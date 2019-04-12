CannTrust: Rough Start To The Recreational Market

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

When CannTrust (CTST) reported its 2018 Q3 results a few months back, the stock soared as revenue growth surprised investors to the upside. However, the same did not happen when the company announced its 2018 Q4 results on March 28, as lower revenue spooked investors, sending its shares plunging 20%, and the stock has kept falling in the following days. We will discuss why investors reacted so badly post earnings and what to expect in 2019.

(All amounts in C$)

2018 Q4 Review

CannTrust reported 2018 full-year and Q4 results which showed another quarter of revenue growth. However, the results showed a very slow start in the recreational market and severe deteriorations in the gross margin. During the last quarter, CannTrust reported total sales of $16.2 million including roughly $10 million of recreational sales and $6 million of medical sales. Gross margin fell from 69% last quarter to 35% driven by ramp-up expenses and inefficiencies due to Phase II of the Pelham facility that has yet entered full production. Higher sales and marketing and general corporate expenses also created additional pressures on the margins. We have seen similar margin compression from other LPs when they reported results.

(Source: Author)

In the last quarter, CannTrust sold 2 million grams of medical cannabis and 1.4 million grams of recreational cannabis. Surprisingly, despite selling almost double the amount of medical volume, total sales from medical cannabis stayed the same quarter over quarter. The reason is that CannTrust's average selling price for medical extracts collapsed almost 50% possibly due to a shift in product mix towards lower pricing items. Turning to the recreational market, CannTrust realized average selling prices of $4.24 per gram for dried cannabis and $3.86 per gram for extracts which are probably indicative of the kind of margins going forward. Going forward, pricing will be affected by two factors which are the potential of an oversupply in Canada and the introduction of edibles and beverages likely toward the end of 2019. These two factors have the opposite effects on pricing as an oversupply would put downward pressure on pricing whereas edibles are higher margin products.

(Source: Author)

Seemingly the results aren't that bad, however, it is important to put things into perspective and compare and contrast. We think the biggest negative surprise was how poorly CannTrust performed in the recreational market. We all know that CannTrust had a leading market share in the medical cannabis market, however, the recreational market is expected to become many times the size of today's medical market. With only $7.1 million normalized three-month sales (adjusted for the fact that legalization happened on October 17) into the recreational market, CannTrust is lacking significantly behind its closest peers such as HEXO (NYSEMKT:HEXO) and OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF). It is a little disappointing to us, and to the Street, that CannTrust wasn't able to continue its leadership position in medical cannabis into the recreational market.

(Source: Author)

Valuation

CannTrust shares have traded down significantly after the revenue miss and it is now even cheaper than ever compared to other large- and mid-cap stocks. At 16x EV/annualized revenue, the stock is much cheaper than HEXO and OrganiGram. We think part of the reason behind the dramatic decline post-quarter was the fact that many investors had bought in hoping for the company to repeat its Q3 magic. However, the numbers were bad, as we showed above, and these investors pulled out of the stock creating a large wave of selling pressures.

As we argued in "Too Cheap To Ignore After Recent Underperformance", we thought CannTrust's cheap valuation already provided a margin of safety assuming the company could maintain its momentum from Q3. However, the stumble into the early days of legalization pushed the stock down even further. It is important to note that CannTrust shares still closed up almost 30% from the levels we published our bullish article. After the recent rout, the company has now underperformed its mid-cap peers by a wide margin. During the last 12 months, the three stocks traded in tandem for the most part until the latest earnings separated them. We think the pattern is unlikely to reverse soon.

(Source: TSX)

Downgrade to Neutral

To summarize CannTrust's quarter for investors that might still be wondering what happened to the stock post Q4 results:

Medical revenue was flat

Recreational sales were significantly behind its peers

Margins dropped significantly due to facility ramp-up and marketing

Overall a poor performance as there was no bright spot

We are reducing our outlook for CannTrust to Neutral on the basis that the company is unlikely to see an improvement in its results until the second half of 2019 the earliest. Our previous optimism for CannTrust was based on a strong Q3 showing and expectations that the company will continue its momentum into the recreational market. However, the poor Q4 results and management's guidance for a slow start to 2019 is reducing our expectations for the next few quarters. We now expect the first half of 2019 to show continued pressure on gross margin as Phase II expansion was just approved in April 2019 and won't fully ramp up until the end of Q2 2019. Phase III also won't come online until 2H 2020, which was delayed due to zoning issues with the local city council. All in all, the company will continue to experience lower margins due to ongoing inefficiencies while it ramps up Phase II and Phase III facilities, and we don't expect revenue to increase significantly based on CannTrust's slow Q4 and the fact that January recreational sales actually declined from December across Canada based on government data. It is truly disappointing to see one of the value plays miss expectations which will be very difficult to fully recover within a short span of time. We think investors should prepare for continued pressure on CannTrust shares in the next few months and 1H 2019 might not look pretty either.

