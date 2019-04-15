Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 16 Of 2019 (4/15-4/19)

Next week’s BLM picks using the Bounce/Lag Momentum Ratio include only NVTA as the only publicly-traded stock with a BLM score above 30.

Market conditions for next week have deteriorated significantly. The RSI/MFI ratio for the S&P 500 Index has fallen to 0.805, where values below 1.00 are considered negative.

Cumulative BLM gains are now at 56.27% so far in 2019, by comparison with 16.90% for the S&P 500 Index.

This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 16 Of 2019 (4/8-4/12)

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are at the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum.

Bear in mind that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today’s volatile marketplace, “buy-and-hold” strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to buy all of these stocks nor to hold the stocks for an entire week.

Performance Of Last Week’s Picks

Last week’s five stock picks gained an overall average of only 0.94% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 3.11% for the week. This underscores the need for a well-defined exit strategy in order to maximize success. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index gained only 0.51% in what turned out to be a challenging week for momentum stocks.

Stock Pick - Week 14 Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain(Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Veracyte (VCYT) (2.88%) (0.72%) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) 16.77% 17.42% The Joint Corp. (JYNT) (2.29%) (1.23%) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (14.73%) (0.93%) Intelligent Systems Corp. (INS) (3.02%) 0.22% Average (3.11%) 0.94%

*A word is needed about the use of stop-loss orders. Formal stop-loss orders provide a temptation to market makers to “take out the stops” when there is little trading volume. For this reason, it is often better to set a mental sell price and execute it when the market reaches that point. Several of you have accurately noted that some of the picks that trigger a stop-loss sell, return to favor within a few days. Therefore, it can be more profitable at times to avoid stop-loss sales altogether. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times for all persons.

Another reason for possibly using stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat “long in the tooth.” The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using other trading strategies.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 14 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +56.27% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the vertical y-ordinate represents percentage gain and the horizontal x-axis depicts number of weeks, the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks have more than tripled the performance of the S&P 500 Index. BLM 15-week composite gains of 56.27% compare favorably with S&P 500 composite gains of 16.90%, and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

For those with the temerity to trade these stocks on margin, I estimate year-to-date gains of 133% fully margined, to the extent that these stocks were marginable. Note that, unlike Dow 30 stocks, I do not advocate trading these particular stocks on margin.

Next Week’s Market Conditions

If last week was challenging for momentum stocks, next week is likely to be even more challenging. That is also why fewer stocks were found by the BLM algorithm for this coming week. One useful way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index (RSI) to the money flow index (MFI) for a major index of interest. Values above one portend a positive outlook, whereas, values below one imply negativity. As you can see in the following chart for the S&P 500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at only 69.39, but the MFI Index is at a very high 86.24. The ratio 69.39/86.24 is 0.805, well below 1.00. Therefore, I look for some downward market movement in the coming week. It may be a good to move to less risky portfolio positions.

A Look At Next Week’s BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified only the following pick: NVTA. This is because NVTA was the only stock, from among over 5,000 stocks surveyed, with a qualifying BLM score above 30. Note that a BLM score above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. A second stock, SHSP, is listed in the table below because it nearly qualified as a pick for this coming week.

Stock Pick - Week 16 B/LM Score Combined Ranking Invitae Corporation (NVTA) 37.22 1 SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP) 28.52 2

Charts of both of these picks are available below. You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for those same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case.

NVTA

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid DNA-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's products consisted of assays totaling over 1,100 genes that could be used for multiple indications, including hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders and other hereditary conditions.

The Company offers panels for a range of hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neuromuscular, pediatric and rare diseases. The Company focuses on genetic testing, genome network and genome management. The Company offers full gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis as a standard for all of its tests. The Company holds interests in AltaVoice, a patient-centered data company.

SHSP

SharpSpring, Inc. is a cloud-based marketing technology company. The Company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and medium-sized businesses and is primarily sold to marketing agencies that use the platform on behalf of their clients. The features of SharpSpring includes Web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow that enables businesses deliver the message to the customer.

SharpSpring marketing automation solution also offers customer relation management tool and call tracking functionality. Its SharpSpring Mail+ provides customers with marketing automation functionality and traditional email marketing capabilities. SharpSpring Mail+ offers tools such as automated workflows, triggered emails and dynamic list segmentation. The Company’s subsidiaries include SharpSpring Technologies, Inc., InterInbox SA, ERNEPH 2012A Ltd. doing business as ISMS, Quattro Hosting LLC, SMTP Holdings S.a.r.l and InterCloud Ltd.

DOW 30 Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk DOW 30 stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. Traditionally, however, I have avoided these stocks because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth. Recently, however, there have been some exceptions - particularly through discreet application of margin trading.

Last week’s Dow 30 picks showed positive performance. Cisco Systems (CSCO) gained 1.96% on the week, Visa (V) gained 1.26%, while Microsoft (MSFT) gained 0.88%. This represents an average gain of 1.37%, which, when fully margined would yield 4.51%. Other Dow 30 picks like Disney (DIS) did even better. This means that leveraged Dow 30 picks surpassed the BLM strategy and the leveraged ETF strategy this past week.

My Dow 30 picks for next week are Cisco Systems, Procter & Gamble (PG), and Visa. The rationale for their selection is as follows. These three stocks were found to rank highest of the Dow 30 stocks in a six-index combined-ranks analysis. The indexes included momentum, value, and growth factors.

Although these stocks tend to fall short of my 10% monthly growth target, they do have some safety advantages for the long term. However, when fully margined, they can easily satisfy my personal growth standards as well.

Next Week’s Leveraged ETF Picks

For this coming week, only two leveraged ETFs have year-to-date percentage gains exceeding 100%. These are the VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil (UWT) 142% and the ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil (OILU) 139%. This past week UWT gained 2.91% and OILU gained 3.26%. These are the only two picks for the coming week. While those leveraged gains are highly respectable, they did not quite match the fully margined gains of 6.47% attainable with Cisco Systems, a Dow 30 pick.

Procedural Disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means of comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock-selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 15 Of 2019

References:

The Value and Momentum Trader: Dynamic Stock Selection Models to Beat the Market (2010)

Trading Stocks by the Numbers; Financial Engineering for Profit (2015)

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.