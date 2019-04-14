Sentiment Speaks: Equity Markets Showing Shades Of 2015

A Weak December Leads To A “Never Ending Rally”

The market action from the December lows has been painful for those under positioned and unkind to Bears. After bottoming at 21,712 at the end of December, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has since rallied more than 4,500 points or more than 20% off of those lows. Furthermore, the move up off of those lows has seen very few retracements while just steadily marching higher. As we once again approach the all-time highs once again we have to ask is this market on a path to blow out the highs that were struck last fall or is there still more pain ahead as we move into the spring and summer months.

Similar Sentiment Signals To What We Saw In 2015

For the past few weeks especially I have been having an eerie sense of Déjà Vu. It just feels like we have been here before. After reviewing hundreds upon hundreds of chat rooms comments, financial tweets, and articles from the pundits I see a lot of similarities in sentiment now and what we saw in the fall of 2015.

During the fall of 2015, the Dow had seen a 17% rally up off of the August lows after having fallen 16% off of the May highs. This action followed an incredibly bullish run that had not seen any significant corrective moves since the lows that were struck four years earlier in 2011. All of the previous corrective moves had been bought up with a firm "buy the dip" mentality, and there were no follow-through corrective patterns during this time.

As we approached the previous highs in October of 2015, this "buy the dip" mentality seemed to be the sentiment once again in the market.

Some of the comments I was seeing from traders within days of the ultimate market top in November of 2015 were as follows:

“…The past two days are some of the most bullish upward grind price action we’ve seen this year.”

“I honestly was beginning to doubt the market’s capability to move in the down direction…”

“If we get a larger pullback, it won’t be believed by bears.”

Interestingly, we have seen some very similar comments over the past few weeks as this market has continued to defy gravity and grind higher and higher. Not only has the sentiment been similar but the price patterns have also been quite similar to what we saw in 2015.

The big difference between 2015 and now is that we are in wave pattern of one larger degree. This difference means that the moves are likely going to be larger both to the upside and downside as well.

Inflection Point Upon Us

While the anecdotal sentiment signals certainly do seem to rhyme with that which we saw near the top before the second leg down in 2015, it is still difficult to become confident that the outcome will be the same.

If we are indeed going to see that large leg down in the form of a C wave that once again re-tests the December lows, it should occur before seeing a sustained break of the 26,961 high. If the market does indeed see a sustained break of that high, then it would open the door for the Dow to continue to grind higher potentially seeing a move into the low 28,000 area before getting any significant top.

To make the case that we are indeed topping in the larger degree B wave, similar to what we saw in 2015, I would want to see a strong move back below the 25,372 low. This should also be accompanied with structural clues to help give further confidence in a top.

So although my base case remains that the market will see another move back below the December lows before seeing a sustained break higher, until we break support and/or have structural confirmation of a top I cannot say with confidence that we will see a repeat of 2015 just yet. For that reason I remain cautious on both sides of this market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an active trader and may initiate a position at any time in either direction in any of the tickers noted in this article.