10 High-Quality Dividend Growth Stocks Trading Well Above Fair Value

Replacing an overvalued stock with an equivalent undervalued stock can be lucrative. One could earn a higher yield and increase upside potential by investing in an undervalued stock.

Knowing when a stock becomes overvalued is useful. I certainly don't want to buy more shares when that occurs!

I use 7-year yield channel charts created from weekly data. If the price line rises to meet the overvalued yield line, the stock becomes overvalued.

In a recent companion article, I presented ten high-quality dividend growth stocks that are trading well below fair value. I presented 7-year yield channel charts for each stock to illustrate how the price line has moved lower to meet the undervalued yield line.

This article considers the opposite scenario, presenting ten high-quality dividend growth stocks that are trading well above fair value (at least when considering current yield relative to historical yield patterns).

In my view, it is useful to know when a stock becomes overvalued. I don't want to buy shares of a stock at premium prices. And, in some scenarios, replacing an overvalued stock with an equivalent undervalued stock can be quite lucrative. One could earn a higher yield and also increase the upside potential of your investment dollars. On the other hand, when selling an overvalued stock you're likely making a profit, which will be taxed as capital gains in the case of taxable accounts.

Below, I present yield channel charts for ten high-quality dividend growth stocks trading at overvalued yields. For each stock, I provide a short description of the company, a 7-year yield channel chart created from weekly yield data, and some key metrics to help with a superficial analysis of each stock. In addition to the price and yield, I provide 1-year and 5-year dividend growth rates, as well as the quality indicators used by David Van Knapp in a recent article:

Value Line's Safety Rank

Value Line's Financial Strength rating

Morningstar's Moat rating

S&P Credit ratings, obtained from FASTGraphs

Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety scores

See David's article for a description of each provider's quality indicators.

Additionally, I use the average dividend yield method for a quick estimate of fair value. This is by no means sufficient for making important investment or divestment decisions, so I'll present a section on adjusting the fair value estimates following the list of ten stocks.

1. Microsoft (MSFT)

Founded in 1975 and based in Redmond, Washington, MSFT is a technology company with worldwide operations. The company’s products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, productivity and business solutions applications, software development tools, video games, and online advertising. MSFT also designs, manufactures, and sells several hardware devices.

MSFT is one of only two companies with AAA credit ratings (the other is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)). MSFT's stock price has increased dramatically and it is worth stressing that my yield channel charts use a log scale. The apparent linear increase in the stock price actually is exponential! Given MSFT's dividend growth rate of about 10% per year, I think the $73 fair value estimate derived using the average dividend yield is way too low.

2. Merck (MRK)

MRK is a global healthcare company that provides prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. The company markets to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed healthcare providers. MRK was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

MRK's latest dividend increase of about 15% is a significant increase in its 5-year dividend growth rate. The jump is even evident as an uptick in my yield channel chart. MRK's share price has increased much faster than this uptick, though, so the stock is trading at overvalued yield levels. I decided to open a small position in MRK in March, knowing full well that I'd be paying a premium price. I want to track this stock closely and will only add more shares at more favorable yield levels.

3. Procter & Gamble (PG)

Founded by William Procter and James Gamble, PG is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods in more than 180 countries. PG has five reportable segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric Care, and Home Care, and Baby Care and Family Care. The company was incorporated in Ohio in 1905 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

I opened my position in PG in 2014 and added shares on three occasions, resulting in an average cost basis of $77.35 and average yield on cost (YoC) of 3.71%. The position has returned 21% on an annualized basis. In December, PG dropped about 10% before recovering along with the market. With the stock now trading well into overvalued yield territory, I'm thinking about trimming my position 50%.

4. Visa (V)

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, V operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. V provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands.

V is another position I bought near overvalued yield levels just to get in. The stock offers a paltry yield, yet it is growing the dividend at about 20% per year! I want to track the stock closely (along with my other dividend growth stocks), but I won't be adding more shares until it is possible to do so more favorably. Meanwhile, I'll enjoy the (growth) ride.

5. Intel (INTC)

INTC designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. INTC was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

My opening purchase of INTC was in 2012 below $20 per share, even before I primarily became a dividend growth investor in 2013. For some questionable reason, the company froze its dividend in 2014 after nine consecutive years of paying higher dividends. Nevertheless, I decided to retain my shares and I'm glad I did! The position has returned 32% on an annualized basis and the average YoC now equals 4.60%.

6. NextEra Energy (NEE)

NEE, formerly known as FPL Group, is an electric power company with approximately 42,500 MW of generating capacity in 26 states in the United States and 4 provinces in Canada. The company generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, petroleum coke nuclear, solar and wind. NEE was founded in 1984 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

NEE is another remarkable stock with exponential share price growth. The stock's double-digit dividend growth rate is impressive, too. My position is relatively small and I'm patiently waiting to add more shares at a more favorable entry point. For now, I'm happy with the position's 3.07% YoC and 19% (unrealized) total return.

MCD operates and franchises restaurants that serve locally relevant menus of food and drink in more than 100 countries worldwide. The company operates primarily as a franchisor, owning the land and building for both franchised and company-operated restaurant sites. MCD was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

I opened my position in MCD in September 2014 at an (undervalued) initial YoC of 3.62%. The stock tested my patience for more than a year before taking off in 2015 and eventually becoming DivGro's tenth home run stock. Despite annualized returns of 27%, my position remains relatively small as I never added to my initial position. It looks like I'll need to wait longer for a better entry point.

8. Verizon Communications (VZ)

VZ provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation, the company changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. VZ was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

While VZ's yield is impressive, its dividend growth rate is not. In fact, this is one stock I'm thinking about selling or trimming. I'll need to find an undervalued stock (or two) to replace VZ's dividend income, though, and it might be challenging to find something yielding 4.08% with better fundamentals.

9. Xcel Energy (XEL)

Founded in 1909 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, XEL is an operating public utility engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and the transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. XEL generates electricity from coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydro, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

XEL is one of my oldest positions. I opened a small position in September 2009 and added shares on two occasions, in February 2017 and in May 2018. The position is quite small at only 0.45% of total portfolio value. XEL has returned 23% on an annualized basis (including dividends) and I'm more than happy with these returns. I'd love to add more shares, but not until XEL gives me a better entry point.

10. Aflac (AFL)

Founded in 1955 and based in Columbus, Georgia, AFL is a supplemental health and life insurance company that operates in the USA and in Japan. In the USA, the company sells health and disability insurance, mainly as part of employer-sponsored group insurance plans. In Japan, AFL provides health insurance, life insurance, and annuity products.

AFL is another of DivGro's home run stocks, having returned 118% including dividends. My only trade was in April 2014 at a cost basis of $25.03 and initial YoC of 2.80%. My YoC has grown to 4.31%. As one of my smaller positions, I'll probably just hang on to this one and enjoy the ride.

Fair Value Adjustment

I don't often sell stocks simply because I think they may be overvalued. In this (extended) bull market, doing so would have turned out to be the wrong move. But the stock market will not always be ruled by bulls. At some point, the bears will have their day!

Selling a dividend growth stock means you're "letting go" of some dividend income, unless, of course, your selling with the idea of replacing the stock with another that pays an equivalent or a higher dividend.

Furthermore, while I think the average dividend yield method is a useful (and quick) way to do stock valuation, it certainly is not sufficient. That's why I often reference fair value estimates and target prices from other sources as a way to "calibrate" these quick estimates.

Below is a summary of the key metrics presented earlier, but I'm replacing the Fair Value Estimate column with a collated fair value estimate based on fair value estimates and target prices from various sources:

Finbox.io: fair value estimate based on several financial models

Morningstar: fair value estimate based on discounted cash flow analysis

Simply Wall St: future cash flow value using 2-stage discounted cash flow analysis

TipRanks: average of analyst price targets

Value Line: average of target range

Yahoo! Finance: average of analyst price targets

CFRA: fair value calculation based on CFRA's proprietary quantitative model

Given up to eight different estimates, my final fair value estimate ignores the outliers (the highest and lowest values) and average the median and the mean of the remaining values.

Notice that after collating the fair value estimates and price targets, several stocks no longer seem to be trading at premium valuations. The exceptions are MCD and XEL, and perhaps PG and V. As for the remaining stocks, I would classify them as "about fairly valued" based on the collated fair value estimates in the table above.

I'm well aware that price targets are not really fair value estimates and adding them into the mix might seem strange. In fact, price targets are estimates of what a stock's value will be at the end of a certain time period, usually one year or 18 months. As a long-term investor, I don't mind that some of that "future expectation" is mixed into the collated fair value estimate.

Knowing when a stock becomes overvalued is useful, as I certainly don't want to buy shares when they're trading at premium prices. And, occasionally, replacing an overvalued stock with an equivalent undervalued stock can be quite lucrative. Doing so could boost your annual dividend income while increasing upside potential.

I executed such a replacement trade earlier this year, closing my position in Xilinx (XLNX) and adding shares to my position in BlackRock (BLK). BLK's dividend yield is more than double the dividend yield of XLNX and BLK's dividend is growing faster to boot.

Concluding Remarks

I'm rebooting my series of DivGro Pulse articles to focus on high-quality dividend growth stocks trading at extreme yield levels. I'll be maintaining a database of weekly yield data for dividend growth stocks in my portfolio, in time expanding the number of stocks I'm tracking to about 120.

The database will allow me to quickly create 7-year yield channel charts that graphically show when stocks are trading at historically high (or low) yields. When this happens, stocks are undervalued (or overvalued) and candidates for buying (or selling) shares.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, BLK, INTC, JNJ, MCD, MRK, MSFT, NEE, PG, V, VZ, XEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.