Gold Stock Internal Weakness Still A Problem

With the latest U.S. corporate earnings season about to begin, gold will have another opportunity to rally in the month of April. However, the metal must for now contend with a couple of immediate obstacles, including a strong dollar and weak demand for gold mining shares. We’ll discuss these obstacles in today’s report as I make the case for the current weakness in the precious metals market giving way to strength by later this month. We’ll also look at the continued internal weakness plaguing the gold mining stocks in the wake of the biggest merger in the industry’s history.

Gold’s latest attempt at an upside breakout was pushed back by sellers on Thursday after a renewed surge in the U.S. dollar index saw across-the-board weakness in the metals. The latest decline in the gold price was the largest 1-day drop of this month, and it resulted in bullion prices falling below a closely watched benchmark at the $1,300 level. With the $1,300 level decisively broken, selling programs were triggered which has sparked above-normal gold market volatility.

Along with the rising dollar index, gold was further pressured by the latest U.S. jobless claims report, which showed one of the best job market reports in decades. According to the Labor Department, the number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in early April fell below 200,000 for the first time since 1969. This sign of strength in the domestic economy eroded some of gold’s safe-haven demand.

It’s also telling that after rising to the 50-day moving average earlier this week, the gold price was unable to overcome this psychologically important barrier. The graph below shows the June 2019 gold futures price trend of the last few months. It shows that the latest rally attempt was turned back at precisely the 50-day MA (green line) on Apr. 11. Moreover, it reverses a prior immediate-term (1-4 week) breakout attempt in which the gold price had closed two days above its 15-day moving average.

Source: BarChart

As I cautioned in the previous report, only if the recent breakout signal wasn’t reversed on Apr. 11 would we have another entry point for initiating a new short-term trading position in the metal. We’re still therefore in a cash position after Thursday as we continue to wait for the next confirmed entry signal per the rules of my trading discipline.

Also still weighing against gold in the near term is the strength of the U.S. dollar. Here we see the progression of the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), my favorite dollar proxy. In recent reports I’ve made the case that a significant drop that pushes UUP’s price below its 50-day moving average (blue line) on a weekly closing basis would be a strong rally catalyst for gold. As you can see here, UUP remains above both its 50-day and 15-day moving averages as of Apr. 11. This tells us that for now at least, gold’s currency component is still too weak to support a sustained rally in the yellow metal’s price.

Source: BigCharts

Another factor that will go a long way toward supporting gold’s next rally attempt is the silver price. The white metal is historically an important supporting component for a healthy gold market outlook. However, silver’s short-term trend has been decidedly bearish since February. This is one reason why gold has been unable to gain any meaningful traction in recent weeks despite high levels of safe-haven demand among individuals and central banks. A weak outlook for silver, in other words, typically translates into at least some measure of short-term gold price weakness.

Shown here is the daily graph of the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which I use for silver tracking purposes. As the chart shows, silver has its work cut out for it in the next few weeks. SLV is currently below its downward-sloping 15-day and 50-day moving averages, which reflects a measure of downside price momentum. This in turn makes it easier for the sellers to raid the market. This is also why I haven’t recommended any silver trading positions in a long while. Until SLV recovers above both important trend lines shown below, investors should steer clear of initiating new positions in the physical metal or the silver ETF.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to my favorite gold tracking vehicle, let’s take a look at the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). The IAU price rose conspicuously above its 15-day moving average on Apr. 9, which the first such time this has occurred in several weeks. However, the gold ETF’s latest attempt at establishing a buy signal was never confirmed since the breakout was reversed on the Apr. 11 session when IAU fell below the $12.48 level (the initial close above the 15-day moving average). Therefore we’re still in a cash position, and we’re still waiting for a confirmed buy signal from the gold ETF.

Source: BigCharts

On the gold mining front, the big news this week was the approval by Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) shareholders of a $10 billion takeover of Goldcorp Inc. (GG) as the consolidation trend within the industry continues. According to Reuters, this merger will create the world’s largest gold producer with assets spanning four continents. It’s also the biggest taker in gold mining industry history.

The takeover approval overshadowed what was a weak day for the gold stocks overall. The PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) has spent the last few weeks above its upward-trending 50-day moving average, as you can see here. The XAU closed Thursday’s session under the 50-day MA, however, and if it finishes the Apr. 12 session under the 76.00 level it will mark the first time since November the XAU has finished below this important trend line on a weekly closing basis.

Source: BigCharts

I would also hasten to add that the internal strength of the gold mining stocks as a group remains weak on a short-term basis. We discussed this in recent reports when I mentioned that of the 50 most actively traded U.S.-listed gold stocks, many have been making new lows of late. That’s a sign that a certain degree of liquidation is underway as many junior mining and exploration stocks have been sold off lately. This is a negative divergence signal for short-term traders that shouldn’t be ignored.

Shown below is the chart which details the declining trend in the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows. This indicator is based on the net number of the most actively traded mining and exploration companies which have made new highs minus lows on a quarterly basis. As you can see, there is a conspicuous declining trend in this indicator. This is in contrast to the recent rising trend of the XAU index shown above.

Source: WSJ

The negative divergence between the XAU and the highs-lows doesn’t guarantee there will be lower gold stock prices in the coming weeks. However, until the new highs-lows indicator shows improvement a conservative approach would be in order. This means holding off on initiating new long positions in gold stocks until this indicator improves. For now a defensive posture is warranted on the gold mining stocks.

While I expect to see some improvement in the gold market by later this month, we don’t yet have a renewed buy signal for the metal based on my trading discipline. The latest U.S. corporate earnings season should inject a much-needed increase of uncertainty and volatility into the financial market, which in turn would stimulate gold safe-haven demand. Only if the dollar breaks out decisively to a new 52-week high and continues to rise on a sustained basis would I be forced to reevaluate my bullish intermediate-term (3-9 month) gold outlook.

On a strategic note, investors are justified in maintaining intermediate-term long positions in gold based on the prevailing fundamental and psychological factors discussed in this report. Short-term gold ETF traders, however, are still on the sidelines and should wait for the gold price to confirm its latest breakout before initiating new long positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.