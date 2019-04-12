Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers: Head To China In 2019

In 2019, Chinese purchases will grow the greatest, driven by central and local governments with 1,940 “government guidance funds” to finance technology investment.

Semiconductor equipment revenues grew 14% in 2018 but could drop as much as 25% in 2019.

Semiconductor memory stocks, including Korean Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), and U.S.-based Micron Technology (MU), have been negatively impacted by oversupply and a host of other factors such as China trade, a slowdown in server spend, flat smartphone sales, and PC shipments that will drop 15% this quarter. This has resulted in drastic cuts in spending on new facilities and equipment.

Chart 1 Illustrates semiconductor equipment sales in various geographic regions by quarter for 2018, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecast." Data from each of these regions in this chart provide important takeaways for investors, which I will discuss in depth below.

Chart 1 - Source: SEMI, The Information Network

Japan

Purchases of semiconductor equipment into Japan show sequential QoQ growth. I noted in a March 27, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Semiconductor Equipment Revenues To Drop 17% In 2019 On 29% Capex Spend Cuts," that Japanese equipment suppliers outpaced North American companies, as illustrated in Chart 2.

Japanese equipment companies grew 24.2% YoY in 2018, while North American equipment companies grew just 8.9%. Equally important, which is discussed in my previous article, is that, for the first two months of 2018, Japanese companies decreased 4.5% YoY, while North American companies decreased 21.5%.

Chart 2 - Source: The Information Network

Why is this important? Leading Japanese equipment companies Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) and Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTF) compete against North American equipment companies Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) in deposition and etch equipment. Once Japanese semiconductor manufacturers begin making additional equipment to increase capacity, they will purchase additional equipment for current suppliers. As a result, the spread in equipment revenues between the two regions will increase as additional equipment is purchased from Japanese equipment suppliers.

North America

While North America is the corporate home to many of the leading semiconductor manufacturers such as Intel (INTC), Texas Instruments (TXN), Micron Technology, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), much of their chip production is either done in their fabs in Asia or manufactured by Asian foundries such as TSMC (TSM). Because of this, North America's wafer capacity is only 13% of global wafer capacity, compared to 22% in Taiwan, 21% in Korea, 12% in China, and 6% in Europe.

One distinguishing feature of North American equipment purchases, illustrated in Chart 2, is the increase in revenues reported in Q4. Little known to investors, Q4 of a calendar year is the last fiscal quarter for most semiconductor equipment manufacturers. To improve year-end rankings against peers for a calendar year, equipment suppliers "pull in" revenues from Q1 of the next year. This practice is wide spread in North America.

Europe

For 2018, Europe's equipment purchases totaled $4.2 million, representing 6.5% of total global revenues. This is consistent with Europe's 6% wafer capacity I stated above.

Korea

Chart 1 above shows the rapid QoQ drop in equipment purchases in Korea coming from memory companies Samsung and SK Hynix. This chart shows equipment purchases for only 2018, but Table 1 below also shows 2019 projections for capex spend for memory companies. It is important to remember that capex includes semiconductor equipment and facilities. Table 1 shows capex spend for both Korean companies increased 3.9% in 2018, but the equipment portion of capex dropped 1.3% (from Chart 1). Total capex was $33.97 billion, with equipment revenues at $17.71 billion.

Table 1 - Capex Spend Memory Companies 2016 2017 2018 2019 '19-'18 Change Samsung 10,850 24,218 22,558 16,593 -26.4% SK Hynix 5,188 8,475 11,405 9,982 -12.5% Micron 6,119 6,311 9,795 5,810 -40.7% Toshiba/WDC 4,170 4,800 5,000 2,250 -55.0% Nanya 693 967 669 386 -42.3% Total 27,020 44,771 49,427 35,021 -29.1% Source: The Information Network

More important is what will happen in 2019. Table 1 shows not only the Korean memory manufacturers but MU, Toshiba/Western Digital (WDC) and Nanya Technology (OTCPK:NNYAF). Total capex spend is expected to be down 29.1% in 2019, meaning semiconductor equipment sold to all memory companies should also be down about 30%.

Taiwan

Taiwan is home primarily to semiconductor foundries including TSMC and United Microelectronics (UMC). It is these companies that buy semiconductor processing equipment to make chips for customers like Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). While equipment purchases were relatively flat QoQ, as shown in Chart 1, 2018 purchases were down 11.5% YoY, the worse of any region discussed.

China

Equipment into China increased 59.5% YoY. In fact, during Q3 2018, equipment purchased were the highest of any geographic region. This occurred despite efforts by the U.S. and the EU to tighten controls on inward investment from China and the ability of Chinese state-backed companies to obtain strategically valuable technologies by acquisition. Thus, "Made in China 2025", an effort by the Chinese government to reduce dependence on foreign semiconductor companies, is not crumpling under pressure.

Instead, central and local governments are funding the development of new industries, with 1,940 "government guidance funds" to finance technology investment. In the semiconductor sector, 20 local governments have set up guidance funds with investment plans worth a combined $90 billion.

Chart 3 shows YoY revenue growth for 2018. China's growth clearly dominated the rest of the geographic regions, illustrating the push to become self-sufficient in semiconductor production. To achieve that goal, China is building or adding to existing semiconductor fabs and buying equipment.

Chart 3 - Source: SEMI, The Information Network

However, China still needs to import more than 50% of the ICs needed to make all the electronic components and devices it makes and subsequently exports, such as smartphones, PCs, and TVs.

Chart 4 shows the difference between IC demand and internal IC supply in China, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Mainland China's Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: Analysis and Manufacturing Trends." China imported 417.57 billion integrated circuits in 2018, an increase of 10.8% YoY; the import value was $312.06 billion, an increase of 19.8%.

Chart 4 - Source: The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

For 2019, The information Network projects that the semiconductor equipment market will drop 17%, as detailed in my previous SA article. But it may drop more than that. Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari wrote on April 9 he expects the WFE market to drop 25% compared to its previous -20% forecast.

However, I don't agree in Hari's "reinstating KLA-Tencor (KLAC) at Sell and remaining Neutral on LRCX and AMAT", because the memory exposure of AMAT and LRCX were 60% and 77% of their total revenues, respectively, in 2018. KLAC's exposure to Korea, primarily memory to Samsung and SK Hynix, was just 13% of revenues in 2H 2018 versus 28% in 2H 2018.

As far as exposure to China, LRCX generated 28% of revenues in 2H 2018 versus 12% in 2H 2017. Similarly, KLAC generated 20% of revenues in 2H 2018 versus 12% in 2H 2017.

China in 2019 will be like Korea in 2017, when revenues increased 133% YoY, from $7.69 billion to $17.95 billion. In 2019, while the overall equipment market will show a drop of up to 25% YoY, China's equipment purchases may show positive growth, given momentum from 2018 as a result of huge investments by the Chinese government to foster a vibrant domestic semiconductor industry.

Companies including Chongqing Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, Guangzhou CanSemi Technology, Hua Hong Semiconductor (Wuxi), Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), SiEn (Qingdao) Integrated Circuits, and Tsinghua Unigroup (Nanjin, Chengdu) all have 12-inch wafer fabs under construction.

The China trade dispute is a question mark, particularly if the U.S. and EU continue to strong-arm China at the bargaining table. For example, The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Oct. 30 that it had put Chinese DRAM manufacturer Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. on a list of entities that cannot purchase components, software and technology good from U.S. firms. You can read more about it in my November 6 Seeking Alpha article entitled "U.S. Restricts Exports Of Some Chip Production Equipment To China - Impact On Memory And Equipment Suppliers."

