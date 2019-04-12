Daily Insider Ratings Roundup 4/11/19

Includes: LNDC, LONE, LTS, OPK
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/11/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Roundup articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Roundup articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Roundup articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're now in the midst of the usual April lull in Form 4 filings, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March-quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again in May.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • OPKO Health (OPK);
  • Ladenburg Thalmann (LTS), and;
  • Lonestar Resources US (LONE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY);
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB);
  • Symantec (SYMC);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • First Solar (FSLR);
  • Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO);
  • CarGurus (CARG), and;
  • Autodesk (ADSK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tallgrass Energy (TGE);
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS), and;
  • Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Lola Brown Trust 1b

BO

Boulder Growth & Income Fund

BIF

JB*

$25,416,766

2

Susan L Ciciora Trust

BO

Boulder Growth & Income Fund

BIF

JB*

$14,960,882

3

Akkaraju Srinivas

DIR

Syros Pharmaceuticals

SYRS

JB*

$3,999,990

4

Blackstone

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

AB

$1,947,593

5

Obus Nelson

DIR

Landec

LNDC

B

$309,900

6

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB, DIR

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$160,540

7

Lampen Richard

CEO, CB, DIR

Ladenburg Thalmann

LTS

B

$64,740

8

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$50,602

9

Bracken Frank D Iii

CEO, DIR

Lonestar Resources US

LONE

B

$44,175

10

Liebowitz Michael

DIR

Ladenburg Thalmann

LTS

B

$41,733

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Wintergreen Advisers

BO

Consolidated-Tomoka Land

CTO

JS*

$85,419,128

2

Ernest Horejsi Trust

BO

Boulder Growth & Income Fund

BIF

JS*

$40,377,648

3

Clark Gregory S

CEO, DIR

Symantec

SYMC

AS

$15,071,091

4

Gad Thomas

PR, CB, DIR

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

YMAB

S

$6,472,730

5

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$5,716,560

6

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO, CB, BO

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$5,258,801

7

Blum Steven M

VP, OO

Autodesk

ADSK

AS

$2,840,283

8

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,352,900

9

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,046,756

10

Widmar Mark R

CEO, DIR

First Solar

FSLR

AS

$2,002,260

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

