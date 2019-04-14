Aphria Earnings Watch: These Questions Need Answers

Note: Amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Earnings Release

Aphria management (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA.To) will report earnings on Monday before markets open and investors will be watching. The company will also host a conference call at 9:00 am ET to discuss the fiscal third quarter and nine months ended February 28, 2019. Source: Aphria Earnings Press Release

The company has had a very eventful last few months and this will be the first quarter in which a full quarter of recreational cannabis revenue (from Canada) is recognized. It will be interesting to review the results of Aphria and stack them up against their competitors. Having all licensed producers being able to show full quarters of recreational cannabis use in Canada, will be useful in conducting future financial analysis. The following questions can help to address concerns of shareholders and provide guidance into the future.

What Will Non CC Pharma Revenue Be?

Revenue will clearly be of utmost interest to the market when the financial results are released Monday. In January, Aphria acquired CC Pharma, a leader in Pharmaceutical and Medical cannabis distribution in Germany. The company had $262 euros of revenue in 2018 alone and Aphria will be showing the revenue since the close of the transaction in their Q3 2019 financials. Aphria paid $18.92M euros for the company and wants to create a new division of CC Pharma that is solely dedicated to medical cannabis. Source: Aphria CC Pharma Press Release

The real question will be how much revenue has grown within the core business, backing out the CC Pharma amounts. In January, Aphria reported net revenue of $21.7M which was an increase of 63% from the prior quarter. Source: Source: Aphria Q2 Earnings Release

However, it should be noted there was not a full quarter of Canadian recreational cannabis shown in this figure. Therefore, it would be expected for Q3 2019 revenue to figure to be significantly higher than Q2 2019. As almost all cannabis companies have been reporting revenue growth over prior periods, anything less than strong growth would be a disappointment.

Has A New CEO Being Identified?

There has been significant management turnover for Aphria over the past few quarters. In the interim, Board Chair Irwin Simon has acted as Aphria's interim CEO, and the Nomination Committee is still in the process of identifying suitable candidates. This move was not a surprise as Irwin was not a part of the company when the LatAm deals closed. However, in order to build a C-Suite that can focus on execution, the company needs a clear leader. Shareholders want to have the comfort that management has a vision for the company. The market may sense ambiguity in the strategy going forward for Aphria until a clear leader is announced.

What Does 2019 Output Look Like?

In January, as part of the commentary on the company's financial results, former CEO Vic Neufeld had commented on the potential capacity for the facilities, "....we now expect to generate first sales from these new facilities later in the calendar year, pending Health Canada approvals, with our annualized harvest reaching 255,000 kilograms, compared to 35,000 kilograms currently, by the end of calendar 2019."

Recently, we have received the good news that Health Canada has approved the expansion of the Part IV and V for its Aphria One Facility. "The 700,000 square foot Part IV Expansion and the 100,000 square foot Part V expansion represent the completion of Aphria’s five-part expansion at Aphria. Once in full rotation, Part IV and Part V will produce on an incremental annualized basis 80,000 kg bringing the total annualized production capacity at Aphria One to 110,000 kg." Source: Aphria Press Release.

Based on this expansion, shareholders and investors will want to know what the new expected output will be for 2019 and beyond. Given the scale of this project, Aphria will be dedicating significant resources from both a time and monetary perspective to the buildout.

How Important Was The Award of the German Tender?

In my previous APHA article, Could The Nuuvera Deal Finally Pay Off For Aphria?, I went into depth on the results of the recently awarded German tender and what that could mean for the company going forward. I also noted that these positive results did not seem to be reflected in share price as there has been little price movement subsequent to the announcement. Now that Aphria has been awarded five of 13 cultivation licenses in Germany (subject to the 10 day appeal period) it will be interesting to hear management's commentary on the results. As of the earnings release on Monday, the appeal period would not have elapsed so there is still an outside chance that an appeal could delay formal results. Shareholders and investors should be interested by the premise that the Nuuvera deal may actually yield some value for Aphria. Many critics of the company had essentially written off the purchase as a costly mistake and associated little to no future value for the acquisition. Management's commentary with respect to the future prospects of the tender results and how this impact the future of the company will be of interest to investors.

Overall Takeaway

Aphria has great potential to be a leader in the cannabis industry both in Canada and internationally. The company is poised to succeed and by addressing concerns like naming a new CEO and capitalizing on the German tender results, they should be able to execute their strategy going forward. The upcoming earnings release should be telling with respect to some of the questions brought up above and hopefully provide investors and shareholders with answers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and/or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.