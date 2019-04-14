ChartMasterPro: Q1 2019 Trade Review

After getting killed in December 2018 on too many individual stock option trades, I decided to take my foot off the pedal at the start of 2019 and ease up on the number of trades - go after quality rather than quantity.
I'm glad to report that my Q1 2019 numbers are very good - I made money on all three of my trading strategies: trading the S&P 500 via SPXL/SPXS, trading the S&P 500 via SPY call and put options, and trading individual stocks via call and put options.
I admit that I've been light on the individual stock option trades so far this year, but now that I have my trading feet back beneath me, the number of options trades on stocks will start to ramp up in Q2 2019.
Below is a summary of all my Q1 2019 trades for your review.
CMP Market Trend Trades
On December 12, 2018, I started using a new trade set-up to trade the S&P 500 both to the upside and to the downside - so far the results have been fantastic.
The trade model uses the NYSE Bullish Percentage Index to identify entry points for long and short trades on the S&P 500. I then use the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull and Bear ETFs (SPXL and SPXS) which provide 3x leverage on the trades.
This is a swing trading model, so I'm always either long or short the S&P 500.
I allocate 30% of my portfolio to these trades.
Since December 12, 2018, the trades have generated a total return of 69.74% (up to April 12, 2019). In comparison, the S&P 500 is up 9.65% over the same time period.
Here is my chart for the trade model with the bull and bear signals for the S&P 500 (blue and red arrows):
Below is a summary of each individual trade using this trade model:
|
CMT MARKET TREND INDICATOR
SP500 TRADES
|
TRADE
|
ETF
|
ENTRY
|
EXIT
|
% RETURN
|
LONG
|
SPXL
|
12-DEC-18
|
13-DEC-18
|
-1.64%
|
SHORT
|
SPXS
|
13-DEC-18
|
27-DEC-18
|
22.64%
|
LONG
|
SPXL
|
27-DEC-18
|
7-FEB-19
|
31.60%
|
SHORT
|
SPXS
|
7-FEB-19
|
12-FEB-19
|
-5.12%
|
LONG
|
SPXL
|
12-FEB-19
|
4-MAR-19
|
4.74%
|
SHORT
|
SPXS
|
4-MAR-19
|
12-MAR-19
|
-0.72%
|
LONG
|
SPXL
|
12-MAR-19
|
20-MAR-19
|
5.31%
|
SHORT
|
SPXS
|
20-MAR-19
|
28-MAR-19
|
2.64%
|
LONG
|
SPXL
|
28-MAR-19
|
CURRENT TRADE
|
10.30%
S&P 500 Options Trades
As of January 3, 2019, I've posted a total gain of 260.64% on my call and put options trades on the S&P 500. As of February 7, 2019, I started to buy SPY call and put options based on the trade signals generated by my CMP Market Trend Indicator.
I usually buy SPY options that are around four weeks to expiry for these trades, and the average leverage per trade has been approximately 25x for eight trades executed in 2019.
|
ChartMasterPro
2019 SPY OPTION TRADES
|
TRADE
|
OPTION
|
ENTRY
|
EXIT
|
% RETURN
|
LONG
|
SPY C 18JAN19 244
|
3-JAN-19
|
3-JAN-19
|
9.78%
|
LONG
|
SPY C 15FEB19 261
|
28-JAN-19
|
28-JAN-19
|
4.09%
|
SHORT
|
SPY P 15MAR19 272
|
7-FEB-19
|
12-FEB-19
|
-44.71%
|
LONG
|
SPY C 15MAR19 272
|
12-FEB-19
|
1-MAR-19
|
65.74%
|
SHORT
|
SPY P 18APR19 282
|
4-MAR-19
|
8-MAR-19
|
70.96%
|
LONG
|
SPY C 18APR19 276
|
12-MAR-19
|
18-MAR-19
|
49.74%
|
SHORT
|
SPY P 18APR19 288
|
20-MAR-19
|
25-MAR-19
|
62.36%
|
LONG
|
SPY C 18APR19 275
|
28-MAR-19
|
1-APR-19
|
42.67%
CMP Individual Stock Options Trades
I have to admit that I was a bit traumatised by getting caught on the wrong side of too many stock option trades in December 2018. It has taken me a while to gain back my confidence. I went back to the drawing board to review and test my trading model to make sure that the December mistakes don't happen again.
As a result of this pause and review, I only executed seven stock option trades in Q1 2019 - six winning trades and one losing trade (quality over quantity).
The total return on the trades was decent, but I know that I have to increase the number of trades going forward (ideally, I want to execute at least three stock options trades per week).
|
ChartMasterPro
2019 STOCK OPTION TRADES
|
TRADE
|
OPTION
|
ENTRY
|
EXIT
|
% RETURN
|
LONG ALB
|
ALB C 15MAR19 75
|
25-JAN-19
|
30-JAN-19
|
30.39%
|
LONG NEM
|
NEM C 15MAR19 32
|
25-JAN-19
|
30-JAN-19
|
1.97%
|
LONG HD
|
HD C 15MAR19 180
|
30-JAN-19
|
1-FEB-19
|
17.33%
|
SHORT JPM
|
JPM P 15MAR19 105
|
7-FEB-19
|
15-FEB-19
|
-50.62%
|
SHORT X
|
X P 15MAR19 23
|
8-FEB-19
|
6-MAR-19
|
2.31%
|
LONG HD
|
HD C 18APR19 175
|
12-MAR-19
|
20-MAR-19
|
9.89%
|
LONG CAT
|
CAT C 18APR19 130
|
28-MAR-19
|
1-APR-19
|
65.59%
VIX Trades
One trading strategy which I was not able to generate positive returns on was trading the Volatility Index (VIX). I attempted two trades on the VIX in Q1 2019 and both trades generated losses:
- Long trade on 01 Feb 2019 (VIX 15MAR19 35 calls) which generated a loss of 100% (expired at zero).
- Long trade on 03 Apr 2019 (VIX 17MAY19 27 calls) which generated a loss of 10.75%.
I will keep trying to get on the right side of the VIX movements.
Conclusion
It feels good to get a solid quarter of trading under my belt. My CMP Market Trend Indicator has allowed me to trade the S&P 500 with confidence. Now I just need to start executing successfully on individual stock options trades.
Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.