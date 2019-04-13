Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Taking a hard line on online safety, the U.K. government appointed what it claimed to be the world's first independent internet safety regulator. As well as applying to major platforms like Facebook (FB), YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitter (TWTR), the requirements will also have to be met by file-hosting sites, online forums, messaging services and search engines. Companies that fail to live up to requirements will face huge fines, but Big Tech industry lobbying bodies say the proposed laws are too vague and may harm competition.

Tuesday:

The Trump administration kicked off the process for retaliation against $11.2B worth of damage from EU subsidies to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) that the WTO has found to cause "adverse effects" to the U.S. Products targeted ranged from large commercial aircraft and parts to dairy products and wine. "This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action," declared U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. It's also a reminder that the settling of a trade war with China may free the U.S. up to launch another one with the EU, sparking investor concerns about the world economy.

Wednesday:

Theresa May managed to convince EU leaders to grant the U.K. more time before it leaves the bloc, extending the deadline to Oct. 31. "There is actually more agreement in relation to a customs union than it is often given credit for when different language is used," she later told MPs before she met with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. That's her biggest hint yet that she's less opposed to staying in a post-Brexit customs union with the EU than might appear.

Thursday:

The timing of a U.S.-China trade agreement remains unclear, but the two countries have "pretty much agreed on an enforcement mechanism," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin declared. "We are hopeful we can do this quickly, but we are not going to set an arbitrary deadline," he said. "If we can complete this agreement, this will be the most significant changes to the economic relationship between the U.S. and China in really the last 40 years."

Friday:

Earnings season kicked off in earnest, with major U.S. banks - JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and PNC Financial (PNC) - all beating first-quarter expectations. While some analysts see an earnings recession ahead, that may not affect equity prices as much as one would think. "The business cycle, or the profit cycle, works at a different speed than an economic cycle," said Joseph Zidle, chief investment strategist at Blackstone.