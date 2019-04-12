2U To Acquire Trilogy Education For IT Education Expansion

TWOU gains a number of strategic benefits as management is making a big bet on corporate demand for 'boot camp'-trained workforce IT skills.

2U has agreed to acquire Trilogy Education for $750 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

2U (TWOU) announced it has agreed to acquire Trilogy Education for $750 million in cash and stock.

Trilogy Education operates as an IT training company.

With the deal, TWOU is betting on increased enterprise demand for a more technical workforce and Trilogy’s more time-efficient ‘boot camp’ approach.

Target Company & Market

New York-based Trilogy Education was founded in 2015 to partner with universities and companies to provide online and in-person, skills-based training programs in data analytics, coding, cybersecurity, and UX/UI in over 50 cities worldwide.

Management is headed by CEO and Founder Dan Sommer, who was previously President, Global Education at Zeta Global.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Trilogy’s primary educational course offerings include:

Web Development

Data Analytics and Visualization

UX/UI Design

Cybersecurity

Investors have invested $80 million in the company and include Macquarie Group, City Light Capital, Prudential Financial, Exceed Capital Partners, Rethink Education, Highland Capital Partners. Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

According to a market research report by Technavio, the global IT training market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2014 and 2019.

The main drivers for this expected growth are due to a large number of institutions providing informal and social learning platforms to teach IT.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

2U disclosed the acquisition price and terms as follows and via a form 8-K filing:

Under the terms of the merger agreement, the $750 million purchase price consists of $400 million in cash and $350 million in newly issued shares of 2U common stock. 2U has secured committed debt financing for a $250 million senior secured term loan facility from Owl Rock Capital, which combined with the company's cash on hand, will fund the entire cash portion of the purchase price.

Management said it would not be providing financial guidance as a result of the transaction until it closes, likely within 60 days from the announcement date of April 8, 2019.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, TWOU had $475 million in cash and investments and $102.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($15.1 million).

In the past 12 months, TWOU’s stock price has dropped (21%) vs. the S&P 500 Index’ rise of 7.3%, as the chart below indicates:

2U has a history of beating consensus estimates since Q2 2016, as the chart shows below:

Analyst ratings are mostly either ‘Buy’ or ‘Outperform’ and the consensus price target of $88.25 implies a potential upside of 34.3% from the stock’s price at press time of $65.71:

Analyst sentiment in earnings calls has remained relatively stable since early 2017:

Commentary

2U is acquiring Trilogy for its university partnerships and enterprise training and ‘boot camp’ capabilities.

As 2U CEO Chip Paucek stated in the deal announcement,

Trilogy Education has built and scaled an incredible business thanks to Dan and his talented team, and we're thrilled to have them join 2U. Their business is a natural strategic fit and growth driver for 2U that will extend our reach across the career curriculum continuum, deepen our relationships with new and existing partners, drive marketing efficiencies, and open a more direct corporate training and enterprise sales channel for the company. We expect the addition of Trilogy to accelerate our path to $1 billion in revenue by one year from 2022 to 2021. Increasingly, universities are attempting to add practical, technical skills to their degrees. We simply future-proof the degree by adding this type of technical competency.

Management’s investor presentation is an excellent resource for information on the strategic rationales for the deal:

Expanding client portfolio with universities

Increases technical education offerings

Adds career curriculum offerings

Expands enterprise channel opportunities

Embeds technical competencies into premium degrees

Creates marketing leverage for 2U’s offerings via cross-selling

Scales ‘hybrid experiences’ capabilities

However, since the deal announcement, investors have been unimpressed, lowering the stock by more than 8%, although analyst firm Piper Jaffray said the deal promises to add a ‘competitive edge’ and strengthen its university partnerships.

With the acquisition, 2U is making a significant move to increase its technical education capabilities as businesses struggle to attract qualified workers across a range of technical competencies.

2U is banking that Trilogy’s focus on the boot camp format of fast-learning in specific technical areas can be a source of growth as businesses demand a more technical workforce.

The strategic rationale is compelling, although we don’t have visibility into the short-term financial effects of the deal on 2U’s business.

The firm has ample balance sheet capacity to acquire Trilogy, but investors will need to wait until management provides updated guidance after deal closing, projected within 60 days.

