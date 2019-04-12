PermRock Royalty Trust: Expectations For The Upcoming Year

If you are unfamiliar with PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT), my prior article on the trust may be a helpful background before proceeding. We've previously explored how PRT fell short of delivering on the promises it made when raising public funds for its IPO in 2018. Additionally, the trust is "investor relations light", so investors, unfortunately, don't have much information available on a regular basis. Perhaps, buyers of the trust should have expected the light IR touch; however, I think that management can (and should) do better. In the meantime, I will provide a brief summary of PRT's 10-K filing as well as an updated 12-month forecast/expectation for distributions.

10-K filing and Reserves Update

PermRock filed their annual 10-K on April 1, 2019 (not an April Fool's joke). The filing is fairly routine, but reading through Item 2 for some brief updates on 2018 operations might be helpful if you are curious.

The annual reserves disclosure is king for oil and gas companies, so I'll focus on it here in this section.

PermRock reported 6.3 million barrels of oil equivalent ('MMBoe') for the year ended December 31, 2018. PRT's reserves are highly levered to oil prices at 89% oil and, surprisingly, undeveloped at only 55% developed. This compares to 7.4 MMBoe reported a year ago or a decline of 1.1 MMBoe. While it would not be unusual for a mature reserves base to decline year-over-year, the magnitude is notable. The majority of the decline is, unfortunately, led by 0.9 MMBoe of negative revisions to proved in total.

To dive in a bit more, PRT reported a negative revision in proved developed reserves of 1.8 MMBoe in their Permian Clearfork field due to waterflood conformance issues (which basically means the waterflood isn't responding, aka producing what they expected). It appears PRT was able to retain 0.8 MMBoe of those reserves into the Proved Undeveloped (PUD) category by adding half a million of capital to the report. However, that still means that PRT was forced to write off 1.0 MMBoe of reserves last year or 15% of the YE 2017 figures. These revisions were offset by an un-referenced positive revision, which I assume is primarily attributable to prices and accretion of time, to arrive at 0.9 MMBoe down from 2017.

These are huge revisions to PermRock's most valuable asset and fairly frightening adjustments over a 1-year period. If not for prices, proved developed reserves would have decreased by nearly 40% in one year. Clearly, there were some optimistic assumptions carried through reserves as a result of the flurry of pre-IPO activity that Boaz/NGP executed that have not panned out as planned. PermRock has gone from 75% proved developed at IPO to 55% proved developed in under a year. Hopefully, these adjustments clean up the reserves picture going forward.

However, everything boils down to (remaining) value, and fortunately, for PRT (and all E&Ps), the SEC trailing 12-month crude oil price for reporting reserves benefited from high average price of $65.56/bbl vs. $51.40/bbl a year ago. Unfortunately, for PRT, the SEC also uses the trailing 12-month Permian Basin pricing differentials as well, which brought the realized price discount to WTI at around $6/bbl negative. Nothing can be perfect.

For some good news, things have improved in the market since year-end. Now that WTI prices have returned to the mid-$60s and Permian differentials have substantially improved, the 2018 SEC price should be a reasonable estimation of the PV-10 under today's price environment. A summary of the present value of NPI cash flows discounted at 10% can be found below. Based on PRT's recent trading levels, the units are trading for approximately the PV-10 of its Proved Developed reserves.

PDP PDNP PUD Total PV-10 $ 85.2 $ 17.2 $ 157.8 $ 260.2 PV-10 / Unit 7.00 1.41 12.97 Cum. PV-10 / Unit 7.00 8.41 21.39

May 2019 - April 2020 expectations

In PermRock's distribution defense, it grappled with a fairly difficult pricing environment at the end of last year. Not only did index prices fall across the board (PRT hedged) but also basis differentials in the Permian basin widened dramatically from the benchmark price due to in-basin oversupply and a lack of transport out of the region (PRT not hedged).

In addition, the natural gas situation in the Permian continues to get worse across the board, with spot prices reaching ~($6.00) recently. Yes, that means producers would, theoretically, have to pay purchasers to take their spot market gas. While the majority of PRT's revenues are generated from oil sales, the phenomenon still makes an impact and may lead marginal wells to shut-in production for a period of time. To make matters worse, it is often difficult to assess how much production will come back online when you turn wells back on in mature fields after shut-in. Sometimes, they just don't come back.

At a high level, I don't expect the current distribution run rate of $0.04/unit is something that is here to stay, at least in the short term. The recent four cent distributions are primarily the product of the year-end plunge in oil prices paired with Permian Basin blowouts in both oil and gas, as previously mentioned. Assuming the current forward market implying higher crude and tighter oil basis, I expect distributions to rise back into the 8-10 cent range for the next 12 months.

As my baseline assumption, I took the NYMEX strip pricing from the latest close at writing and actual prices to date. For basis differentials, I've used a more normalized differential to NYMEX of $3.00/bbl, as the Permian differentials had normalized by February 2019. For natural gas, I've used the current WAHA Permian Basin forwards, which are brutal but not that impactful to forecast distributions.

For production, I took a mild decline to the last reported production figures, assuming the capital somewhat offsets base declines and well failures during the period. This works out to a 4% year over year decline rate. PRT has budgeted $3 MM in development expenditures in 2019, however, my forecast uses a run-rate from 2018 which looks more like $4 MM annually. Operating expenses and production taxes utilize a per unit and % of sales run rate from last year's reported figures.

Beginning in May 2019, the trustee will begin to build up a cash reserve of up to $1.0 million and plans to retain cash from not less than $25k/month or more than $100k/month. This protects the trustee in the event that PRT has a legal claim or some other large unexpected expense that it needs liquidity to address in the short term. I've built in $75k/month as a baseline.

Based on all assumptions discussed, I expect the next 12 months of distributions to be around $1.15/unit, which works out to about a 13.5% yield on today's close of $8.53/unit. As mentioned previously, this works out to around 8-10 cents of distributions per month.

To give a flavor of sensitivity to various variables, the annual distribution drops approximately 15 cents, or just over 1 cent/month, for every $5/bbl drop in realized oil prices (whether due to index or basis prices). The trust has >80% of its crude oil production protected at $50/bbl using puts, however, the low strike prices vs. today's pricing environment allows for a lot of distance (read: volatility) down to that strike price.

Additionally, a cumulative production miss or improvement of 5% to the forecast would impact annual distributions by around 10 cents, just under 1 cent/month.

I've placed some of the key forecasts for reference and convenience in a "Supplemental Charts" section at the end of the article.

Conclusion

Holders of PRT should expect that distributions per unit in the near term will increase vs. the recent run rate of ~4 cents/month, which was driven by short-term pricing headwinds that are expected to improve going forward. The run rate will be determined largely by what commodity prices and production volumes deliver over the next year. A reasonable range of sensitivities would deliver run rate distributions of 6-10 cents/month over the next 12 months.

In the longer term, the material revisions in reserves are highly concerning to the ultimate asset quality and valuation. PRT currently trades at its year-end 2018 proved developed PV-10 value. The yield may appear healthy now, but a declining and deteriorating asset profile would shrink distributions and the trade price over time.

As a current unitholder with a basis around current prices, I am willing to see if the next year of operations can find a groove of consistency. With the current value mostly back-stopped by proved developed reserves, the potential to collect a double-digit yield appears interesting. However, numerous risks still are prevalent as we've seen over the past year. Further deterioration in production, prices, and/or reserves can materially change that expectation and results.

In my view and depending on risk tolerance, this one still only earns a small investment allocation at best and, ultimately, will be a long-term bet on sustained oil prices. For prospective investors, this one will require a pretty deep dive before making a final investment decision.

Supplemental Charts

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.