Ashford Hospitality Trust: 8.1% Preferred Stock Yield And Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.'s (AHT) preferred shares are an attractive alternative to the hotel REIT's common shares due to their lower degree of volatility and competitive dividend yield. Investors that want to dial down investment risk might want to take a closer look at the REIT's preferred stock layer. An investment in Ashford Hospitality REIT's preferred stock yields 8.1 percent.

Just a few weeks ago, I covered the hotel real estate investment trust's common stock value proposition in my article titled "Ashford Hospitality Trust: Strong Buy?", in which I recommended the common stock to income investors due to an attractive valuation, high insider ownership, good dividend coverage, and high portfolio diversification. What the article didn't discuss, however, was the REIT's preferred stock. I would recommend reading the original investment thesis with respect to the common stock as laid out in the article mentioned above, and then, read about the preferred stock discussion here.

Common Stock Vs. Preferred Stock Value Proposition

In this article, I am going to refer to Ashford Hospitality Trust's 7.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (AHT.PI) which was issued at the end of 2017. The preferred stock's call date is 11/17/2022.

The Series I preferred stock has proven to be significantly less volatile than Ashford Hospitality REIT's common stock, especially during the brutal market sell-off in December. Preferred stocks have seniority in the capital structure, meaning, if a company runs into financial trouble, it has to pay preferred stockholders first before any money can be distributed to common stockholders. As a result, preferred shares like the Series I tend to have a higher degree of principal safety.

Source: Preferredstockchannel.com

Yield And Upside Potential

Ashford Hospitality REIT's Series I preferred shares pay shareholders a $0.4688/share quarterly dividend. Since the preferred shares are currently priced at $23.10, investors effectively get an 8.12 percent dividend yield. In comparison, investors that buy the REIT's common stock get a quarterly dividend of $0.12/share for a total 9.3 percent dividend yield.

Since the Series I preferred stock sells for a 7.6 percent discount to the liquidation preference value of $25.00/share at the time of writing this article, investors could potentially also lock in an 8.2 percent capital gain.

Disadvantages

Ashford Hospitality REIT's Series I preferred shares offer income investors the possibility to manage downside risks and still capture attractive dividend income. However, the preferred stock's upside potential is quite limited relative to Ashford Hospitality REIT's common shares: Income investors can expect the Series I preferred stock to trade more or less around its $25.00 preference value. Ashford Hospitality REIT's common stock, on the other hand, has more upside potential, both in terms of capital gains and dividend growth. While the Series I preferred stock dividend is effectively fixed, the REIT's common stock dividend could grow in lockstep with earnings and cash flow growth.

Your Takeaway

Income investors that are primarily concerned with principal safety may want to take a closer look at the REIT's preferred stock layer. Ashford Hospitality REIT's Series I preferred stock offers risk-conscious income investors good value as the stock has proven to be much less volatile than the REIT's common stock due to the preferred stock's seniority in the capital structure. Further, the preferred stock still offers investors a very competitive yield of 8.1 percent and investors can scoop up shares below the liquidation preference value of $25.00. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.