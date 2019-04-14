Westpac: Could There Be A Potential Rebound?

In my opinion, this stock is one to watch.

However, an attractive valuation and strong financials compared to other Australian peers could mean a potential rebound.

Westpac has seen significant downward pressure in the past couple of years.

With property prices falling, and consumer spending (which accounts for approximately 60 percent of Australian GDP) also showing signs of weakness, Australia has technically fallen into a “per-capita recession”.

Over the past six months, we see that Westpac (WBK) – a major Australian banking firm – has significantly lagged behind the Australian S&P ASX 200 index:

Source: investing.com

It would appear that with rising interest rates in the United States, the Australian banking system as a whole has fallen out of favour.

In an article written on Westpac last year, another author made the point that with American banks offering faster growing dividends along with rates staying flat in Australia meant that the stock does not look like an attractive option for the foreseeable future.

On a P/E ratio basis, Westpac is trading near a five-year low:

Source: ycharts.com

That said, we also see that over the past five years – competitors in Australia have seen a greater fall in diluted EPS over the past five years:

Source: ycharts.com

However, as expected, American banks have seen much higher rates of growth in earnings as compared to Westpac:

Source: ycharts.com

In this regard, the most obvious impact of recessionary conditions in Australia is that interest rates may be cut further – which would further diminish the appeal for an international investor to hold Australian banking stocks.

In reviewing Westpac’s 2018 Full Year Results, the bank noted that while higher regulatory and legal costs amounting to $281 million after tax weighed on net income growth, Westpac did manage to lift productivity savings by 16% to $304 million over 2018.

Moreover, while there are concerns regarding the debt burden carried by Australians (the country’s household debt to GDP is the second highest in the world after Switzerland), the bank did report that 70% of Australian customers came out ahead on mortgage repayments, with 90 day delinquencies remaining at a low level.

Moreover, in spite of the uncertainty surrounding potential interest rate trajectories in Australia, we see that net interest margin has remained consistent overall since 2014:

Source: Westpac 2018 Full Year Results

In spite of economic concerns in Australia, Westpac does have a few positive attributes, including:

Cheap valuation on the basis of the 5-year P/E ratio

Better earnings performance than its peers in Australia

Low exposure to credit risks in the housing market

In this regard, while it may be a while before Westpac will rebound, the fundamentals of the bank appear to be in respectable shape.

Additionally, when looking back at the 2009 recession – it was Australian interest rates that saw a stronger upward trajectory than that of Europe or the United States – and this benefitted the Australian banking system.

For instance, we can see that from 2009 to the end of 2013, Bank of America (BAC) had risen by just over 10% while Westpac Banking Corp was up by over 100%:

Source: investing.com

Should we potentially see a reversal in interest rate trajectories under global recessionary conditions (i.e. Europe and the United States need to cut rates once again to stimulate economic growth), then we could well see Aussie rates and the AUD rise accordingly at some point in the future, and I expect that there would be significant upside for Westpac under that scenario.

To conclude, Westpac has endured some difficulty as a result of rising rates in the United States. However, the bank appears to be trading at an attractive valuation, and there is significant room for upside. This stock could be one to watch.

Additional Disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.