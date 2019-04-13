Doubling Down On Dogs Of The Dow Dividends For 10%-Plus Yields

We detail several trades which more than double their next dividend, with yields of more than 14% to 22% annualized.

The Dogs of the Dow have the highest dividend yields in the Dow.

The Dogs of the Dow have the highest dividend yields in the Dow, but they're still below 5%. However, we've found some high yield options-selling trades that work in tandem with upcoming quarterly dividends, greatly enhancing their yields.

The three stocks we'll focus on are Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Coca-Cola (KO), all of which are in the top five dividend yields of the Dow 30 index:

Although their yields are among the highest in the Dow, the year-to-date price gains for two of these stocks, CVX and XOM, are anything but doggy - XOM is up over 20%, and is up 15.8% so far in 2018. KO has lagged, though, and is down -1.37%:

Dividends:

All three of these dividend stocks are in the Dividend Aristocrats group, having raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

XOM and KO have the best five-year dividend growth in this trio, averaging 5.63% and 5.05% respectively, vs. 2.85% for CVX.

The yields range from ~3.43% for KO, to 3.98% for CVX, to 4.04$ for XOM. We used 2018 EPS for all three to determine their trailing dividend payout ratios. CVX has the most conservative payout ratio, at 57.40%, followed by XOM, at 66.20%, and KO, with 101.90%.

KO also reports an earnings metric called "Comparable EPS," which were $2.08 in 2018, vs. EPS of $1.57. (More on this in the Valuations section further on.)

CVX and XOM go ex-dividend next in May, while KO goes ex- in mid-June.

XOM yields ~4%, with a quarterly payout of $.82, going ex-dividend ~5/10/19, but you can enhance that quite a bit, on a short-term basis, via selling covered calls.

Our Covered Calls Table now features the following trades, along with over 35 others, which we update throughout each trading day.

XOM has a May $82.50 call strike that pays $1.01, which, together with the upcoming $.82 dividend, would effectively more than double your dividend.

This table gives you the nominal payouts for the three profitable scenarios in this ~five-week trade.

A. Static - If XOM doesn't rise to or above $82.50 before the option expiration, you'd keep your XOM shares, with a total profit of $1.83, the combo of the $1.01 in call option premium, and the $.82 dividend, for a nominal yield of 2.25%, or 22.83% annualized.

B. Assigned before ex-dividend date - If XOM does rise to or above $82.50 before the ex-dividend date, your total profit would be higher, $2.25, from $1.01 call option premium, and the $1.24 price gain, (the difference between the $82.50 call strike price, and XOM's $81.26 price/share).

C. Assigned after ex-dividend date - In this scenario, you'd collect all three profit streams - the call premium, the dividend, and the price gain, for a total of $3.07. This would equal ~3.78% in ~five weeks, or 38.3% annualized.

Coca-Cola Trade: KO goes ex-dividend next in mid June, for a $.40 payout, but its June $47.00 call strike pays $.93, more than 2X KO's quarterly dividend.

The total static yield is 14.87% annualized:

We went with a different strategy for CVX - selling puts.

Why? Because, of these three stocks, CVX has the biggest upside variance, ~17%, between its price/share and analysts' average price target. In addition, it also may eventually get a lift from its new Anadarko (APC) acquisition.

So, rather than sell a covered call at a much lower price than $140.00, we used two put-selling trades instead.

CVX should go ex-dividend next on ~5/17/19, for a $1.19 quarterly dividend.

This first put-selling trade uses a weekly option strike price, the May 10 $118.00 put strike, which pays $2.03, a 21.65% annualized yield in this ~four-week trade.

It expires on the Friday pm the week before CVX goes ex dividend, and takes advantage of the lift that dividend paying stocks often get when approaching an ex-dividend date.

If CVX falls below $118.00 in price near or at the expiration date, you'd get assigned the CVX shares, and would qualify for the $1.19 payout going ex-dividend the following week.

The first CVX trade used a $118.00 put strike, much closer to the money than this traditional May put strike, which expires after the market close on Friday p.m., 5/17/19. (We use the Saturday date in our tables to avoid confusion).

This $115.00 put strike is much further out of the money - it pays $1.72, again much more than the $1.19 quarterly dividend, and gives you a breakeven of $113.28, which is ~7% below the $84.00 consensus price target for XOM.

XOM also has an attractive put trade, but further out in time, using the June $80.00 put strike, which pays $2.17, over 2.5X its quarterly dividend. This trade gives you a breakeven of $77.83.

You can see more details for the above three put-selling trades, and for over 40 others, in our free Cash Secured Puts Table, which also is updated throughout each trading day.

Valuations:

Both CVX and XOM have had a wide range of P/E valuations over the past five years, and their trailing 2018 P/E's are much closer to the lower end of those ranges. The downside though, is that their forward P/E's aren't indicating much growth for 2019.

However, CVX just announced a mega-deal, 4/12/19, in which it will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Anadarko, in a stock and cash transaction valued at $33 billion, or $65 per share. Based on Chevron’s closing price on April 11, 2019, and under the terms of the agreement, Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron and $16.25 in cash for each Anadarko share.

The CVX deal should close in the second half of 2019, so we should see a bump in earnings either then, or in early 2020. The deal greatly enhances CVX's standing in the Permian's Delaware Basin, giving it a 75-mile swath of holdings in this prolific production region.

For KO P/Es, we substituted its "Comparable EPS" figures for 2018 and 2019 guidance, which is what analysts are using for growth valuations. The comparable EPS figures were $2.08, (vs. diluted EPS of $1.57), while the consensus comparable EPS forecast for 2019 is $2.09, which indicates flat growth.

Using the plain vanilla $1.57 2018 figure gives KO a trailing P/E of 29.71, which is spot on vs. industry averages of 29.70, but still closer to the lower end of KO's five-year range.

All three of these stocks are getting premium valuations vs. their industry for price/sales and price/book:

Financials:

It's a mixed bag for these metrics. CVX and XOM both have a better ROA and operating margins than industry averages, whereas only XOM exceeds the average ROE. Both of them have much lower debt/equity leverage than the industry average.

KO's ROA, ROE, and operating margin are all much better than industry averages, but its debt/equity leverage also is much higher.

Summary:

We rate CVX a buy, based upon its future growth prospects from the Anadarko deal. We've been long XOM since the Cro-Magnon era.

All tables by www.DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

