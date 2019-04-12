JPMorgan Chase: Lookin' Good!

In addition, JPMorgan continues to allocate funds to build up its technology initiatives as it pushes to become a leader among the largest bank in the use of information technology.

Furthermore, earnings came from core business areas like loans and not from volatile source like trading.

JPMorgan Chase had an excellent first quarter with a 16 percent return on shareholder's equity and earnings of $2.65 against expected earnings of $2.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) cited higher interest rates as one reason that helped the bank record the highest ever quarterly profit for a US bank.

In addition, the nation’s largest bank by assets reported a profit of $9.18 billion, or $2.65 a share against expected earnings of $2.35 a share.

Not bad.

And, in terms of my favorite gauge, the return on shareholder’s equity, JPMorgan posted a 16 percent return in the fist quarter, up from 15 percent one year ago.

Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan Chase are setting the bar for performance in the US commercial banking industry.

Profits were up by 5 percent year-over-year as the bank benefitted from economy that grew at a 3.1 percent rate of growth and a Federal Reserve that raised its policy rate of interest four times during the year.

As a result, net interest income at the bank rose by 9 percent, a strong performance as the bank’s net interest margin rose over the year.

Furthermore, these results were core results, not something dependent upon trading or market volatility. In fact, the results were obtained as trading revenues at the organization fell by 17 percent.

One possible concern for the future is the possibility that the US economy might fall into a recession.

Mr. Dimon addressed this point:

“On a call with analysts, chief executive Jamie Dimon said economic growth in the US ‘can go on for years. There’s no law that says it has to stop.’ He added: ‘The biggest short-term risk is that something goes wrong with the trade deal with China... but I wouldn’t count on there being a recession.’

Mr. Dimon’s optimism was also exhibited this past week as CEO’s of large banks were on display at the US Congress in Washington, D. C. giving testimony and answering questions from the Congress.

It can be noted that at the end of this quarter, the current economic recovery in the United States will enter it’s tenth year, a post-World War II record for the country.

Although economic growth during the recovery has not been great, it has achieved a 2.2 percent compounded annual rate of increase for the whole period. This has been slow enough so that the economy has not seen too many excesses or dislocations take place, but strong enough so that bank lending has increased at a relatively steady pace.

Total core loans at the bank increased at a 2 percent, year-over-year, rate.

Furthermore, the performance of the loan portfolio has been good.

Chief financial officer Marianne Lake announced that the bank’s provisions for credit losses were up 28 percent versus a year ago—the total first quarter provision being $1.5 billion—higher than analysts expected.

“Ms. Lake said that was mainly due to an increase in reserves against a ‘handful’ of positions in the corporate and investment bank, and that overall ‘credit trends remain favorable across both consumer and wholesale’.”

One could add that it is not difficult to be this generous in provisioning for possible loan losses when the profit picture is so bountiful.

Cost wise, the bank is also doing well.

“Costs increased 2% to $16.4 billion as the bank has said it would continue putting money into technology and expansion, including its first branch openings in years.”

JPMorgan, as I have written several times this past winter, has been especially aggressive in making known that it is seriously pushing into the world of financial technology and building on advances made in what I have called the “new” Modern Corporation. JPMorgan has brought outside leadership, even from the academic world, to help lead their push into the use of intellectual property.

After all, the “new” Modern Corporation is built upon achieving massive scale and requires the construction of ecosystems of platforms and networks.

JPMorgan Chase seems to be in a position where it can dedicate resources to achieve this “cutting edge” effort, while at the same time it is piling up a better-than-expected earnings performance and a 16 percent return on shareholder’s equity.

Mr. Dimon has a right to be optimistic. And, so should investors in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.