Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Production Gain Stalled

EIA reported a storage build of 25 Bcf for the week ending April 5. This compares to the +39 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +29 Bcf. The +25 Bcf was much higher than the five-year average of +9 Bcf and last year's -19 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending April 12, we have a storage build of 80 Bcf. November EOS is forecasted to be 3.6 Tcf.

Trading Position

We remain long UGAZ with TDDs projected to be higher than normal all the way until the end of April.

Natural gas prices also are right at the bottom of the range right now on a technical basis.

Lower 48 production gain stalled...

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

Interestingly enough, natural gas production has stalled recently despite the strong finish to the end of March. We were fully prepared to see production average above ~90 Bcf/d in April going into May, but the ~2 Bcf/d of production disappointment does leave one to wonder if production will increase this year.

We noted in our other report this week that we don't see a natural gas bull market this summer, but if production fails to increase going into year-end, the set-up would be very bullish for 2020 as 4+ Bcf/d of LNG demand increases.

One issue we have right now with the "production won't grow" scenario is that Permian associated gas production is likely to increase by 2 Bcf/d this year assuming adequate takeaway capacity. We have the Permian basin growing oil production by ~12 to 15% this year so associated gas production will also get a boost.

In addition, the regional production breakdown shows Texas gas production carrying the rest of the lower 48 higher rather than the Northeast. So while Northeast gas producers may be reducing capex, shale oil producers aren't, and associated gas production will propel total production higher.

But one caveat to this is the decline in natural gas production in other regions this year may help offset some of the increase. It's still a very dynamic situation, but we are keeping a close eye on everything.

Our take is simple. If production reaches ~92+ Bcf/d by year end, 2020 will be in surplus again. If production is flat at ~89 Bcf/d by year-end, 2020 will be a bull market for natural gas.

The main variable again will be natural gas production.

