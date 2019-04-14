Podcast: Google Cloud Next, Qualcomm AI Day

by: Bob O'Donnell
Carolina Milanesi and Bob O’Donnell analyze the Google Cloud Next event.

Google’s announcements around its Anthos multi-cloud offering, its AI-focused additions to GSuite, and the software-based, FIDO-enabled privacy key coming to Android smartphones.

The data center and smartphone-focused AI announcements from Qualcomm.

Disclaimer: Some of the author's clients are vendors in the tech industry.

Disclosure: None

