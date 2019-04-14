ChartMasterPro: Q1 2019 Trade Review

After getting killed in December 2018 on too many individual stock option trades, I decided to take my foot off the pedal at the start of 2019 and ease up on the number of trades - go after quality rather than quantity.

I'm glad to report that my Q1 2019 numbers are very good - I made money on all three of my trading strategies: trading the S&P 500 via SPXL/SPXS, trading the S&P 500 via SPY call and put options, and trading individual stocks via call and put options.

I admit that I've been light on the individual stock option trades so far this year, but now that I have my trading feet back beneath me, the number of options trades on stocks will start to ramp up in Q2 2019.

Below is a summary of all my Q1 2019 trades for your review.

CMP Market Trend Trades

On December 12, 2018, I started using a new trade set-up to trade the S&P 500 both to the upside and to the downside - so far the results have been fantastic.

The trade model uses the NYSE Bullish Percentage Index to identify entry points for long and short trades on the S&P 500. I then use the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull and Bear ETFs (SPXL and SPXS) which provide 3x leverage on the trades.

This is a swing trading model, so I'm always either long or short the S&P 500.

I allocate 30% of my portfolio to these trades.

Since December 12, 2018, the trades have generated a total return of 69.74% (up to April 12, 2019). In comparison, the S&P 500 is up 9.65% over the same time period.

Here is my chart for the trade model with the bull and bear signals for the S&P 500 (blue and red arrows):

Below is a summary of each individual trade using this trade model:

CMT MARKET TREND INDICATOR SP500 TRADES TRADE ETF ENTRY EXIT % RETURN LONG SPXL 12-DEC-18 13-DEC-18 -1.64% SHORT SPXS 13-DEC-18 27-DEC-18 22.64% LONG SPXL 27-DEC-18 7-FEB-19 31.60% SHORT SPXS 7-FEB-19 12-FEB-19 -5.12% LONG SPXL 12-FEB-19 4-MAR-19 4.74% SHORT SPXS 4-MAR-19 12-MAR-19 -0.72% LONG SPXL 12-MAR-19 20-MAR-19 5.31% SHORT SPXS 20-MAR-19 28-MAR-19 2.64% LONG SPXL 28-MAR-19 CURRENT TRADE 10.30%

S&P 500 Options Trades

As of January 3, 2019, I've posted a total gain of 260.64% on my call and put options trades on the S&P 500. As of February 7, 2019, I started to buy SPY call and put options based on the trade signals generated by my CMP Market Trend Indicator.

I usually buy SPY options that are around four weeks to expiry for these trades, and the average leverage per trade has been approximately 25x for eight trades executed in 2019.

ChartMasterPro 2019 SPY OPTION TRADES TRADE OPTION ENTRY EXIT % RETURN LONG SPY C 18JAN19 244 3-JAN-19 3-JAN-19 9.78% LONG SPY C 15FEB19 261 28-JAN-19 28-JAN-19 4.09% SHORT SPY P 15MAR19 272 7-FEB-19 12-FEB-19 -44.71% LONG SPY C 15MAR19 272 12-FEB-19 1-MAR-19 65.74% SHORT SPY P 18APR19 282 4-MAR-19 8-MAR-19 70.96% LONG SPY C 18APR19 276 12-MAR-19 18-MAR-19 49.74% SHORT SPY P 18APR19 288 20-MAR-19 25-MAR-19 62.36% LONG SPY C 18APR19 275 28-MAR-19 1-APR-19 42.67%

CMP Individual Stock Options Trades

I have to admit that I was a bit traumatised by getting caught on the wrong side of too many stock option trades in December 2018. It has taken me a while to gain back my confidence. I went back to the drawing board to review and test my trading model to make sure that the December mistakes don't happen again.

As a result of this pause and review, I only executed seven stock option trades in Q1 2019 - six winning trades and one losing trade (quality over quantity).

The total return on the trades was decent, but I know that I have to increase the number of trades going forward (ideally, I want to execute at least three stock options trades per week).

ChartMasterPro 2019 STOCK OPTION TRADES TRADE OPTION ENTRY EXIT % RETURN LONG ALB ALB C 15MAR19 75 25-JAN-19 30-JAN-19 30.39% LONG NEM NEM C 15MAR19 32 25-JAN-19 30-JAN-19 1.97% LONG HD HD C 15MAR19 180 30-JAN-19 1-FEB-19 17.33% SHORT JPM JPM P 15MAR19 105 7-FEB-19 15-FEB-19 -50.62% SHORT X X P 15MAR19 23 8-FEB-19 6-MAR-19 2.31% LONG HD HD C 18APR19 175 12-MAR-19 20-MAR-19 9.89% LONG CAT CAT C 18APR19 130 28-MAR-19 1-APR-19 65.59%

VIX Trades

One trading strategy which I was not able to generate positive returns on was trading the Volatility Index (VIX). I attempted two trades on the VIX in Q1 2019 and both trades generated losses:

Long trade on 01 Feb 2019 (VIX 15MAR19 35 calls) which generated a loss of 100% (expired at zero). Long trade on 03 Apr 2019 (VIX 17MAY19 27 calls) which generated a loss of 10.75%.

I will keep trying to get on the right side of the VIX movements.

Conclusion

It feels good to get a solid quarter of trading under my belt. My CMP Market Trend Indicator has allowed me to trade the S&P 500 with confidence. Now I just need to start executing successfully on individual stock options trades.

