The Oil Picture Is Looking Up

By and large, the oil industry right now should be in a state of jubilation. In recent weeks, crude prices have soared, supported by fears related to supply outages or imminent declines in places like Venezuela, Iran, and Libya, combined by the prospect that demand this year might be stronger than previously anticipated. In its latest report, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) announced some data that supports a picture that, compared to last month at least, is more bullish, but on the whole that data suggests that the glut picture facing the oil market will worsen. Fortunately, when adjusting for some necessary items otherwise ignored by the EIA, even this data supports the notion that oil bulls should rejoice.

The supply/demand balance is more favorable

In last month's report, the EIA's data suggested that while global oil demand would rise by 1.45 million barrels per day this year, followed by an increase of 1.46 million barrels per day next year versus this year, global inventories would continue rising due to high supply increases. In all, the expectation was for global inventories to rise from 2.854 billion barrels at the end of 2018 to 2.918 billion by the end of this year. Next year, if all had played out as anticipated, inventories would close out at 3 billion barrels.

*Created by Author

Fortunately, for bulls, this picture, according to the EIA, is changing some for the better. As you can see in the table above, while global supplies last year were higher than expected a month ago, it's now believed they will be lower this year by 50 thousand barrels per day and lower in 2020 by 70 thousand barrels per day compared to prior forecasts. Sadly, global demand growth, while still attractive on an absolute basis, will be weaker than anticipated in both years, but even so, the implied excess of supply over demand will be more favorable.

Inventories look set to rise further

On the whole, seeing lower excess inventories is a positive for oil bulls, but an excess is still bad for investors in this space. As you can see in the table below, for instance, US commercial inventories of both crude and petroleum products will rise 50 million barrels this year to 1.312 billion and, in 2020, it's expected that inventories will rise a further 30 million barrels. Fortunately, even with these increases, by the end of next year, we should be around 19 million barrels lower than what the EIA thought last month.

*Created by Author

This shift is not just for the US picture but for the OECD nations, all put together. As the table also illustrates, commercial inventories among OECD countries should rise from 2.862 billion barrels last year to 2.915 billion this year, an increase of 53 million barrels, while, in 2020, we should see stocks rise a further 70 million barrels to 2.985 billion. This is, fortunately, about 15 million barrels lower than what was expected previously, but that's still quite high.

Generally speaking, the OECD nations are in glut territory if days' worth of supply in commercial storage exceed 60. Based on my calculations, if the EIA's numbers are correct, we will end 2020 with 61.75 days' worth of supply in inventory. Though seemingly small, this disparity implies a glut of around 84.6 million barrels. That is most certainly enough to warrant a correction from today's prices if nothing changes.

Some adjustments are necessary

While the EIA's numbers might be used by oil bears to make their case that prices should slide, there are two adjustments that investors in this space should make. The first of these relates to Russia. If the EIA's numbers are accurate, Russia this year should produce around 11.49 million barrels per day. While this is possible, it would be at odds with the country's current trajectory. If the nation had stuck religiously to the OPEC+ production cuts agreed to last year, this year's output would be around 11.2 million barrels per day, but due to their slow ramping up of the cuts, a more realistic figure might be 11.3 million barrels per day.

This disparity, about 0.19 million barrels per day, should translate to around 69.35 million barrels throughout the year. It's uncertain how much of this would show up in OECD stocks and how much might flow to other nations where inventory levels are obscured. If it all would affect OECD inventories, then the market would be nearly balanced this year and next (assuming Russia keeps the cuts in place during this period, which I view as being more likely than not unless a major supply disruption occurs). Even if half of it affects OECD stocks, the impact would not be immaterial.

The second adjustment here relates to OPEC's own output. Saudi Arabia has made clear that it values returns over market share, as it should, and while output from the group in the first quarter this year was 30.45 million barrels per day, that picture is changing. Not only can and will Saudi Arabia continue cutting if need be, but some members in the group could or will easily affect the production picture. This is evidenced by the fact that output from the group, in the month of March, came out to just 30.02 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Venezuela, for instance, has been seeing its production plummet for a few years now. In March alone, output fell 0.289 million barrels per day compared to a month earlier and sanctions imposed by the US against the country will only exacerbate this issue. Absent an economic miracle, the country's production should continue falling at a nice clip as the nation's economy falls apart. Armed conflict in Libya could very well result in falling production levels, as could militant activities in Nigeria. Add in continued uncertainty regarding Iran and the role waivers will play in their supply picture, and it's almost certain that, absent a change of heart from Saudi Arabia and/or other major members of OPEC, that output from the group will come in lower than the EIA suggests it will.

Takeaway

At this moment, the tide is more bullish for oil than it has been in nearly a year. Even though an initial glance at EIA data suggests a picture that's waxing more bullish while remaining, on the whole, bearish, when you really dig into the numbers and applying context, it becomes clear that the surge in pricing we have seen lately is warranted. In the worst case (barring a major economic downturn), I believe that inventories will probably remain balanced this year and next, but if disruptions do occur, we could see an even more bullish shift that will reward investors accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.