So-Young International Begins U.S. IPO Initiative

Quick Take
So-Young International (SY) intends to raise gross proceeds of $150 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm operates a marketplace for plastic surgery providers and consumers in China with over 240 million average monthly active users for Q4 2018.
SY is growing topline revenue sharply and is essentially at net breakeven while scaling operations quickly, an impressive feat.
I’ll provide an update when we learn more details about this potentially enticing IPO.
Company & Market
Beijing, China-based So-Young was founded in 2013 to bring beauty and health to residents of China as well as connect plastic surgery providers with customers through its mobile medical aesthetics platform that facilitated $306.6 million worth of transactions in 2018.
Management is headed by Co-Founder, Director, CEO Xing Jin, who was previously vice president and general manager of social operations at IM2.0 Interactive Group.
So-Young has developed a one-stop mobile platform for discovery of a wide variety of medical aesthetic procedures, assessment of their quality, and scheduling appointments while engaging the user with original content and social features.
On the SY platform, people share their personal experiences with plastic surgery providers, thus helping its users choose the deal that suits them best. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a collection of more than 2 million day-by-day case-based blogs which it refers to as Beauty Diaries.
The firm divides its revenue segments into two:
- Information services - 67.3% of revenue in 2018. Videos and links, to help plastic service providers on its platform to increase their exposure, customer acquisition, and reservation volume.
- Reservation services - 32.7% of revenue in 2018. When users book medical aesthetic procedures with service providers through the firm’s online platform, it receives a fee rate of approximately 10% of the amount paid by consumers.
According to a 2018 market research report by HKTDC, the total cosmetics market in China was valued at $19.95 billion in 2012 and had grown to $37.43 billion in 2017, representing a CAGR of 13.4% between 2012 and 2017.
The main factor driving market growth is the rapid economic development in China of a consumer base with greater disposable income during the forecast period.
Investors in So-Young included Matrix Partners China, BOC International Holdings, Orchid Asia Group Management, Russia-China Investment Fund, Trustbridge Partners, CDH Investments, and Apax Partners, among others. Source: Crunchbase
User Acquisition
The company acquires customers through marketing campaigns on major social media networks and SY’s targeted media platforms in China.
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been stable in the past two years, per the table below:
|
Sales & Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2018
|
49.6%
|
2017
|
49.2%
|
2016
|
126.7%
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a strong 1.7x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales & Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
2018
|
1.7
|
2017
|
0.0
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
Average Revenue per Average Mobile MAU has grown significantly, per the table below:
|
Average Revenue Per
|
Avg. Mobile MAU
|
Period
|
ARPM
|
Variance
|
2018
|
$64.12
|
60.3%
|
2017
|
$40.00
|
145.6%
|
2016
|
$16.29
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
Financial Performance
SY’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
- Strong growth in topline revenue
- Increasing gross profit
- Positive by fluctuating operating margin
- Increased operation profit
- Significant growth in positive cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2018
|
$89,772,000
|
128.5%
|
2017
|
$39,288,636
|
428.2%
|
2016
|
$7,437,879
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2018
|
$76,455,000
|
135.2%
|
2017
|
$32,500,909
|
797.6%
|
2016
|
$3,620,909
|
Operating Margin
|
Period
|
Operating Margin
|
2018
|
7.96%
|
2017
|
9.55%
|
2016
|
-151.32%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
2018
|
$7,147,000
|
2017
|
$3,751,818
|
2016
|
-$11,255,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2018
|
$28,941,000
|
2017
|
$13,769,242
|
2016
|
-$6,175,152
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
As of December 31, 2018, the company had $81.9 million in cash and $43.9 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $28.1 million.
IPO Details
SY intends to raise $150 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs, representing Class A ordinary shares, not including customary underwriter options.
Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, and the co-founder and Chairman, Mr. Xing Jin, will own all Class B shares and will be entitled to thirty (30) votes per share. This is a way for Mr. Jin to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.
Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
approximately 30% to invest in technology and research and development;
approximately 20% for brand promotion and user acquisition efforts;
approximately 20% for horizontal and vertical business expansions;
approximately 10% to enhance our content offering; and
the balance for general corporate purposes and working capital needs and potential strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Deutsche Bank Securities and CICC.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my full commentary and opinion on the IPO.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.