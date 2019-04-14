Ollie's Enters The Stratosphere Again

Image credit

Into the stratosphere once more

I was once a huge fan of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI). The stock hasn’t been publicly traded for all that long, and until fairly recently, its growth story was still undiscovered. However, in just the past two years, the stock has nearly tripled as investors have become very aware of the dominance the company has built in the off-price general retail niche, and the stock has been off to the races. I still very much like Ollie’s fundamentals, its strategy, its unique brand of retail, and its growth prospects. However, the share price today is once again pricing in years of growth before it happens, and I think the stock is expensive enough to be considered shorting at this point. At the very least, investors need to take profits and move on.

Ollie's keeps chugging along

The Q4 report was another strong one in what has become an expectation of Ollie’s. Total sales for the full year were up 15%, but excluding the impact of an additional operating week in 2017, total revenue rose 17.1%. The increase was driven by a 13% increase in the store count and a 4.2% gain in comparable sales. Ollie’s opened 34 net new stores during the year, ending with 303.

Ollie’s comparable sales number of 4.2% missed consensus as the company has become a victim of its own success. It has posted at least 3% comparable sales growth annually since 2014, and Q4 was the 19th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales. Ollie’s continues to find ways to drive traffic and the results have been quite strong. I expect comparable sales to continue to grow in the low single digits for the foreseeable future, but the bulk of growth in the coming years will undoubtedly be due to store expansion.

Gross margins were flat in 2018, staying at 40.1% of revenue. Ollie’s saw a merchandise margin increase offset by an increase in supply chain costs. This is likely going to be the case for some time as the company continues to build out its distribution network in anticipation of new stores, including its Texas distribution center that will open next year. Growing a retail network the way that Ollie’s is costs a lot of money, and I don’t expect gross margins will improve materially anytime soon. That’s not a deal breaker for earnings growth, but investors should keep this in mind when evaluating the valuation, which we’ll get to in a bit.

On the plus side, SG&A costs rose only 12% in 2018, which was lower than the 15% total sales growth number. That means SG&A costs were leveraged down as a percentage of revenue, driving operating margins higher in the process. Indeed, operating margins rose 50 bps in 2018 to 13.1% of revenue, which is a very strong number for a retailer. I expect Ollie’s will continue to see operating margins drift higher over time given that its store base is nowhere near complete, and that it continues to grow comparable sales. Gross margins likely won’t be a driver of operating margin growth, and Ollie’s current level of operating margins is very high, but I think mid-teens is a reasonable long-term target.

Guidance doesn't support the valuation

Ollie’s guided for mid-teens sales growth this year, consistent with past years. This growth will accrue almost entirely from ~43 new stores, with the balance coming from a low single-digit increase in comparable sales. Operating income should rise ~18% based upon guidance, implying another small increase in operating margins, as that rate of growth is in excess of revenue growth.

While these numbers are fine, and analysts see $2.15 in EPS as a result of this guidance, the stock is simply way too expensive. Keep in mind that while Ollie’s is opening new stores and growing operating margins, its comparable sales are expected to slow down materially this year to just above zero. At the same time, the stock is being bid up near its all-time highs at a time when growth is slowing.

To be clear, I’m not saying the model is broken or that Ollie’s has to shift its strategic focus; this company is still one of the best retailers out there. However, the stock is trading for an almost unbelievable 42 times this year’s earnings. That sort of valuation simply cannot be justified given the company’s current growth rates, which, by the way, will only slow as its scale grows over time.

Uber-bullish analysts have Ollie’s five-year EPS growth rate at 22%, which I believe is too high, and should be closer to 15% given the concerns I’ve raised above. In short, I see EPS growing at slightly in excess of the rate of revenue over time as gross margins remain flat and SG&A costs are slowly leveraged down. Either way, that puts the stock’s price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG at between 2 and 3 today. Value stocks generally trade at 1 or below and even the hottest growth stocks generally cap out around a PEG of 2; I see Ollie’s PEG at ~3 today, which is way too much. Even if it is 2 and not 3, there is no way there is any sort of meaningful upside to the valuation at this overextended price.

I very much like Ollie’s, just as I did years ago when I began covering it. But the difference is that the stock price is now multiples of what it used to be when the company’s prospects haven’t kept pace. I still think Ollie’s has hundreds more stores it will open and that it will be a very successful company long term. However, so much of that growth is already in the share price that I think that not only is Ollie’s a sell, it is worth a look from the short side. The valuation is so egregious that I can’t see any reason to continue to hold the stock. Better to wait for a selloff that puts it at a more reasonable valuation, but patience will be required as investors continue their buying frenzy in Ollie’s, completely ignoring the valuation in the process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in OLLI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.