Podcast: Google Cloud Next, Qualcomm AI Day

This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi and Bob O'Donnell analyzing the Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud Next event, including the company's announcements around its Anthos multi-cloud offering, its AI-focused additions to GSuite, and the software-based, FIDO-enabled privacy key coming to Android smartphones, and discussing the data center and smartphone-focused AI announcements from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).
Disclaimer: Some of the author's clients are vendors in the tech industry.
Disclosure: None
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.