Chevron/Anadarko Deal: What Now?

Chevron has inked a deal with Anadarko to acquire it for $16.25 cash + 0.3869 CVX shares, making the offer about $65.00/share for APC holders.

The food chain is part of the grand cycle of life. Little fish are eaten by bigger, which in turn are feasted upon by the largest. The oil business is well known as a food chain where independent oil companies discover a large portion of the reserves, but the major integrated companies own most of the reserves. This is because the majors buy up the smaller successful independent fish.

Today, April 12, 2019, Chevron (CVX) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC) announced a deal for the buyout of APC at $16.25 cash plus 0.3869 CVX shares. At present prices, this places a value of about $65 on Anadarko's shares.

Estimates of Value

Ultimately, this deal will need shareholder approval to go through. Value is an important question that will be raised by those on both sides and by outsiders seeking to evaluate their own offer or trade an arbitrage on the current deal.

A look at some traditional valuation metrics, such as P/E, P/S, P/OpCashFlow, and YDP, shows that the best historical correlation between calculated fair value expectation and actual market share prices is found using Price/Sales. None of the other metrics provides a good historical correlation. The $72.41 fair value based on historical P/S ratios again suggests that the $65.00 Chevron target price is a bargain and timed very well. While this speaks well for the CVX shareholders, it may raise demands from some APC holders for a better bargain and could leave room to attract additional bidders. Potential other bidders include Exxon Mobil (XOM), ConocoPhillips (COP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP (BP), and Total (TOT). Far less likely, but an interesting possible combination bid team with a good fit to the assets would be Suncor (SU) together with Saudi Aramco (privately held).

Factors Favoring The Deal:

Anadarko shares spent over six months of 2018 trading above $65, suggesting Chevron has used market timing to achieve a major coup at a bargain price in these opening rounds of the final phase in the Age of Fossil Fuels.

Anadarko shares only traded above $72 for a brief three-week period in 2018 only closing above $70 on one single October day since that time.

Annual run-rate synergies of over $2 billion are reported to accrue from the deal and cash flow positive within the first 12 months after close.

No significant market, regional nor local, is created from the deal, and any minor questions of anti-competitive consolidation can easily be dealt with by sale or spinoff of those few assets. In fact, this game-changing deal for Chevron simply brings it into fourth place as the lowest ranking and newest entry to the Ultra Majors (Exxon Mobil, Shell, and BP). Regulatory approval is therefore not expected to create any significant roadblocks.

As the first in what will likely be a series of consolidations within the industry, any questions of size dominance can be dismissed, as ample opportunity remains for combinations by others to meet any such competitive pressures created by this deal.

Possible Deal Impediments:

Regulatory objections. The combination could potentially give Chevron an anti-competitive position in some local markets or at least draw arguments to that effect. The Trump Department of Justice and Commerce both have shown a record of being anti-business combinations, challenging (ultimately unsuccessfully) many mergers the past two years (SBGI/TRCO and T/TWX for example).

Protracted bidding war from new players.

Activist APC investor opposition to this deal.

Covered Option Writing Idea:

Note: This is NOT a traditional E.I.I. conservative income deal based of fair value.

With the deal expected to close in the second half of the year, short-term cash secured puts at or below the offer price provide strong yields, low risk, and flexibility going forward to write new contracts or roll the initial ones as the finalization of the deal evolves.

Consider writing (sell to open) the 35-day cash secured APC puts for 5/17/19 $60.00 @ $1.00 premium. This provides a 17.68% annualized yield rate on the $5,900.00 net covering cash per contract. If shares are presented, the $59.00 entry basis is an attractive price to own APC.

Thank you for taking the time to read my work. Please consider joining in the discussion threads of the comment section. I consider such input and follow up discussion an important and integral part of every article I write. If you want to be sure to get notice of each of my new articles as they are released, along with blog posts and occasional news of my exclusive private subscription service, become a follower by clicking on the orange [FOLLOW] button at the top right of the article.

Whether you are a value investor, retiree or other income seeker, hunt for special situations, or simply want to trade alongside me as I work my own portfolio, Engineered Income Investing can start generating $1,000s in added monthly income from shares you already target today. E.I.I. provides 5 research reports monthly with actionable ideas and pricing, along with many more ideas targeting superior yield & low risk, all from the winner of Seeking Alpha's prestigious Outstanding Performance Award. Try a Free Trial today. Learn to earn more. Hear what a new member discovered; ultralar: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ (I love it) "I have been part of EII since Dec 2018. I started with a monthly subscription, but now in Apr 2019 I just switched to an annual subscription. Richard's advice has been educational and valuable. Using his advice, I have made over ten times the cost of the annual subscription in these four months. I am very happy"

Disclosure: I am/we are long APC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.