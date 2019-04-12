Aurora Cannabis: Don't Get Your Hopes Up For A Big Investment

After Aurora Cannabis (ACB) struggled in 2018, many investors are hoping for a quick win when the cannabis company would announce a major deal with a beverage or tobacco company, similar to what happened when Constellation (NYSE:STZ) invested in Canopy (OTC:CGC) and when Altria (NYSE:MO) bought into Cronos (OTC:CRON). However, the patience is wearing thin and nothing has been announced yet. We think investors need to realize that Aurora is unlikely to receive the same kind of investments that made Canopy and Cronos two of the best investments for cannabis investors. We will discuss the major considerations for any potential partners looking at Aurora as a way to get into cannabis and why a partnership is more likely than an outright investment at this stage.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

What's Great About Aurora

Aurora has arguably the single largest cannabis cultivation capacity in the world. The company has also been touting its unique hybrid facilities that combine the precise control of indoor facilities with a glass roof that takes advantage of natural sunlight. Aurora hired greenhouse designer Larssen to create its Aurora Sky facility and later decided to actually acquire Larssen to bring the engineering design firm in-house. We think it is very likely that Aurora has one of the best cultivation capabilities in the world.

(Source: Aurora)

After two marquee acquisitions, Aurora has captured a large portion of the medical and recreational market in Canada. The acquisition of CanniMed and MedReleaf positioned Aurora as one of the top three players in Canada. For any potential partner, Aurora would represent a fantastic way to establish a platform in Canada. Aurora also established leading market shares in the medical and recreational market by having one of the largest operating capacity and supply agreements in the country.

Aurora also has one of the most comprehensive investment portfolios in the cannabis sector as a result of its prolific investment history. Aurora has accumulated an impressive portfolio of assets across the cannabis value chain spanning cultivation, retail, technology, etc.

What's Not So Great About Aurora

Aurora has attracted a lot of investor attention due to its acquisitive history. The string of acquisitions resulted in massive dilution to existing shareholders and the company now comprises a few assets acquired from CanniMed and MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF). Compared to other competitors that mostly grew organically, such as Canopy and Aphria (OTC:APHA), one could question how Aurora is going to integrate the acquired assets. The operations might not be as efficient as those built organically due to duplicative footprints, systems, and personnel.

(Investor Presentation)

The largest obstacle for the potential partners is that the check size will likely be very large due to Aurora's large equity value. Although Aurora is not the most expensive based on EV/revenue, the acquisitions have left Aurora a large market capitalization of C$12 billion. Aurora is only smaller than Canopy and Constellation has already invested in Canopy. Assuming a 45% investment in Aurora, similar to Altria's investment in Cronos, and an assumed premium of 30% over Aurora's current share price, the potential investment would be approximately C$7 billion. There are not that many companies that could pay such a high price tag for a rather risky bet. Constellation and Altria might be two of the companies that decided to bet on cannabis but there is no guarantee that another company would have the financial wherewithal to commit to investing in Aurora in a similar fashion.

Different Types of Partnerships

We've seen many types of investments and partnerships in the cannabis space. From a direct equity investment to joint ventures and joint research project, there are many ways Aurora could collaborate with a partner:

Direct investments : Similar to the Constellation/Canopy and Altria/Cronos deals whereby someone acquires a large stake in Aurora for a premium in the range of 30-40% based on past deals.

: Similar to the Constellation/Canopy and Altria/Cronos deals whereby someone acquires a large stake in Aurora for a premium in the range of 30-40% based on past deals. Joint venture : Similar to the beverage joint venture between Molson Coors (TAP) and HEXO (OTC:HEXO) or the research joint project between Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) on cannabis-infused drinks.

: Similar to the beverage joint venture between Molson Coors (TAP) and HEXO (OTC:HEXO) or the research joint project between Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) on cannabis-infused drinks. Other commercial partnerships: Similar to the partnership between Tilray and Novartis (NVS) to develop non-combustible cannabis products. CannTrust (OTC:CTST) also has a partnership with Canadian generic drug maker Apotex to develop cannabis formulations.

We discussed why Aurora could be an attractive partner for beverage firms looking at CBD drinks in "The True Reasons Why Coca-Cola Might Prefer Aurora Cannabis". We think the most likely form of partnership for Aurora remains a joint venture rather than a large direct investment. We don't think an equity investment is likely because Aurora's large equity value makes an investment very expensive. We don't think there are many companies that could easily shell out C$7 billion to bet on the emerging cannabis industry. A partnership is less expensive, less risky, and easier to strike.

Conclusion

We think Aurora remains an attractive partner for potential entrants looking to enter the cannabis space. Aurora's large equity value makes an investment very expensive and limits the number of potential suitors. Ultimately, we think a joint venture makes more sense and we expect Aurora to focus on finding partners for its various market opportunities including beverages, pharma, and edibles, etc. The recent appoint of Nelson Peltz as the special advisor will provide the necessary support to establish more conversations, but we think the time is running out as many companies have opted to go at it themselves. For example, Unilever (UL) just announced its plans to offer CBD-infused personal care products through its subsidiary without any partnership with cannabis companies. Aurora needs to act fast before its advantages become regrets. For investors, we think it is important to realize that it is somewhat unrealistic to hope for a major investment from a partner at this point. If you are investing in the stock based on expectations that a partnership deal would spur a rally, we think that thesis might not play out given the muted response we saw when Tilray announced its partnership with Anheuser-Busch InBev. Ultimately, we think it is more prudent to invest in Aurora based on its standalone business strategy rather than the hopes of a major investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.