Agricultural Commodities Post The April WASDE Report

Each month the US Department of Agriculture releases the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report which is the gold-standard for fundamental research for many of the products that feed the world. The April report comes at a time when farmers are beginning the process of planting crops. However, in 2019, flood conditions in many areas of the United States are pushing back the clock on planting activities.

The WASDE report details the USDA's current data on inventories of many agricultural commodities in the US and around the world and monitors the change from the previous month. The report also makes projections above the current year's crop. While Mother Nature and the weather conditions in the US and around the world in the northern hemisphere will ultimately determine the 2019 harvest and if the supplies will be ample to meet global requirements, the USDA makes estimated projections about crop yields. The USDA data when it comes to their guesstimates at this time of the year typically assume ideal weather and growing conditions which leads to a picture of the grain and other agricultural markets that are through rose-colored glasses. Over recent years, and since the 2012 drought, the USDA's estimates have been in line with supplies at harvest. However, the past performance is no guaranty that 2019 will be the same as in past years. The weather is always an essential factor when it comes to agricultural commodities, and that is an important factor to consider when monitoring prices in this sector of the commodities market.

Meanwhile, the data from the WASDE report always has the potential to move prices. In the aftermath of the April WASDE report that the USDA released on Tuesday, April 9, prices did not move all that much as there were few surprises in the report. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds many of the futures contracts that the monthly WASDE covers.

Sal Gilberte is the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products which include the corn (CORN), soybean (SOYB), and wheat (WEAT) products. Sal's take on the latest WASDE report was:

The April 9, 2019, WASDE report confirmed continuing trends in the grain markets; world corn and wheat balance sheets are tightening versus last year with increased demand outpacing the rate of increase in supplies. The soybean balance sheet is bloated, but perhaps only temporarily until the U.S./China trade dispute comes to resolution. Bottom line: U.S. grain inventories account for virtually all of the changes in global grain ending stocks, and those inventories will be affected significantly with any buying commitments announced in a U.S./China trade deal. Weather and trade negotiations will set the tone in the grain markets from this point forward; it remains to be seen whether or not either of those things will continue to provide food for the bears, especially in the corn markets.

As Sal said, trade with China and the weather over the coming weeks and months are the critical factors when it comes to the path of least resistance of prices in the agricultural sector of the commodities asset class. At the same time, the underlying pressure on the demand side of the market comes from consistent population growth in the world. Each quarter there are approximately 20 million more mouths to feed around the globe which translates to 80 million each year and 800 million each decade. It would be a mistake to minimize the impact of population growth on the fundamental equation for agricultural products and all commodities.

Global inventories rise in corn and beans

Prices of corn and soybeans did not move much after the release of the April WASDE report despite the rise in stockpiles of both grains compared to the March report from the USDA.

As the daily chart of May corn futures shows, at the $3.60 per bushel level on Friday, April 12, corn is close to the bottom end of its trading range which is where it was when the USDA released its report last Tuesday. The WASDE told markets:

This month's 2018/19 U.S. corn outlook is for lower feed and residual use, reductions in corn used for ethanol and exports, and larger stocks. Feed and residual use is lowered 75 million bushels to 5.300 billion based on corn stocks reported as of March 1, which indicated disappearance during the December-February quarter declined about 9 percent relative to a year ago. Corn used to produce ethanol is lowered 50 million bushels to 5.500 billion based on the most recent data from the Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report, and the pace of weekly ethanol production during March as indicated by Energy Information Administration data. Exports are reduced 75 million bushels to 2.300 billion, reflecting current outstanding sales and expectations of increased competition from Brazil, Argentina, and Ukraine. With supply unchanged and use declining, ending stocks are raised 200 million bushels to 2.035 billion. The season-average corn price received by producers is unchanged at a midpoint of $3.55 per bushel. The global coarse grain production forecast for 2018/19 is up 5.3 million tons to 1,377.2 million. This month's foreign coarse grain outlook is for larger production, increased trade, greater use, and marginally higher stocks relative to last month. Brazil corn production is raised, reflecting improved yield prospects for second-crop corn. Argentina corn is higher based on expectations of larger area. Corn production is raised for the EU, Mexico, and Indonesia, with reductions for the Philippines and Pakistan. WASDE-587-2 Major global trade changes for 2018/19 include higher projected corn exports for Brazil, Argentina, the EU, and Ukraine with a partially offsetting reduction for the United States. Corn imports are raised for the EU and South Africa, with lower projections for Vietnam and Bangladesh. Foreign corn ending stocks for 2018/19 are raised from last month, mostly reflecting increases for Mexico, Indonesia and South Africa that more than offset declines for Vietnam, Brazil, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Argentina. Source: USDA

Higher stocks and lower usage in the corn market are not bullish when it comes to corn prices. The news on soybeans was a bit less bearish when it comes to the supply and demand picture.

The chart of May soybean futures highlights that the price is sitting at just under the $9 per bushel level on April 12 which is close to the level it was trading at going into the WASDE report which told the oilseed market:

U.S. soybean supply and use changes for 2018/19 include lower imports, higher seed use, and lower ending stocks. Soybean imports are reduced in line with reported trade through January while lower seed use reflects plantings indicated in the March 29 Prospective Plantings report. With soybean crush and exports unchanged, ending stocks are projected at 895 million bushels, down 5 million. Soybean oil changes include increased imports and domestic disappearance for biodiesel and for food use, and lower ending stocks. The season-average soybean price is forecast at $8.35 to $8.85, unchanged at the midpoint. Soybean oil price is projected at 28.0 to 30.0 cents per pound, down 1 cent at the midpoint. Soybean meal prices are projected at $305 to $325 per short ton, unchanged at the midpoint. The 2018/19 global oilseed supply and demand forecasts include increased production, lower exports, and increased stocks compared to last month. Global oilseed production is raised 2.0 million tons to 595.0 million mainly on higher soybean production for Brazil and rapeseed production for India. Production for Brazil is increased 0.5 million tons to 117.0 million, reflecting favorable weather in Rio Grande do Sul where the crop is in pod-filling and maturation stages. Brazil's 2017/18 soybean crop is also revised higher, supported by recent industry estimates. Rapeseed production for India is raised 1.4 million tons to 8 million on information from India's Solvent Extractors' Association. WASDE-587-3 Global oilseed exports are reduced 1.0 million tons to 177.1 million mainly on lower rapeseed trade between Canada and China. With lower rapeseed crush for China, imports are increased for other products, including sunflower seed meal, rapeseed meal, palm oil, and soybean oil. Global oilseed ending stocks are raised 1.5 million tons to 123.2 million, largely due to higher soybean stocks for Brazil and rapeseed stocks for Canada. Source: USDA

While global stocks rose, US supplies declined according to the USDA in their April report.

Wheat stocks also rise

Wheat is the primary ingredient in flour and the bread that feeds the world. The price of wheat was stable in the aftermath of last Tuesday's report.

May wheat was trading at just under the $4.65 per bushel level last Friday which a bit lower than before the release of the report. The USDA told the wheat market:

The outlook for 2018/19 U.S. wheat this month is for unchanged supplies but reduced exports and domestic use. The NASS Grain Stocks report, issued March 29, implied less feed and residual use for both the second and third quarters. Total 2018/19 feed and residual use is lowered 10 million bushels to 70 million. Wheat exports are lowered 20 million bushels to 945 million on a continued sluggish export pace. By class, Hard Red Winter exports are raised 10 million bushels, which is offset by reductions of 15 million for Hard Red Spring, 10 million for White, and 5 million for Durum. These demand changes, as well as a small reduction in seed use, led to a 31.5-million-bushel-increase in ending stocks, which are now projected at 1,087 million bushels. The season-average farm price is raised $0.05 per bushel at the midpoint to $5.20 based on updated NASS price and marketing data. World 2018/19 wheat supplies are raised 2.1 million tons due mainly to increased beginning stocks that largely reflect multi-year revisions for Iran. Global production and exports are each reduced fractionally, but domestic consumption is lowered 2.9 million tons. The consumption change stems primarily from lower Iran and EU feed and residual use; Iran is lowered on the series revision and the EU reduction is based on more competitive corn prices and increased coarse grain disappearance. With supplies increasing and total use declining, global ending stocks are raised 5.1 million tons to 275.6 million. Source: USDA

Both US and global wheat stocks rose confirming the bearish trading pattern in the wheat market since early February.

Cotton hits a roadblock, but meats continue to look strong coming into the peak season

The price of cotton was flirting with the 80 cents per pound level coming into the April WASDE report as the price of the fiber traded to a high at 79.31 cents per pound on the May ICE futures contract on April 9.

As the daily chart illustrates, the price of cotton futures fell below the 77 cents per pound level in post-WASDE trading before recovering to the 78 cents per pound level as of the close of business last Friday. The USDA told the cotton market:

The 2018/19 U.S. cotton supply and demand forecasts show lower consumption and higher ending stocks relative to last month. At 3.1 million bales, U.S. cotton consumption is now forecast to reach its lowest level since the 1890s. Ending stocks are now forecast at 4.4 million bales, a 100,000-bale increase from both the previous 2018/19 estimate and from the current estimate for 2017/18. The season-average farm price is unchanged with a midpoint of 70 cents per pound. Lower world consumption this month results in higher projected 2018/19 ending stocks, with little net change in the other components of the global balance sheet. World mill use is forecast about 400,000 bales lower this month. A 300,000-bale decline in Turkey-and smaller declines in the United States and Vietnam-more than offset smaller increases elsewhere. Lower imports for India, Turkey, and Vietnam are largely offset by an upward revision for China. Lower exports for India and Burkina Faso are largely offset by Australia and Turkey. Higher production for China is largely offset by a decline for Burkina Faso. World ending stocks in 2018/19 are forecast about 360,000 bales higher this month, with an increase in China's stocks more than offsetting a decline in stocks outside of China. Source: USDA

The WASDE reported that consumption declined and both US and global stocks rose from March to April which put a roadblock on the fiber at the 80 cents per pound level and sent prices lower.

In the world of animal proteins which are now preparing for the time of the year when demand peaks from late May through early September, the US told markets:

The 2019 forecast for total red meat and poultry production is lowered from last month on lower expected beef, pork and broiler production. The beef production forecast is reduced from the previous month primarily on lower carcass weights, but higher total cattle slaughter for 2019 is expected to partially offset declines in carcass weights. Pork production is lowered on a slower pace of slaughter throughout the year, but this decline is partially offset by slightly higher hog weights. USDA's March Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report estimated producers farrowed 2 percent more sows during DecemberFebruary and indicated their intentions to farrow about 1 percent more sows in March-May. These hogs will be ready for slaughter in the second half of 2019. For 2019, beef trade forecasts are unchanged from last month. Pork imports remain unchanged from the previous month, but the export forecast is raised on expectations of stronger global demand for U.S. pork products in the second half of the year. These forecasts assume that current trade policies remain in place. The 2019 cattle price forecast is adjusted to reflect a slightly lower first-quarter price. The hog price forecast is raised from last month but demand in coming quarters is not expected to be as strong as in March and early April. Source: USDA

Meat prices continued to display strength in the aftermath of the April WASDE report.

June live cattle futures remain at the $1.2150 per pound level, and the pattern of higher lows and higher highs remain intact.

May feeder cattle futures were at the $1.5050 level last Friday. And the bullish pattern in the cash-settled futures market continues to point to higher prices as the 2019 grilling season approaches.

June lean hogs at 98.30 cents per pound continue to trade near the recent high at 99.825 cents which is appreciably above the mid-February low at 72.20 cents per pound. It was odd that the USDA's WASDE report made no mention of the African Swine Fever outbreak impacting pork supplies in Asia. However, the supply concerns on the back of shortages in China continue to keep the price of lean hogs at the highs.

Mother Nature is in charge - projections are as good as the weather they depend upon

The April WASDE report is now in the books, but the USDA's projections depend on ideal weather conditions. Floods that are pushing back planting in the US and the uncertainty of the weather over the planting, growing, and harvest seasons will determine the path of least resistance of prices. A granular examination of the WASDE report contains, as Sal Gilberte said, "balance sheets are tightening versus last year with increased demand outpacing the rate of increase in supplies." The bottom line is that each day, there are more people around the world, with more assets, competing for food supplies. Demographics will shine a bullish light on all of the grain markets the next time that the weather does not create ideal conditions for another year of bumper crops. The world has become addicted to sufficient supplies, and in 2019, satisfying requirements depends mostly on Mother Nature. At the same time, a trade deal between the US and China would increase demand for US agricultural corps which would likely lift prices as it would put upside pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund holds futures contracts in most of the commodities covered by the April WASDE report. The top holdings include:

With $455 million in net assets and 361,051 shares changing hands each day, DBA is a liquid ETF product.

The chart of DBA shows that the ETF closed on April 8, the day before the release of the April WASDE report, at $16.85 and was close to unchanged at $16.86 on Friday, April 12. The WASDE report provided an optimistic view of supplies, and now we will wait and see if Mother Nature validates the projections or throws the agricultural sector a curveball that could create lots of volatility in the commodities that feed the world.

