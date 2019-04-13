XLE Weekly: Minor Grind Higher To 68.40s Amidst Balance

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving [[XLE]] price action.

As noted in last week’s XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery higher following last week’s buy-side breakout. This week’s primary expectation did play out, albeit marginally, as minor range extension higher developed to 68.40s late in the week amidst constricted balance trade, 66.86s-68.40s.

NinjaTrader

07-12 April 2019:

This week’s auction saw a buy-side breakout attempt early in Monday’s trade as last Friday’s late buyers held the auction, driving price modestly higher, achieving a stopping point, 68.25s. Minor sell excess developed, driving price lower early into Tuesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 66.87s. Buying interest emerged, 66.88s-67.09s, into Tuesday’s close. Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction, developing balance through Thursday’s auction, 67.84s-66.86s, forming the weekly stopping point low.

Sellers trapped there, 66.99s, before rotation higher developed to 67.43s, as late buyers emerged, 67.43s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction as a buy-side breakout attempt developed early in Friday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 68.40s. Structural sell excess developed as minor pullback lower developed to 67.41s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 67.56s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw minor range extension higher as both early and late week buy-side breakout attempts developed, achieving the stopping point high, 68.40s, where a sell response emerged in Friday’s trade.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week’s potential stopping point high, 68.40s. Sell-side failure to hold this area will target key supply cluster overhead, 68.50s-69.25s/71.50s-73.31s. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher will target key demand clusters below, 66.25s-65.85s/65.60s-64.80s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week remains buy-side following the buy-side breakout above multi-week balance.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index paused and turned down into early March following the bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Following a period of consolidation in both the broader market and the energy sector, energy sentiment has now begun trending higher once again. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed key structural support following the momentum low of November 2018. Given the resumption in sentiment trend higher and confirming data within the associated derivative (the XLE sector futures contract), XLE will likely see price discovery beyond key supply, 64s-68s, in the intermediate term (3-6 months).

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

