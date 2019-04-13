S&P 500 Weekly Update: April 2019, It's Deja Vu All Over Again

Listening to the message of the market will always outweigh the ongoing rhetoric. More often than not that talk is totally meaningless.

"The Stock Market is designed to transfer money from the "Active" to the "Patient"." - Warren Buffett

The week started with the S&P keeping its positive streak alive by posting a gain for the eighth straight session. That came to an end on Tuesday when the tone of investors changed somewhat, and the selling was attributed to trade fears, global growth and anxiety over earnings. All of that sounds logical, but the pullback was more than likely the function of the recent strong rally that produced a temporary overbought situation in the market.

The sellers could not establish any momentum and the S&P finished the week strong. The index is less than 1% from the all-time high. Global markets meandered around and also appear to be in consolidation mode. They too finished the week on an up note. Some of them appear ready to make new 52-week highs.

It’s deja Vu all over again. When I look back at the history of this bull market, it sure does appear that April 2019 looks very similar to April 2016. The February 2016 selloff occurred when the investment community deemed a global recession was about to unfold. The Eurozone was teetering with poor economic data and another hard landing was being forecast for China. Three years ago the S&P rallied hard off the February low and came within 2% of the then all-time high.

The bear market forecasts all started to come together when the price of oil fell below $30 a barrel on major growth slowdown fears. The calls for a stock market crash were everywhere and who could blame investors for going along with the dire forecasts. The S&P dropped to a low of 1,800, falling 15+% off the former high. The headlines were about as negative and scary as they can get. On February 20th, 2016, the message here was clear, it was not a time to be selling stocks. Two weeks later many internal indicators turned positive, and after that scare I noted that in my view, new stock market highs were ahead.

Fast forward to April 2019. A huge rally off the lows that took the index down 19.8% off the October 2018 high. The long-term trend was threatened again. However, I didn’t believe it was time to abandon this secular bull market just yet. Here we are sitting less than 1% off the highs, and just as in 2016, the caution flag has been out. Back then there were initial failures to overcome the old high. Investors were getting nervous over concerns the huge rally had come too far too fast, stalled and was possibly over. We hear the same rhetoric now.

There are no guarantees in the stock market, and we don't know for sure if the October 2018 high will be exceeded or not. What we do know is the same thing we knew in April 2016. The stock market likes to send subtle messages. How those messages are interpreted can often lead to huge gains in the equity market.

The talk these days is about the inequality that exists in society today. The large gap between the haves and the have nots. There are some that take control of their situation and then there is a contingent that waits for someone else to decide their fate. The same holds true when it comes to investing. In reality it is very simple, the opportunity is there for everyone. The successful investors continue to outperform because they continue to do the things that made them successful to begin with. The opposite also applies here, the underperforming investor continues to do the things (make the same mistakes over and over) to keep them locked in as perennial underperformers.

The successful investor is informed and they use that attribute to always stay ahead, financially at least, of the not so fortunate emotional investor. I truly believe there are absolutely no exceptions to this rule. It is much better to become enlightened by looking at ALL of the data, understanding those market messages and leave all of the "what if" scenarios for others to ponder.

These savvy investors are in control of their portfolios and they are not waiting around for someone to coddle them. Investment mistakes will always be made. The trick is to avoid making them over and over. I have found that there is a common denominator when I see repetitive negative actions in portfolio management. That common thread is sitting back and not taking control of YOUR situation.

Listen to the message of the market and avoid making the same mistake over and over by falling into the trap of letting the headlines decide your fate.

Economy

Scott Grannis gives us his view of the economy in ten charts that tell us there is little to be concerned about.

March CPI report revealed an as-expected 0.4% gain in the headline. The year-over-year increase of 1.9% in headline prices firmed from 1.5% in February. The 2.0% core reading slipped from 2.1% in February.

Factory orders closely tracked estimates, with a 0.6% rise for nondurable shipments and order that supported a 0.3% increase for ex-transportation factory orders, despite a 0.5% headline orders drop attributable to a big decline in transportation orders.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses released March data on how small businesses are feeling. For the most part, the outlook remains somewhat softer than it did prior to Q4’s equity market plunge and the government shutdown, with “outlook” or “expectations” series generally very weak. The index was reported at 101.8 in March, up slightly from 101.7 report in February. Last August the reading was 108.8.

JOLTS: February job openings fell a larger than expected 538k to 7,087k, but from January's upwardly revised 146k rise to 7,625k (was 7,581k). This is the lowest since March 2018, but openings remain solid, and above the 7,000k level. Indeed, it's been over 7,000k for 11 straight months. The rate dropped to 4.5% from 4.8%.

Global Economy

The International Monetary Fund lowered the global growth forecast for 2019 to 3.3%. The foundation sees global growth in 2020 coming in at 3.6%. That is three downgrades in the last 6 months.

ECB sees rates at current levels through at least year-end. The committee confirmed that QE reinvestments would take place for an “extended” time after the first rate hike.

Chinese exports were up at their strongest pace since late 2017 in the data reported for March of this year. On a year-over-year basis, March was up 14.2% versus 6.5% expected. This report offsets the confounding -20.8% decline that was reported the prior month. Perhaps the global activity collapse that was forecast after that report came out was premature.

The Brexit mess isn’t over, but at least it’s dropped out of the headlines for now. European Council President Donald Tusk offered British PM Theresa May an extension through October 31st of this year. The back and forth drama will be quiet for now. Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed to the EU’s offer of an extension of the country’s exit date by six months, removing “hard Brexit” risk.

For those looking at this issue as a threat to the global equity markets, here is another example of listening to the market’s message. Global markets were rising all during the on again, off again Brexit discussions.

Earnings Observations

Earnings season kicked off this week. Delta Air Lines (DAL) started the season off on Wednesday by posting a strong earnings update with its 2Q19 unit revenue outlook slightly ahead of investor expectations with quarter-over-quarter improvement across all geographic entities. Perhaps a good sign for the overall economy.

JPMorgan (JPM), PNC Financial (PNC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) didn’t disappoint when they reported on Friday. Neither of these bank results imply any serious risk of economic downturn. JPMorgan CEO Dimon says consumer spending "remains robust" and the economic backdrop remains "increasingly constructive".

Given the equity market’s strong performance during last earnings season, it’s going to be hard to get a repeat performance. However, there is plenty of negativity built into the estimates for the quarter. The surprises might be in the form of positives as the season unfolds. More often than not, when the expectations bar is set low for earnings season (negative spread), the S&P 500 sees a positive performance during earnings season. Conversely, when the bar is set high heading into earnings season (positive spread), the market has struggled during the reporting period.

The Political Scene

On the U.S.-China trade talks. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin:

“The U.S. and China have agreed as part of their ongoing trade negotiations to open "enforcement offices" that will deal with ongoing trade matters. Hopeful a trade deal can be reached quickly in order to set up a meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi, but that there is not need to set an arbitrary deadline.”

This past week saw some saber rattling directed at the EU over plane subsidies with the announcement that the U.S is exploring increasing tariffs on $11.2 billion of EU imports over its failure to rein in subsidies for aircraft manufacturer and Boeing (NYSE:BA) competitor.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) represents the latest escalation in increasingly strained US-EU trade relations. As a trade agreement with China reportedly continues to move closer to finalization, the U.S. seems to be setting the EU in its sights for its next trade discussion. U.S. patience is seemingly nearing its end as U.S.-EU negotiations have failed to meaningfully get off the ground almost a year after an agreement between President Trump and EU President Juncker to begin trade talks.

The entire trade issue is a great example of listening to the market message instead of the rhetoric. The S&P is less than 1% off an all-time high and the move has taken place in the midst of every negative scenario one can imagine being brought to an investor's attention.

The latest round of congressional hearings took place last week. Apparently, Congress is hell bent to show America that everyone (but them) is a bad actor and morally bankrupt.

Thankfully, it appears that little if anything will change. The recent deregulatory actions will continue despite the outcomes of the hearing. The overall threat of targeted legislation against the industry remains low given the split Congressional dynamic through the 2020 election.

Ironically, most of the questioning revolved around “social” issues, an area where the government has been severely lacking and very slow in addressing these issues.

Bottom line, don't be so quick to abandon a sector of the market because of headline grabbing rants. More often it presents an opportunity.

The Fed

FOMC minutes were released this week. The majority said risks warranted a steady stance through 2019, while "some" thought a rate hike might be needed if the economy performed as expected with growth above the long run trend. Analysts knew that from the dots. Participants did note "significant uncertainties" regarding the economic, and that, along with muted inflation, supported the patient approach. Also, a "couple" of participants said the patient approach shouldn't be seen as limiting the Committee's actions on policy ahead. They emphasized that the policy path would be dependent on the economic outlook and how risks to that outlook evolved. There was a discussion of alternative interpretations of subdued inflation pressures, with some suggesting it could be that inflation expectations were exerting a pressure on inflation.

Participants continued to view a sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective as the most likely outcomes over the next few years. Underlying economic fundamentals continued to support sustained expansion, and most participants indicated that they did not expect the recent weakness in spending to persist beyond the first quarter. Nevertheless, participants generally expected the growth rate of real GDP this year to step down from the pace seen over 2018 to a rate at or modestly above their estimates of longer-run growth. Participants cited various factors as likely to contribute to the step-down, including slower foreign growth and waning effects of fiscal stimulus. A number of participants judged that economic growth in the remaining quarters of 2019 and in the subsequent couple of years would likely be a little lower, on balance, than they had previously forecast. Reasons cited for these downward revisions included disappointing news on global growth and less of a boost from fiscal policy than had previously been anticipated.

For those obsessed with the yield curve:

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 16 basis points today.

Sentiment

The American Association of Individual Investors updated their weekly investor sentiment survey this morning and the results are very similar to the final days of February with bullish sentiment around 40%, bearish down near 20%, and neutral once again in the upper 30s. Up from 35.02% last week, bullish sentiment has crossed back over the 40% threshold; the first time it has done so since the previously mentioned week in February. While bullish sentiment is sitting a couple of points above the historical average, this is still several percentage points from reaching any sort of extreme level.

For that to happen, bullish sentiment would have to come in above 48.3%. If that occurs, then it could be a sign that investors are getting a little too optimistic.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed an increase of 7 million barrels for the week. At 456.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 7.7 million barrels last week and are also at the five-year average for this time of year.

The price of crude oil remains above the $60 level, closing the week at $63.85, up $1.85 for the week. WTI closed over $64 during the week, the highest closing price since October 31 2018.

The Technical Picture

Breadth in the large cap space has been extremely positive throughout the entire rally off the December lows as the first quarter saw the strongest cumulative A/D reading since at least 1990.

The pace of strong breadth only accelerated this week as the S&P 500’s Cumulative A/D line moved up to another record high. As long as breadth remains strong, it’s hard to bet against the market.

Another measure of underlying strength is the number of new highs being forged. The percentage of S&P 500 stocks hitting new 52-week highs expanded to 12.5% in the first week of April which is the highest level seen since late January 2018. New highs now join the cumulative A/D line and the percentage of stocks trading above their 50-day moving averages as positive signals of market participation.

The daily chart of the S&P index continues on a march higher. However, we have the most overbought readings since markets made their last all-time high back on September 20th of last year.

Overbought readings can continue for quite some time as the S&P remained at elevated readings from late July to October of last year. Pullbacks have been contained, but rest assured they are part of the investment scene. A normal occurrence that shouldn't be feared. Nor should one try to micro manage the situation by guessing when and how deep the next pullback will be. Some analysts have been calling and positioning for that since S&P 2,750.

No need to guess what may occur; instead, it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the long-term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

The first shall be last, the last shall be first. That is what money rotation is all about in the equity market. Some sectors are pulling back now while others are breaking out. Healthcare is slumping while Energy is now alive. Savvy investors stay one step ahead by watching the market signals that individual stocks and sectors are sending. Active investors can stay on top of the game by managing these moves correctly. Passive investors need to just sit and watch.

For those that have been cautious and are skeptical now because they feel THE top is here once again, they should step back and look around. The average investor will cite questionable fundamentals and earnings forecast to be lousy, along with a litany of concerns to keep themselves guessing as to what comes next.

Instead, it may be wise to review history and work with the notion of not making the same mistake over and over. The March-April 2016 time frame was viewed by many as being another trap that would catch the bulls off guard. The rally was stalling right around the old highs.

No need to go into any more detail, anyone that has been in the market since that time period knows full well how the story played out. Here we are, April 2019 and investors are raising many questions now.

Will there be new market high? Is this just another trap in a bear market rally? Valuations are so high with a backdrop of declining earnings. Why would one want to stick around owning stocks for the last 2%?

These and other questions have been asked and answered in the past as the secular bull market unfolded. After ten years of generally rising stock prices, we still have not seen the broad, enthusiastic participation that generally indicates market tops. However, many like to dismiss that fact with a reply proclaiming we won’t see that occur this time around. On that score, I have been told numerous times, this time will be different.

It is not about owning a crystal ball now, it isn’t about dissecting every 20 point move in the S&P. Then coming up with a forecast that the market is headed to 2,200, only to reverse and decide the market is headed to new highs. Investors are then told "the market may crumble speech" all in the span of a month. Those notions are the ramblings of snake oil salesmen masquerading as analysts.

Right now it is all about probabilities. Period. Exclamation point. The stock market’s message has been clear. That point has been missed by those telling their stories of gloom. All the while admonishing the bulls for being fools for staying the course, and leaving their portfolios unhedged during the entire rally off the lows. The message from Warren Buffett's opening quote is also quite clear. Let others keep transferring money into your account by being patient.

While many market participants have questions that they are pondering now, I only have one. Who are the fools now?

Sit back, watch the price action and ignore the noise. Stay the course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

