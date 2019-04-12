American Eagle: Ready To Fly

American Eagle possibly has the best combination of safety and growth prospects of the entire sector.

There has been considerable fear of retail stocks as of late, leading to several bargains in the space.

In my previous article I outlined the beginning of my new fund focusing on undervalued volatile dividend stocks that have lucrative option premiums, which allows us to collect income while waiting out any short-term headwinds in strong companies. You can find a link to that article here.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is trading at around $21.60 a share, down from a 52 week high of $29.88 in August, as the fear surrounding the retail sector continues. (AEO) was one of our initial positions, and we are still extremely bullish on its long-term prospects.

American Eagle is a clothing and lifestyle retailer, with over 1000 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong. Products from American Eagle are shipped to over 81 countries worldwide through online sales.

When we evaluate any company, we do so using three main categories.

1.) Growth Opportunities

2.) Fundamentals/strength of balance sheet

3.) Dividend/income from options

Growth Opportunities

While the retail sector isn’t one that’s traditionally associated with strong growth, American Eagle might have the strongest case out of the entire sector.

This comes primarily from its lingerie and swimwear brand, Aerie, which focuses on body positivity and larger sizes.

Source American Eagle Q4 Investor Presentation

As you can see from the graphic above, while American Eagle’s AE brand grew sales comps 5% from 2018 to 2019, Aerie’s growth was an explosive 29%. This is even more impressive considering growth actually accelerated from FY 2017 to FY 2018, up around 7%.

In fact, Aerie had posted double digit growth for 17 consecutive quarters, with an impressive 23% for Q4 2018. Even with this growth, the Aerie brand has significant room to run as they continue to poach market share from the industry’s biggest player, Victoria Secret.

Currently, L Brands (Victoria Secret) accounts for around 63% of the market share for the lingerie space, while Aerie only accounts for 3.5%.

This is set to change in the coming generations, however, as Victoria Secret continues to struggle with issues of inclusion and body positivity. Women in droves are starting to reject the paper-thin models and lack of lager sizes that accompany the Victoria Secret Brand.

Unsurprisingly, obesity rates are continuing their upward trend in the United States and throughout the world. With Victoria Secret continuing to shun the idea of offering larger sizes, they are alienating an increasingly large demographic.

Source: Marketwatch.com

This is a huge opportunity for Aerie; since inception they have focused on a message of inclusion and body positivity that has been showcased with their #AerieReal campaign pledging neither to airbrush nor photo-shop their models. The result has been a product line with models who look like the women that buy them.

At this point, even if Victoria Secret starts offering larger sizes, the prolonged refusal to do so likely won’t play well with their young, socially-conscious targets.

Source: therobinreport.com

While Aerie is certainly American Eagle’s most exciting growth catalyst, it’s far from their only one.

The graphic above shows the favorite brands of different groups of consumers. While American Eagle ranked well among all groups, their popularity with Gen-Z is the most exciting.

In fact, American Eagle is Gen-Z’s second favorite clothing brand, behind Nike. With Gen-Z coming of age and becoming an increasing part of the consumer economy, their preference for American Eagle clothing will continue to drive growth for the company.

The full link to the article can be found here.

Fundamentals and Balance Sheet

When compared to other retailers, American Eagle is unique in that it carries no debt. This leaves the company with virtually no rate-related exposure. It also helps to protect the company in the event of a recession and an accompanying drop in consumer spending.

This second point is especially relevant if you believe a recession is on the horizon. While other retailers will potentially be forced to cut dividends in order to make debt service payments in the wake of decreased sales, American Eagle will likely be capable of sustaining its dividend.

Even in the 2008 financial crisis, American Eagle was capable of maintaining its dividend, which is a testament to leadership’s ability to manage the company in a recessionary environment.

This debt-free balance sheet also allows the company the freedom to use cash generated from operations to expand the business, buy back shares, and increase dividends.

Source: American Eagle k-10 form

For the fiscal year of 2018, American Eagle had a net income of $261.9 million before factoring in around $4 million in currency loss. This means the stock is currently trading at around 14 times trailing earnings, which is low considering the growth potential of the company. At an expected 2019 EPS of $1.60, the stock is trading at around 13.5 times next years earnings.

The company paid out $97.1 million in dividends, giving it a cash payout ratio of 37.1%. This leaves ample room for American Eagle to continue to grow its dividend. (AEO) has a five-year dividend growth rate of 8.67%, and a ten-year growth rate of 4.8%. While American Eagle certainly doesn’t grow its dividend as fast as other companies in our portfolio, the safety of the dividend more than makes up for it.

Options Income

The recent volatility of (AEO) has given way to lucrative options premiums. Currently, (AEO) is trading around $21.63 a share. For the January 17th 2020 25.0 calls, the strike price of $25 a share represents 15.58% upside from its current price. The current premium for the contract of around 1.65 represents a return of 7.63% on our initial purchase price. Since (AEO) pays its Q1 dividend in late April, all four dividend payments would be received, representing a 2.54% yield. Of course, this is assuming there will be no cuts or increases to the dividend this year.

This means that total, the maximum possible return by January 17th would be around 25.75%. Annualized this would around 34.33%, since the contract length is only around 8 months.

Obviously if the share price fell from now until January 17th, the normal risk from holding any long position applies, however since the contract has a premium of $1.65 per share, our break-even price in January excluding dividends would be around $20 a share.

Upside would be limited to the maximum possible return stated above, with any share price increase above $25 not received.

Risk Factors

While we believe there is a strong investment thesis for American Eagle, there are risks with any company. For American Eagle, one potential risk would be Aerie failing to grow its sales. American Eagle is investing heavily in opening new Aerie stores, which could backfire if Aerie starts losing market share to other companies like Victoria Secret. Another macro retail risk would be a recessionary environment in which consumer spending falls to the point where American Eagle is forced to shutter stores. While American Eagle has more stability than most retailers due to no long-term debt, the risk still applies. Some other general risks include a decline in consumer traffic in retail centers, a change in consumer fashion demand, a lack of development in e-commerce, an increase in labor costs, etc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEO, KEM, BGCP, CLF, ABBV, THO, DK, ET, FL, SKT, R, CC, DAN, AAL, CVS, ADT, TRTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.