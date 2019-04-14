U.S. Private Domestic Sector Balance Books A $147 Billion Surplus Through March 2019

Further, income flows from the national government impact investment markets with a one-month lag, and so, can be a useful predictive tool. April is looking good up until the 15th when Federal income tax is paid and markets will fall into May 2019.

Private credit growth was again flat and added less than $1.8 billion to the money supply. A big drop from the January contribution of over $70B.

Dollars added to the economy by the federal government allow the private sector to post a $147 billion surplus and add to its stock of net financial assets.

The US budget deficit is $147 billion in March 2019; this is a net add to private domestic sector income.

The purpose of this article is to assess the macro-fiscal flows for March 2019 and determine what effect these flows will have on the stock market and the economy.

Macro fiscal flows impact investment markets with a lagged effect of typically one month. A flush of funds now from government spending or credit creation by banks will lead to a boost in investment markets one month later.

The Fed and Treasury have finally caught up with their reporting routine after the slowdown caused by the recent partial government shutdown. We now have national accounts data that can provide a degree of forecasting help due to the one month lagged effect of fiscal flows.

To understand the fiscal flows, one has to look at the balance of sectoral flows within the US economy using stock flow-consistent sectoral flow analysis using the national accounts.

Professor Wynne Godley first comprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity, which says that measured at current prices, the government's budget balance, less the current account balance, by definition is equal to the private sector balance.

GDP = Federal Spending [G] + Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X]

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

A table of recent sectoral balance flows is shown below:

(Source: FRED plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

A recession has never occurred while the private domestic sector balance is in positive territory and has always occurred when it is in negative territory. It is the best-kept secret national balance of accounts accounting.

The chart below shows the newly released government budget data:

It shows a deficit [yellow] for February 2019 of $234 billion, which in reserve accounting terms means money added vertically into the economy by the currency issuer that now appears on measures of money supply, such as M1, M2, and M3. This money has been created at a keystroke as a result of the government paying its bills for goods and services from the private sector and also for benefit payments. It is all private sector income.

The chart below shows credit creation over the same period:

Credit creation was flat in March 2019 and added only about $1.7B of debt money to the economy. This follows on from a similarly flat February 2019 and is establishing an alarming deceleration in credit creation and thus aggregate demand for real goods and services.

The following chart shows the current account over a similar period:

The current account gap in the United States widened to USD 134.4 billion in Q4 2018 or 2.4% of GDP. This result shows that America swapped US dollars (that it can create on a keyboard at the central bank at practically no cost) for real foreign goods and services. The stronger the dollar, the more real foreign goods and services one can have virtually for free. This is a sovereign privilege few understand.

Impact On Fiscal Flows

This month, the balance of account looks like this for the private domestic sector balance:

[P] = [G] + [X] is an accounting identity true by definition.

Inserting the numbers:

[P] = [$147 billion] + [-$44.8 billion*]

*Estimate: The current account deficit is -$134.4 billion for that last quarter, and this works out to -$44.8 billion per month.

[P] = $102.2 billion net add.

To this number, one can add the impact of credit creation [C] for March 2019 to work out the net change in the money supply and aggregate demand.

P + C = Net Money Supply Change = Domestic Aggregate Demand $102.2 billion + $1.7 billion = $103.9 billion net add.

This is a positive addition to aggregate demand overall and is why the market has rallied through March and into the first half of April. Macro fiscal flows of this sort have a one-month flow-on effect on the stock market.

There is a seasonal caveat to keep in mind at this point: April is tax time in the USA. On the 15th April, approximately half and trillion dollars will be drained out of the private domestic sector when income taxes are paid. This is a huge blow to markets and the seasonal impact is shown on the monthly treasury statement shown below.

This time last year over $510B was subtracted from the private domestic sector.

The impact of this government 'surplus' and the other 'surpluses' in September and January can be seen in the chart below that tracks the government budget value and the Dow Jones index. Last year the Dow Jones dipped strongly in April due to the tax extraction.

Surplus months are associated with troughs or the end of a peak. That is what drawing money out of the private domestic sector does.

The good news is that after April we have four good government spending input months until a bad month in September.

The Bigger Picture

The national fiscal flow pattern has to be set against the global picture. The national finances are the weather whereas the global fiscal flows are the climate. The chart below from Mr. Robert P. Balan and his PAM service, and in this article shows the global fiscal flows on a rate of change basis.

There are four broad flows to watch.

1. Fedgov spending and taxation - lag one month.

2. US M2 flows - lag 6 months.

3. G5 M2 flows - lag 12 months.

4. G5 aggregate balance sheets - lag 12 months

As one can see from the chart above the four flows are all lining up for a joint advance into summer and then will come down again in September. This is very tradable information. It is not often that the three flows synchronize like this and when they do the results can be spectacular. One can take advantage of this information via large broad highly liquid index funds such as (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) and in the meantime sit out the volatility in cash (UUP) or bonds (TLT).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.