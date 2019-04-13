Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week
The stock market ended the week on a high note after strong reports from big banks kicked off the earnings season on the right foot. The Dow received a big boost from Disney, which surged to its biggest single-day advance in nearly a decade after it unveiled its much-awaited streaming service Across the market, optimism about the economic environment from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and a rebound in Chinese exports for March also helped lift investor sentiment. For the week, the S&P and Nasdaq both rose 0.5% while the Dow finished down 0.1%. All three benchmarks are within 2% of their all-time highs.
Economy
Monday:
Taking a hard line on online safety, the U.K. government appointed what it claimed to be the world's first independent internet safety regulator. As well as applying to major platforms like Facebook (FB), YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitter (TWTR), the requirements will also have to be met by file-hosting sites, online forums, messaging services and search engines. Companies that fail to live up to requirements will face huge fines, but Big Tech industry lobbying bodies say the proposed laws are too vague and may harm competition.
Tuesday:
The Trump administration kicked off the process for retaliation against $11.2B worth of damage from EU subsidies to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) that the WTO has found to cause "adverse effects" to the U.S. Products targeted ranged from large commercial aircraft and parts to dairy products and wine. "This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action," declared U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. It's also a reminder that the settling of a trade war with China may free the U.S. up to launch another one with the EU, sparking investor concerns about the world economy.
Wednesday:
Theresa May managed to convince EU leaders to grant the U.K. more time before it leaves the bloc, extending the deadline to Oct. 31. "There is actually more agreement in relation to a customs union than it is often given credit for when different language is used," she later told MPs before she met with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. That's her biggest hint yet that she's less opposed to staying in a post-Brexit customs union with the EU than might appear.
Thursday:
The timing of a U.S.-China trade agreement remains unclear, but the two countries have "pretty much agreed on an enforcement mechanism," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin declared. "We are hopeful we can do this quickly, but we are not going to set an arbitrary deadline," he said. "If we can complete this agreement, this will be the most significant changes to the economic relationship between the U.S. and China in really the last 40 years."
Friday:
Earnings season kicked off in earnest, with major U.S. banks - JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and PNC Financial (PNC) - all beating first-quarter expectations. While some analysts see an earnings recession ahead, that may not affect equity prices as much as one would think. "The business cycle, or the profit cycle, works at a different speed than an economic cycle," said Joseph Zidle, chief investment strategist at Blackstone.
Stocks
Monday:
The owners of Pinterest appear to be taking a cautious approach to their company's IPO following Lyft's (LYFT) bumpy first week as a public company. Launching its investor roadshow today, the online image website priced shares at $15 to $17, significantly below its last funding round, which sold stock at $21.54 and gave Pinterest a valuation of $12B. The firm is set to begin trading on the NYSE next week under symbol "PINS" as part of a wave of high-profile but unprofitable tech startups that are now moving toward the public market.
Tuesday:
Investors got a fresh look into Boeing's (BA) crisis as the U.S. planemaker reported that Q1 aircraft orders fell to 95 from 180 a year earlier, with no orders for the 737 MAX following the worldwide grounding. Later in the week, Boeing said it completed 96 flights testing the performance of the 737 MAX with updated MCAS software for the plane's flight control system. "We continue to demonstrate that we've identified and met all certification requirements," CEO Dennis Muilenburg said at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.
Wednesday:Reports starting spilling out on Uber's (UBER) IPO filing, which showed the ride-hailing company with 91M users and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.85B in 2018. A disclosure also highlighted how far UBER remains from making a buck, with the firm cautioning it expects operating expenses to "increase significantly in the foreseeable future" and it "may not achieve profitability." An investor roadshow is scheduled to kick off on April 29 and Uber intends to list its shares on the NYSE on May 9.
Thursday:
Disney+ will be available starting Nov. 12 for $6.99 a month, or $69.99 per year, a price point the entertainment giant hopes can undercut Netflix (NFLX) in an increasingly crowded field. Disney (DIS) has already confirmed a number of TV series and films that will solely be available on the streaming service, as well as all Disney movies released in 2019. CEO Bob Iger further announced plans to step down from the company in 2021, although he's said that several times before.
Friday:
Chevron agreed to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC) in a stock and cash transaction valued at $33B, or $65 per share, enhancing its Upstream portfolio and strengthening its shale, deepwater and natural gas resource basins. Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron (CVX) and $16.25 in cash for each APC share. The deal anticipates annual run-rate synergies of approximately $2B, and will be accretive to free cash flow and earnings one year after close. If approved, Chevron said it also plans to boost its annual share buyback program to $5B from $4B.
Weekly Market Movement Wrap
U.S. Indices
Dow -0.1% to 26,412. S&P 500 +0.5% to 2,907. Nasdaq +0.6% to 7,984. Russell 2000 +0.2% to 1,585. CBOE Volatility Index -6.3% to 12.01.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +0.7%. Utilities -0.3%. Financials +0.2%. Telecom +0.3%. Healthcare -1.5%. Industrials -1.%. Information Technology +0.5%. Materials -0.8%. Energy -0.4%. Consumer Discretionary +0.1%.
World Indices
London -0.1% to 7,437. France +0.5% to 5,503. Germany -0.1% to 12,000. Japan +0.3% to 21,871. China -1.8% to 3,189. Hong Kong -0.1% to 29,910. India -0.2% to 38,767.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +1.1% to $63.8/bbl. Gold +0.3% to $1,293.7/oz. Natural Gas -0.4% to 2.654. Ten-Year Treasury Yield -0.4% to 123.05.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.79%. USD/JPY +0.27%. GBP/USD +0.32%. Bitcoin +0.8%. Litecoin -10.9%. Ethereum -0.6%. Ripple -10.5%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
ATA Inc. (ATAI) +150%. Phunware (PHUN) +42%. Command Center (CCNI) +42%. Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) +39%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) +37%.
Top Stock Losers
Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) -69%. Farmmi (FAMI) -38%. Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) -33%. SemiLEDs (LEDS) -29%. X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) -27%.
