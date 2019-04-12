I Could Not Fix Problems With The Esaki-Snyderman Table For Mortgage-Backed Securities

The Esaki-Snyderman Table

I found the original paper Esaki, L'Heureux & Snyderman had published "Commercial Mortgage Update", Real Estate Finance, The Quarterly Review of Commercial Finance Techniques, Spring 1999, Vol. 16, No. 1. The triangular matrix table (see Fig. 1 taken from their paper) depicted in their Appendix is today known as Esaki-Snyderman.

I found out that at the time of their writing, they had no understanding of statistical analysis as they were discussing a regression equation with an R2 of 0.161! But that is beside the point. I'm more interested in fixing the problems with the Esaki-Snyderman table depicting the timing of defaults by cohorts (see Fig. 1) as it is regularly used by the Residential & Commercial Mortgage industries.

Fig 1: Timing of Default by Cohorts (Source: Real Estate Finance, Spring 1999)

Stop and think for a minute. What do you think is wrong with this innocuous and innocent-looking table in Fig. 1? Sure, as a table depicting averages it does make sense.

The problem is that it does not take into account the shape of the data. If the data was some magnitude statistic like a person's height that would be correct, as the underlying distribution would be Normal, but defaults are percentages or proportions. Proportions are Binomial distributions. Averaging alters the statistic in three ways ((I)) Changes the distribution from Binomial to Normal, and ((II)) Narrows the spread (standard deviation) of the data. From a loss analytics perspective, which is the point of doing this in the first place, this is the wrong thing to do. ((III)) The implicit assumption with this Esaki-Snyderman table is that all cohort years have the same number of loans originated i.e. all default rates are treated equally. There is a fourth problem with this, and I will discuss this later in this article.

Fig 2: Esaki-Snyderman Data Depicting Seasoning (Source: Real Estate Finance, Spring 1999)

Esaki et al presented results, see Fig. 2, by the life cycle of CMBS mortgages i.e. their data was compiled by age of the loans. It clearly shows that seasoning at work and this is interpreted as shaking out the weak borrowers. An alternative interpretation is that mortgage underwriting is weak, thus accepting weak borrowers and unsustainable cash flows.

The Trouble with the Esaki-Snyderman Table

To resolve the altered distribution problem, from Binomial to Normal, we need the original number of CMBS loans issued by cohort. That data is not easily available. Briefly, as a substitute I constructed a Monte Carlo simulation on this statistic. See Fig. 3 for the results.

In effect, by returning to individual defaults (all cohorts are not equal) within the triangle of Fig. 1, but keeping the defaults percentages exactly the same, I was in effect, testing for the effect of economic growth.

The more loans issued in a particular cohort year, the better the economic environment, and larger defaulted numbers of loans for the same default percentage. The less loans issued the worse the economy and smaller numbers of defaulted loans for the same default percentages. The number of loans issued changed by cohort years. This change would weight defaults by number of defaults versus Esaki-Snyderman's equal weights. Esaki-Snyderman treats a 10-loan cohort equal to a 1,000-loan cohort, which is incorrect because a 1,000-loan cohort has a bigger impact on the economy than a 10-loan cohort. 1,000 simulations were run.

In Fig. 3 the dashed line depicts the maximum default percentage due to increased number of loans (weights) and the dash-dot line is the minimum default percentages due to the decreased number of loans (weights). That is, number of loans matters. The difference between the maximum and minimum is the band or range of possible outcomes. This band is widest early in the lifecycle of the mortgage and narrows with age. That means without the use of actual number of default loans, the Esaki-Snyderman table does not give correct results. The actual values can be anywhere within the band.

Fig. 3: Comparing Esaki-Snyderman Versus Monte Carlo Results (Source: Benjamin Solomon, 2019)

From Fig. 3, it is apparent that some form of seasoning (effects due to poor underwriting and under qualified borrowers) is at work here, but this seasoning period is more than 5 years but seasoning is 3 years or less. So, the next question is, is this the effect of the economy or a real seasoning effect? Let's look at the 3D graph of this data. See Fig. 4.

Fig. 4: 3D-Graph of the Esaki-Snyderman Data (Source: Benjamin Solomon, 2019)

Fig 4. Shows that there are 2 distinct populations in this data, the peak in the early 1970s, and the main diagonal. Taking out any data before 1980 shows (see Fig. 5) that this seasoning has moved to later years in the lifecycle of the loans. That is, it is not seasoning.

Fig. 5: Moving Seasoning (Source: Benjamin Solomon, 2019)

That only means that seasoning is not real in commercial real estate mortgages. The peaks in the default lifecycle are primarily due to the economy, and while underwriting is usually substantially robust, based on past customer track record, it is not forward looking but underwriting cannot be future-forecasting.

Let's take a different slice of this data. See Fig. 6. Overlaying defaults by calendar year with the Esaki-Snyderman's lifecycle (year 1 is 1972, etc.) shows a very different picture.

Fig. 6: Comparing Esaki-Snyderman Versus Calendar Year Defaults (Source: Benjamin Solomon, 2019)

The economy is the primary driver of defaults given underwriting. Fig. 6 suggests that early in the lifecycle, borrowers are not incentivized to hold on to their mortgages in bad times. While late in the lifecycle, borrowers are incentivized to hold on to their mortgages as they are nearly fully paid up.

However, when taking into account the numbers of defaults by cohort, the Monte Carlo simulations shows that even this late lifecycle default reduction is doubtful.

Recommendations

I usually recommend a replacement if I find a methodology or technique wrong. Unfortunately, with the Esaki-Snyderman table, this is not possible at this time. Therefore, my recommendation are:

When modeling, consider the cash flow trigger events carefully. Cash flow trigger events are events that alter the cash flow. For example, a loan default or an interest payment. A default triggers a reduction in cash flow. As much as is possible preserve the underlying probability distribution for as long as possible. For example, construct average default rates from loan counts, not from other default averages. If your data is right skewed, shows a hump and a long tail, chances are you are working with actual default data as Binomials are right-skewed for small percentages, but it can get complicated. Just remember to test and verify. Don't use the Esaki-Snyderman table as it over simplifies a complex problem. If you need to: Construct this triangular matrix from actual number of defaults. Take into account the total number of loans in the cohort. Use similar cohorts - test that it is not from a different population. If you do implement my recommendations to the Esaki-Snyderman, do use it with caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.