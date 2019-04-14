Podcast: Google Cloud Next, Qualcomm AI Day

The data center and smartphone-focused AI announcements from Qualcomm.

This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi and Bob O'Donnell analyzing the Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud Next event, including the company's announcements around its Anthos multi-cloud offering, its AI-focused additions to GSuite, and the software-based, FIDO-enabled privacy key coming to Android smartphones, and discussing the data center and smartphone-focused AI announcements from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

