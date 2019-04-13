Is Your Portfolio A Time Bomb? The VIX Blowup, The $460 Million Glitch, And More

Use leverage to diversify risk, not to concentrate it or to invest in illiquid assets when your loans can be called.

While you can get superior risk-adjusted returns from thinking and investing outside the box, you really need to understand and manage the risks you are taking.

Risk management is incredibly important if you want to stay in business trading. However, if internet day trading forums are any indication, it's somewhat of a lost art.

1. The VIX Meltdown – February 2018

For 95 percent of society, February 5th, 2018 was just another late-winter day. Those with significant interests in the financial markets almost certainly noticed that the S&P 500 fell 4.1 percent. But for a select group of traders, that day was the financial equivalent of a meteorite crashing into their living room. Markets were volatile throughout the day, but popular short volatility ETNs held fairly steady. Then after the closing bell, all hell broke loose. After the market closed, the main (now defunct) short VIX ETN (XIV) suddenly fell over 85 percent in minutes, causing over $1 billion in investor losses.

Then, the ETF issuer, Credit Suisse, proceeded to shut down the ETN, crystallizing the loss for shareholders. How did this happen?

Volatility trading has a reputation for attracting some of the smartest people in finance as well as some of the dumbest. It attracts smart people because of the possibilities for arbitrage and because volatility is fertile ground for the use of applied mathematics to predict future volatility levels and to profit from dislocations in the market. Volatility trading attracts dumb people because during calm periods, shorting volatility can return 50-60+ percent per year. As such, the easiest way to look like a trading genius is to sell insurance on risks that haven't materialized yet (because your account balance goes straight up until you have to pay out a huge loss). The catch is that when you do have to pay out, you'll see 90+ percent drawdowns if you didn't size your positions properly.

After the global financial crisis of 2007-2009, volatility fell as the Federal Reserve and other central banks showed that they would step in and provide liquidity to stem market declines. Almost immediately, you started to see more investors get into selling volatility. Promoters began to claim "diversification" and "uncorrelated returns" from selling volatility, which is absolute nonsense. You also started to see some odd stuff around volatility as a trading strategy. A Reddit group sprung up called "trade XIV," quickly attracting 2,000+ members. Volatility trading started to look like a bubble to many market observers (including me) when a profile appeared in the New York Times of a former Target manager raising $100 million for a short volatility hedge fund shortly before the meltdown. For what it's worth, he did seem to have diversified his holdings somewhat.

No one bothered to think of what would happen if the underlying VIX doubled in one day, though. If you want some further explanation, here's what CNBC had to say the day XIV collapsed (link to video).

Afterward, debates raged on Reddit and Elite Trader (another popular online hangout for day traders). The damage was done, however, with over a 90 percent peak-to-trough drawdown.

Lessons learned:

1. Investors combined leverage (via short selling futures/swap-based ETFs) with concentration of risk by betting against a volatility spike. Additionally, as the AUM of XIV got larger and larger, the underlying products became less and less liquid relative to the size of rebalancing transactions that XIV needed to make.

2. Investors who are selling insurance need to have the ability to properly underwrite the risks that they are taking. The volatility market historically was dominated by bank derivative desks, and even they weren't always that great at managing risk. When the sellers of insurance became basically a couple of thousand people on a Reddit forum and the tens of thousands of people shadowing their moves, it was inevitable that Wall Street would capitalize on the presence of such naive traders. To this point, Goldman Sachs' derivatives desk noticed the unusual backwardation in VIX futures a few days before the XIV blew up and then piled in to drive volatility high enough to force the VIX sellers to liquidate. Goldman's profit? Over $200 million on the day XIV collapsed.

2. Knight Capital – August 2012

In August 2012, market-making firm Knight Capital lost over $460 million in one hour from a programming glitch. Less than a week later, the firm had to be bailed out with a convertible debt offering by a group of rival banks and broker-dealers. Less than a year later, they were acquired by a competitor for far less than their previous market value. A scenario like Knight Capital experienced is an absolute nightmare for any trading firm, large or small.

From the New York Times story on the debacle:

$10 million a minute. That’s about how much the trading problem that set off turmoil on the stock market on Wednesday morning is already costing the trading firm.

By comparison, Knight's 1,400+ employees had worked for years to get the company into position to make $100 million+ per year in net profit. While investors can gain much from algorithmic trading, you never, ever want to put yourself in a position where there are no checks and balances that prevent you from going off the deep end.

Lesson learned:

If at all possible, use technology to impose checks and balances on any kind of algorithmic trading you're considering doing. Also, using an LLC to trade and getting an E&O policy might not be the worst idea.

3. Chaos in Switzerland – January 2015

Foreign exchange brokers aren't quite like your typical stockbroker. Online brokerages typically offer leverage of between 2-1 and 4-1 on equities, which is intended to leave enough cushion so that customers are not likely to lose more than they invest. Forex brokers, on the other hand, have a different (and usually more profitable) business model. They often offer leverage of up to 100-1 but profit from trading against their customers. They also make money from paying customers less interest than they earn and charging customers more than it costs to borrow money (on massively leveraged positions).

These massively leveraged positions work well enough for free-floating, liquid currencies, but when currencies are pegged or illiquid, market dislocations can blow the whole system up.

Enter the Swiss franc:

We'll start at the end of the story and work backward. Since the global financial crisis of 2007-2009, investors piled into the Swiss franc due to its perceived stability in times of crisis. This frustrated the Swiss National Bank because the Franc was not appreciating because of anything the Swiss economy was doing but rather because investors were stashing their cash there. This has the effect of crushing tourism to Switzerland and driving up the price of Swiss exports.

Switzerland tried all kinds of things to weaken the franc to make Switzerland's businesses more competitive on the international market, from negative interest rates to using limited foreign exchange interventions. Finally, in 2011, the Swiss National Bank got so fed up that they set a peg at 1.20 francs per euro, which they aggressively defended with taxpayer funds for over 3 years, investing hundreds of billions of francs in the process.

Source: Wikipedia Commons

Finally, bowing to political pressure at home, the Swiss National Bank opened the floodgates and stopped defending the peg in January 2015. The market reaction was swift and brutal. The franc appreciated against both the euro and dollar by over 25 percent in a matter of minutes, creating hundreds of billions of dollars in losses for investors, including the national bank itself.

From the Wall Street Journal report after the peg broke:

“We decided that due to international developments the time was right to discontinue the minimum exchange rate,” Mr. Jordan said. “The maintenance of the cap for the franc-euro isn’t sustainable or sensible in the long term.” Mr. Jordan said the timing of the decision was meant to be a surprise. Indications that the SNB was planning a policy change might have encouraged improper trading, he said.

If you read in between the lines here, the Swiss National Bank made dropping the peg a surprise so that much of the losses would be borne by speculators and foreign financial institutions and not by the bank itself and/or Swiss taxpayers. Ouch! It's unclear whether the SNB notified their counterparts at the Fed or ECB before dropping the peg. The options market did notice, however, as did the sharp traders who piled into the Franc in January 2015 ahead of the fiasco.

Not everyone lost. Swiss savers were the biggest winners, and it's likely that more than a few Swiss residents took vacations and/or shopping trips in France and Italy in the days after the peg broke.

However, on both sides of the Atlantic, forex brokers were caught completely off guard. A Forbes headline read "Currency Brokers Fall Over Like Dominoes After SNB Decision On Swiss Franc." Even Interactive Brokers, generally known for its conservative risk management, lost over $120 million that day when customers lost more than their account value. Retail forex customers who were short the franc in the aggregate lost billions.

Thread after thread on the internet detailed the losses and gains of traders from the peg breaking.

Lessons learned:

1. Liquidity tends to dry up when big news is announced. This is a big problem if you're overleveraged and heavily invested in one asset class. Many investors got caught flat-footed when prices traded through their stop losses.

2. Again, investors combined leverage, concentration of risk, and illiquid assets.

Risk Management Do's and Don'ts

Do –

1. Evaluate risks based on the worst case realistic scenario, not what a computer model or historical volatility tells you. That means the S&P 500 can fall 20 percent in one day, which is the maximum the index can go before being halted. Consider the effect of terrorist attacks, war, or massive disruptions to the global oil market.

2. Diversify your risks, using intelligent applications of risk parity and volatility targeting. For example, the wholesale gasoline market is really tight right now and you can make good money buying the July contracts and selling them sometime in June. Ditto for the live cattle market. Should you invest all your money in gasoline futures? No way! But if you can take enough independent bets with a 0.5 to 0.75 Sharpe ratio, your returns will dominate your risk. The raw Sharpe ratio of individual sports bets is very low for sportsbooks, but they are able to take bets in sufficient volume that the Las Vegas books go years without having a losing month.

3. Take valuations and crowded trades into account when managing risk. As more and more highly leveraged money flows into a trade like short volatility, the risk of a blowup increases geometrically. People who don't understand finance tend to think that bubbles are hard to predict, but in reality, they're pretty easy. The trick, often, is to think in terms of sociology and not in terms of math. Fear and greed are powerful forces. Even if you only use math, valuations alone predict roughly 20 percent of long-run future stock returns.

Don't –

1. Use leverage to concentrate risk. Most investors only have one strategy, which is to be long stocks. Making matters worse, they often combine leverage with concentration of risk by investing not even in the market, which is risky enough by itself, but in individual stocks. Data shows that investing in a few individual stocks is almost always riskier (in terms of standard deviation) than investing in an index. Individual stock returns are defined by a few stocks that do great, a majority of stocks that do okay, and a fair amount that go to zero. Use leverage to diversify across asset classes, not to concentrate your risk. This means typically to use the futures market to get leverage and not margin loans.

2. Overleverage. Great macro hedge funds rarely use more than 3 or 4 times leverage, and they're usually diversified across asset classes and have access to rock bottom financing rates through the derivatives market. For the typical investor who can borrow at LIBOR + 250 to 500 basis points, the appropriate leverage ratio is 1-1 (i.e. no leverage).

If you want to know the mathematical suggestion for maximum leverage, use John Kelly's formula:

Max Leverage = Return - Borrowing Cost / Standard Deviation (Squared).

Then keep in mind that if you do any more than this, you're taking more risk for less return, so take 30-50 percent off the suggested leverage ratio at a minimum to ensure you're on the efficient part of the curve. Also, keep in mind that Kelly's formula expects you to cut exposure when the market falls to avoid becoming overleveraged.

3. Load up on illiquid assets. Mean-variance optimizing calculators love to do things like short sell and invest in illiquid assets, but you have to use the computers as a tool rather than let them drive your thinking. So even if the model says you should short US stocks to buy hedge funds and distressed debt, you need to run it through the filter of common sense. For example, my model said to leverage 1-year Treasuries at 25x, but I'm not comfortable with that level of risk. The trick to beating the market is to have sensible constraints that are loose enough so you can take advantage of the constraints and biases of institutional investors, but tight enough so that positional risk management doesn't become your full-time job.

Conclusion

There tend to be three sources of risk that can make you go broke from trading. These three sources are leverage, concentration of risk, and illiquidity. 99 percent of financial blowups relate to these three risks. Even more compelling is that all three tend to be present at the same time in major trading meltdowns. This article focused on three major market meltdowns since the global financial crisis, why they happened, and what you can learn from them to avoid repeating history in your own portfolio.

