Improving Weather Conditions To Bring Downside Risk To Agriculture Commodities In The Week Ahead

Investment Thesis

Investors can expect for prices to turn lower for the week ahead as weather adds to the already bearish market.

Grain markets finished Friday higher but could be in for a downturn in prices as weather turns more favorable for farmers

On Friday, the U.S. May corn futures finished up 0.17% to $3.6062. U.S. May soybean futures finished flat up only 0.04% to $8.9538, while U.S. wheat led all grains up 0.98% to 4.6450. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 0.33% ($0.05) to $15.33, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.06% ($0.01) to $15.94, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) up 2.62% ($0.14) to $5.48. Figure 1 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for corn price trend over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures on Friday finished up 4 cents to $4.644, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 4 cents to $4.414, resulting in a 23-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. The CBOT-KCBT spread is still bearish, but has become more bullish recently. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract finished down $0.20 to $5.312.

While price on Friday posted mostly higher gains in the agriculture space, prices for the week ahead could find trouble rising higher. Weather, which has played as a major bullish catalyst, is now becoming more bearish for the market. Improvements in weather over the next week or so will allow for farmers to get out into the fields to plant. The planting season has just begun for spring wheat and corn. Meanwhile, winter wheat is in the heading phase. Over the next 7 days, warmer and drier weather will take place over a large portion of the grain belts (e.g. spring wheat, winter wheat, corn, and soybeans). As a result, this will help to ramp up planting season which could reflect future crop progress reports. Already strong in supply of old crops, the ability for farmers to get out into the fields will provide additional supply of crops in the form of new crops. Flooding, high waters, and supersaturated soils continue to remain problem areas when it comes down to the logistics and field conditions.

Figure 2 below is a map projecting precipitation over the next 7 days. Areas that don't need to see any rainfall (western corn/soybean belt and Plains) will get a break from any heavy precipitation events over the next 7 days and much of it will be located over the eastern U.S. The bulk of the precipitation will fall over the Delta region which corresponds to the below average temperatures in the figure above.

Source: NOAA

Figure 3 is a map below depicts the 850 mb temperature anomalies from April 16-21 from the 12z ECMWF model. Outside of the Lower Mississippi Valley/Delta region, much of the agriculture belt (wheat, corn, and soybeans) will see temperatures warmer than average during this span.

Source: WeatherBell

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.