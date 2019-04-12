The Verdict On Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

The company has multiple 'shots on goal', recently did a capital raise and has strong if sparse analyst support.

Today, we take a look at Sienna Biopharmaceuticals whose shares have dropped substantially since debuting in 2017.

People who LIKE movies have a favorite. People who LOVE movies couldn't possibly choose.” ― Nicole Yatsonsky

Today we look at a small developmental firm with multiple shots on goal but that has largely destroyed shareholder value since coming public. The shares seem to have stabilized in 2019 and a Busted IPO Forum member requested a deeper dive on this small cap concern. Our investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) IPO’d in 2017 and is a California-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing targeted, topical therapeutics in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company’s pipeline can be broken down into two categories based upon the platform from which the therapeutics are derived, the Topical by Design platform and the Topical Photoparticle Therapy platform.

The Topical by Design platform consists of two candidates: their lead product candidate SNA-120 for psoriasis and pruritus and SNA-125 for atopic dermatitis, pruritus, and psoriasis. The Topical Photoparticle Therapy platform consists of SNA-001 for unwanted light-pigmented hair reduction. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals currently trades around $2.20 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $70 million.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

The Topical by Design platform is generating targeted, topical treatments for inflammatory skin diseases based on small molecules with well understood mechanisms of action. The new chemical entities derived from the platform are designed to permeate the skin and other targeted surfaces for highly localized delivery of drugs to selected targets/pathways with minimal systematic exposure.

Source: Company Presentation

SNA-120:

SNA-120 is a first-in-class topical, nonsteroidal drug candidate that is designed to selectively inhibit tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is a high affinity receptor for nerve growth factor. Nerve growth factor is a known mediator of itch and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis. There are currently no FDA-approved topical therapies for chronic use in itch.

On December 3rd, 2018, the company released results from their mid-stage Phase 2b trial evaluating SNA-120 in patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis with a least moderate pruritis. The drug failed to achieve the primary endpoint of the change from baseline to week 8 in a scale of pruritis severity, I-NRS. However, 27% of patients did achieve a 75% reduction in lesions compared to 13% for placebo.

A Phase 3 study assessing SNA-120 in psoriasis is expected to launch in the second half of 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

SNA-125:

SNA-125 is a JAK3/TrkA inhibitor being evaluated as a first-in-class topically administered medication to treat atopic dermatitis, pruritis, and psoriasis. JAK3 inhibition blocks the signaling of key cytokines, which results in reducing certain autoimmune and inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis.

On August 27th, 2018, the company announced results from their first in-human study of SNA-125 in mild-to-moderate psoriasis. The drug was well-tolerated with no safety issues. However, histological and biomarker analyses only showed a modest, statistically significant reduction in epidermal thickness from baseline, as well as modulation of certain psoriasis-relevant biomarkers and gene expression profiles.

A Phase 2 study assessing SNA-125 in atopic dermatitis is expected to begin in the second half of 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

The Topical Photoparticle Therapy platform uses silver particles to absorb laser light and convert it into heat to facilitate local tissue injury. Targeting thermal injury to specific dermal tissues using laser light and an efficient light-absorbing material is known as selective photothermolysis.

SNA-001:

SNA-001 is a topical suspension applied to the treatment area on the skin and delivered into the pores. The silver particles are then activated by a laser to thermally target the hair follicle while sparing the surrounding tissue. Furthermore, the silver particles in SNA-001 work with the most common lasers currently used in aesthetic clinics and laser centers.

Laser hair removal is the highest volume aesthetic procedure performed globally, but laser hair removal is mostly ineffective for patients with light-pigmented hair. Thus, the need for SNA-001. The laser hair removal market is valued at $3 billion. The company stated that market data suggests that an effective treatment for light-pigmented hair could increase the number of laser hair removal procedures by 27% in the United States.

On February 8th, 2019, the company released positive results from a pivotal study evaluating SNA-001 as a topical pretreatment to laser hair removal. SNA-001 showed a statistically significant effect of reducing light hair from baseline by 31%. Furthermore, a third pivotal study was also completed assessing SNA-001 in acne, demonstrating its non-inferiority to laser therapy, which the company thinks provides enough data to support a potential regulatory filing.

SNA-001 was also evaluated in conjunction with 1064 Nd: YAG and 755 nm Alexandrite laser for the reduction of light hair. However, the results were less impressive than the 810 nm Diode laser study results. The company stated that they are pleased with the results from the pivotal trial of SNA-001 in conjunction with an 810 nm Diode laser and will be seeking a strategic partner in order to maximize the value of SNA-001.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

The company did a capital raise in February which brought its cash balance up to nearly $70 million (roughly equal to its market cap). The company had nearly $20 million in operating expenses in the fourth quarter.

There is sparse coverage on Wall Street on Sienna. The most recent recommendation comes by way of BMO Capital on December 4th, 2018. The firm reiterated their outperform rating but lowered their price target from $27 a share to $17 a share. The firm's lowered price target was due to the mixed Phase 2b results from the SNA-120 trial. The analyst from BMO capital stated that there’s "increased development risk and questions regarding ultimate opportunity in a crowded psoriasis market."

However, despite the program missing on the primary endpoint of pruritus, the analyst was pleasantly surprised by the strong showing in the secondary endpoints for psoriasis. Lastly, on December 3rd, 2018, Cowen came out with a buy rating and a price target of $45 a share. Given the current trading level of SNNA is under $2.25 a share, I would take price targets as directional only and with a large grain of salt.

Verdict:

Sienna has multiple ‘shots on goal’. The stock also enjoys strong but limited analyst support. That said, Sienna’s focus areas are not ones I have had many successful investments over the years. Its trial development has been disappointing to date, which is why the stock is down substantially from its debut. The company is also years away from any commercialization. There has been no insider selling in a year, but also no insider buys since the company came public as well. Given the stock seems to have found a bottom of late, it might be worth a small position for traders looking to capture some rebound. However, personally I am passing at making even a small investment as no options are available and if I was going to initiate a stake, I would have preferred to do so via a buy-write order.

The brains of members of the Press departments of motion-picture studios resemble soup at a cheap restaurant. It is wiser not to stir them.” ― P.G. Wodehouse

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum.

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.