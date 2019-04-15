After trading to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in mid-November 2018 and falling to a low at $2.543 in mid-February, the price of nearby natural gas futures was sitting at the $2.66 per MMBtu level at the end of last week. Natural gas is holding, at least in part, because the energy commodity moved into the peak season for demand with the lowest level of inventories in years. As the 2018/2019 withdrawal season ended recently, the natural gas market headed into the 2019 injection season with the lowest level of stockpiles since 2014 as inventories hit a low at 1.107 trillion cubic feet.

In the past, natural gas demand peaked in the winter months as demand for heating increased and declined after March when the gas flowed into storage during typical years. However, the changes in the fundamental equation in the natural gas market continues to change the supply and demand dynamics. While massive reserves of gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions, technological advances in fracking, and fewer regulations under the current administration have driven productions to record levels, the demand side of the equation has expanded alongside supply as necessity is the mother of invention.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) is an energy company involved in the power and gas business, and its shares have been appreciating steadily since 2009. D is an attractive stock even at its current lofty level.

The second injection of the young season

With the injection season underway, the second increase in inventories was a little less than I had expected. My projection was for a rise of 35 billion cubic feet in stocks, but they came in at 25 bcf on Thursday, April 11 for the week ending on April 5.

Source: EIA

As the chart highlights, stockpiles stood at 1.155 trillion cubic feet for the week ending on April 5 after reaching a bottom at 1.107 tcf at the end of the 2018/2019 withdrawal season. Stocks were 13.7% below last year's level and 29.6% under the five-year average for this time of the year. Stocks remain at the lowest level since 2014 when they reached a low at 824 billion cubic feet.

The price drifts lower from the $2.70 per MMBtu level

Neither the low level of stocks compared to past years, or an only 25 bcf injection caused any support for the price of natural gas futures on NYMEX.

Source: CQG

As the 10-minute chart illustrates, the price of May futures fell from the $2.70 to $2.71 per MMBtu level before the EIA's data release to the $2.67 level on Thursday. On Friday, April 12, the price of the energy commodity settled the week at $2.66 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows, since the beginning of April, May natural gas futures have settled into a trading range between $2.632 and $2.7290. Both price momentum and relative strength metrics are in the lower region of neutral territory. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market is holding steady at 1.234 million contracts. The metric peaked at almost 1.7 million at the beginning of October as the peak season for demand approached.

Demand will continue to rise

The fundamental equation for the natural gas market expanded over the past years. Massive reserves of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States have caused daily production to climb to record levels. At the same time, the demand side of the equation has grown as gas continues to replace coal in power generation and liquification of the commodity for export to other areas of the world by ocean vessels continues to be a burgeoning market.

Lots of natural gas in liquid form is flowing from the US to Asia this year. In a recent interview on CNBC, the CEO of Dominion Resources told Jim Cramer that LNG is sold out for the next twenty years because of long-term supply contracts with Japan and India. China is also a nation that is purchasing LNG these days as President Xi's plan announced at the Party Congress in 2018 is geared to cleaning pollution around cities. China is likely to have a growing appetite for LNG over the coming years.

A trade deal with China could unleash additional support, but many shippers are sold out

China's economy has suffered under the weight of the trade dispute with the US. However, with negotiators from both sides hard at work on a new framework for trade, the market is optimistic that the era of protectionism between the world's two leading economies will come to an end sooner rather than later.

While the Chinese economy has slowed, it was still growing by 6.6% in 2018, and a trade deal could end the current economic condition in the world's most populous nation.

Dominion Energy - a bullish trading pattern and sexy dividend

Tom Farrell, the CEO of Dominion Energy told Cramer about the companies LNG export facility on April 3: "Ships are on their way to India and Japan under twenty-year contract. When I started at Dominion 55% of our generation came from coal today it is 12%...We are sold out of LNG for 20 years to India and the Japanese."

The company's 50-50 partnership with Duke Energy owns a 600mile pipeline that will price natural gas to Virginia and North Carolina.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 1999 shows, D shares climbed steadily reaching an all-time high at $85.30 in December 2017. After a pullback to $61.53 in June 2018, the shares have been rebounding and were trading last week at the $76.38 level. D has a market cap of $61.046 billion and trades almost five million shares each day. At $76.38 the company's stock trades at 20.42 times earnings and pays a juicy 4.45% dividend. On the call with Jim Cramer, the CEO said that there are no plans to reduce the dividend.

Dominion Energy is one of the companies that is benefiting from the growth of the natural gas and LNG business with their domestic use of the energy commodity and exports to areas of the world where the price of natural gas is significantly higher. Dominion Energy looks set to reach a new high sooner, rather than later.

When it comes to the natural gas futures market, the price of the energy commodity has made higher lows from February and March 2016 through 2019 with the latest coming the second month of this year at $2.543 per MMBtu. If that level can hold, we could get a relief rally towards the $3 per MMBtu level over the coming weeks and months. I am a scale-down buyer of natural gas on price weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.