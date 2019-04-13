XLF Weekly: Minor Pullback Early Week To 26.28s, Price Discovery Higher To 27.33s Testing Key Supply

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving [[XLF]] price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of an uncompleted corrective phase. This primary expectation did not play out as a minor pullback developed early week to 26.28s where buying interest emerged, driving price higher to 27.33s in Friday’s auction in minor range extension higher before closing at 27.14s.

NinjaTrader

07-12 April 2019:

This week saw buyers trap in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed through Tuesday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 26.28s, into early Wednesday’s trade. Buying interest emerged there before price discovery higher ensued into Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 26.75s.

Buyers trapped early in Thursday’s trade, developing narrow balance, 26.75s-26.51s, before buying interest emerged, 26.60s-26.65s, into Thursday’s close. A gap higher open developed in Friday’s open as Thursday’s late buyers held the auction, driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 27.33s, near key supply. Structural sell excess developed as buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence. Minor pullback developed to 26.90s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 27.14s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw minor pullback early week to 26.28s before buying interest emerged, driving price higher to 27.33s. Within the broader context, this week’s price discovery higher negates the initial corrective phase premise from the prior key supply area, 26.80s-27.10s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s re-test of key supply. Sell-side failure at this resistance area will result in retracement higher to challenge key supply overhead, 27.50s-28.30s/28.75s-29s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this resistance area will target key demand clusters below, 26.50s-26.10s/25.60s-25.10s, respectively. The highest probability path based on market structure is for price discovery higher. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now neutral between, 25.34s and 27.47s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low which now serves as meaningful support. Sentiment in both the broad market and financials now see continued consolidation. While not yet at extreme optimism, key supply, 25.90s-27.50s, will be the first area of real challenge for the buy-side and could become more structurally significant should optimism wane without price confirmation higher. Given the lack of extreme bullish sentiment and confirming data within the associated derivative (the XLF sector futures contract), XLF will likely see price discovery beyond key supply, 25.90s-27.50s, in the intermediate term (3-6 months).

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.