based returns (REITs) and appraisal-based returns (private).

And finally, investors forget that averaged returns (private) cannot be compared with end to end returns (REITs).

When adjusting for all these differences, the researcher finds that listed equity REIT returns are actually 17.5% less volatile than private real estate (That is comparing 8.81% with 10.68%). In other words, the conclusion is that using leverage adds volatility, being traded on the stock exchange does not.

Think of a real-life example: You own an 80% leveraged rental investment. If you try to sell your property on a daily basis, there's absolutely no chance that you get the same offer every day. With this amount of leverage, your equity stake is varying at 5-to-1 – meaning that a 1% variation in property price leads to a 5% variation in your equity value. If you received a quote on a daily basis, in a private market that's more illiquid and inefficient, it's safe to say that your investment would be highly volatile. Moreover, since we are taking about a single property, one change such as the tenant moving out, the roof leaking, or any other factor would have a significant impact of value – causing great volatility.

REITs, on the other hand, use only moderate leverage, are widely diversified, and trade on liquid and more efficient markets. The price discovery is much easier, and the volatility should rightfully be lower in most time periods.

Misconception #2: REITs Are Not Real Estate

There's an army of people whose livelihood depend on fostering the idea that REITs are not real estate. This includes consultants to funds, private real estate investors, and limited partnerships. All have a lot to lose if someone declares that “REITs are real estate.”

The favorite argument is that REITs are not real estate because they correlate closer to broader stock markets than they do to private real estate indices. As Jon Fosheim explain in an article:

“This is the equivalent of saying that Exxon does not provide exposure to oil and gas because its stock price often moves independently of oil and gas prices. With real estate, it's an even sillier argument, because the valuations being cited for real estate are once-a-year appraisals, while REITs are marked to market daily.”

The argument that REITs, which own nothing but real estate, are not real estate is nonsense. It's impossible to correctly assess the correction between private real estate and REIT over short measurement periods because of how values are measured, but over the long run, their returns have been almost perfectly co-integrated:

While correlation is commonly used to measure whether two assets move similarly in the short run, cointegration studies long run relationships to a common underlying factor. The analysis of Cohen & Steers revealed strong evidence of cointegration between REITs and private real estate, with the two markets converging around an equilibrium level. This really shouldn’t come as a surprise when you consider that REITs do not own anything else than real estate.

The two main conclusions are that REITs can serve as effective diversifiers to stocks and bonds and that REITs are good substitutes for private real estate, especially if the investor has a long-term horizon.

Bottom Line

The illiquidity premium that real estate is supposedly providing to investors is a proven myth. Private real estate has not only failed to provide a premium, they have delivered significantly lower returns with higher risk on average.

It's time for real estate investors to recognize that most often they would be much better off by investing in REITs rather than private property. The exposure is the same, but the risk-to-reward outcome is much stronger with all things considered.

I have no doubt that certain smart and entrepreneurial real estate investors are able to outperform REITs by investing in rentals. But the same also can be said about smart and entrepreneurial REIT investors who are willing to do some digging to find undervalued companies. As an example, the top REIT research firm has managed to generate 22% annual returns on its BUY picks by following a value approach to REIT investing since 1993.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.