Natural Gas Futures Point Towards A Lower Monday Open; Forecast Models Turn Warmer In The Medium Range

National inventory build over the next four weeks to be near or at triple digits.

Investment Thesis

Investors should expect for a continued trading range between $2.55 and $2.80 with the potential for some near term selling pressure after forecast models shifted warmer over the weekend.

Natural gas production, LNG exports amongst variables to keep prices rangebound, but warmer weather outlook could drive near term selling pressure

On Friday, the front-month May futures contract, which trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), settled 0.4 cents lower to $2.66, as did the June contract which settled at $2.70. It was a quiet trading day with the trading range during Friday's session again being very tight at only 4 cents from $2.69 to $2.65.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Tuesday slightly lower 0.77% to $23.35.

The VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL) were seen down 1.93% and 1.22% to $28.46 and $20.22, respectively. Meanwhile, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:KOLD) were seen up 1.75% and 0.94% to $108.56 and $22.62, respectively.

The front-month May contract was seen slightly lower Sunday evening 0.38% to $2.64. Figure 1 below is a chart showing the price trend of NYMEX's front-month May futures contract since Friday.

The major news over the weekend was the shift in the weather models from a cooler outlook to a warmer outlook. The warmer shift in the medium range models started with the ECMWF model Friday night followed by the GFS model on Sunday. Overall, the medium range models continue to show mixed signals but a warmer trend mid-late April than before. Figure 2 below is a comparison between Sunday's 12z GFS, ECMWF, and CMC's 10-16 day temperature outlook.

Figures 3 below are 10-15 day 850 mb temperature anomaly maps comparing the temperature outlook from Friday to Sunday from the 12z ECMWF.

Figures 4 below are 11-16 day 850 mb temperature anomaly maps comparing the temperature outlook from Saturday to Sunday from the 12z GEFS.

Final Trading Thoughts

LNG exports, natural gas production, continued mixed model signals are all in play to keep natural gas prices rangebound. However, the warmer forecasts from this weekend adds some downside risk to natural gas prices. It'll be interesting to see how this week's reports from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will play out and what additional insights can be provided. I'm giving a price range of $2.55 to $2.80, with increased chances of prices to slide over the next week given the warmer outlook. UNG should trade between $21.00 and $24.60.

