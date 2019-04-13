5 Favorite REIT Preferreds

Our previous two fave five groups have continued to outperform and provide investors with attractive yields from solid REITs.

Back in March, we wrote a note listing five of our favorite preferred picks for stability and income, which followed up a similar list we released in January. We are following that up today with five more favorites that we believe will serve investors well in terms of income and stability.

Our original article contains information on the preferred market and the characteristics of preferred stock and is worth reviewing if you are new to the space.

How have we done? The following table shows the price returns since each portfolio was released:

As the table shows, the ten favorites (as a group, nine individually) have outperformed the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) on a price basis by 221 and 159 basis points and out yielded the ETF. The portfolio currently out yields the ETF by 78 basis points. We are pleased with this performance and expect this group to continue to outperform the passive portfolio.

Today, we bring you another five favorites (“AFF”) that we believe will exhibit the same performance as the first two groups and be complimentary of the group, helping to further diversify the sector exposure of the portfolio and maintain the yield advantage. Notably, we are comfortable with their equity profile, which adds further comfort to higher in the capital stack preferred stock. Source: iREIT

The following five preferred stocks were chosen due to their issuing REITs’ moderate financial profiles, safety and competitive positions within their sectors. They’ve also been appropriately diversified to mitigate the impact that negative trends may have on any one sector (as we’ve seen in retail over the last year).

Plus, as a group, they trade below par to skew a potential redemption to investors’ interest. The following table lists the five choices as well as descriptive details:

As you can see, we’ve included issuers involved in office, industrial, hospitality, manufactured housing and shopping centers in order to diversify away from too much sector-specific risk.

The following table lists the current market characteristics of the selected issues:

Two of the securities trade above par, but the yield-to-call on these securities is still attractive, with the lowest among them Urstadt Biddle (UBA) Series H (UBP.PH) having a yield to call nearly 300 basis points above the 10-year Treasury note.

Of the new selections, Hersha Hospitality (HT) Series D (HT.PD) and Rexford Industrial (REXR) Series B (REXR.PB) have the least liquidity, where there will be days they do not trade. This makes it important to use limit orders when buying them and (as with most, if not all, preferred stock) the ability to be patient when trying to get filled at your price.

The AFF portfolio on a yield-to-call basis, graphically:

Stripped yield, graphically:

Rexford has the lowest stripped yield due to the valuations on warehouse/industrial REITs, but it's an attractive addition as well as a diversifier for the portfolio.

The following chart shows the last year of stripped yields within the AFF portfolio:

As the chart shows, most of the preferreds within the group are trading at/below the yields seen last year due to the performance of REITs, the changes in interest rates and, importantly, the changes in the outlook for interest rates. The City Office (CIO) Series A (CIO.PA) widened out significantly earlier this year and has since tightened in significantly. While we believe it's still attractive, it was super attractive earlier.

The following table shows the AFF selections vs. the prior favorite five and other peers. As the table shows, the AFF exhibit favorable yield, pricing and call protection versus the peer group.

The prices and yields of the AFF portfolio are generally in line with the prior two portfolios and do not significantly dilute the portfolio’s cash flow. As time passes, we believe that prices will continue to increase as investors continue to seek out a stable source of investment cash flows without taking on a significant amount of risk in what can be considered “heady” markets such as high yield and leveraged loans.

The peer group stripped yield, graphically:

The yield-to-call, graphically:

As we have favorable opinions on most of the issuers, there should be a yield pick-up in the preferred in order to give up the capital appreciation potential of the equities of the issuers. The following table shows the yield pick-up that is offered as a trade-off for the stability of the cash flow relative to the appreciation potential of the equity.

The most notable exception is AGNC Investment (AGNC) as its Series D preferred (AGNCM) yields less than the equity. This is, of course, typical within the mortgage REIT sector as the stability of the dividends (and capital) has significant value for investors with a lower risk tolerance.

The preferred yield advantage, graphically:

As well, an investor should look at their yield as a spread to the risk-free rate, as that is their compensation for risk. For purpose of comparison, the Bloomberg Barclays US High Yield Index has a yield to worst of 6.21% and an option adjusted spread of 366 basis points (to its duration mated risk free rate). The Emerging Markets index has a yield to worst of 5.30% and spread to worst of 285 basis points. Bank loans, as measured by the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) yields 4.55%. The AFF portfolio yields 6.52% and has an average spread of 405 basis points.

The risk premium, graphically:

Finally, a look at the combined preferred portfolio. With the AFF portfolio added in, the preferred portfolio has the following characteristics (at cost):

Bottom Line

We feel the "AFF" portfolio, the selections individually and the portfolio combined with the prior recommendations should be considered for an income focused portfolio. The selections should provide investors with a decent cash flow as well as lower volatility than many other options such as high yield, bank loans and emerging markets (an income portfolio should have exposure to all of these asset classes with weights determined by the point of the cycle).

Further, the selections combined represent a diverse sector selection and should help to offset the effects of the cycle or sector rotation. We view the underlying REITs as soundly operated and capitalized and the preferred dividend to be well covered.

Other REITs mentioned: (UMH)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIO, HT, UBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.